Sony has long been a leader in the headphone industry, known for their high-quality sound and innovative technology. In this article, we'll explore the top 6 Sony headphones available in 2025, highlighting their unique features and benefits. Whether you're a music enthusiast, frequent traveler, or simply looking for a reliable pair of headphones, we've got you covered. From the latest noise cancelling models to wireless options, we'll help you find the perfect pair of Sony headphones to elevate your listening experience.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a top-of-the-line option, featuring industry-leading noise cancelling technology and high-resolution audio. With up to 30 hours of battery life and touch sensor controls, these headphones offer unparalleled comfort and convenience. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also supports multipoint connectivity, allowing you to seamlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices.
Industry-leading noise cancelling
High-resolution audio
Multipoint connectivity
Higher price point
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black
The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a popular choice for music lovers and frequent travelers. With adaptive sound control and a comfortable, lightweight design, these headphones deliver an immersive listening experience. The Sony WH-1000XM3 also features smart listening technology and quick attention mode for added convenience.
Adaptive sound control
Lightweight design
Smart listening technology
Older Bluetooth version
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones build upon the success of their predecessors, offering improved noise cancelling and advanced audio features. With a sleek, modern design and multipoint connectivity, these headphones are perfect for music enthusiasts and professionals alike. The Sony WH-1000XM5 also supports LDAC for high-resolution audio streaming.
Improved noise cancelling
Sleek design
LDAC support
Slightly higher price
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black
The Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones offer a balance of performance and affordability, making them an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers. With powerful noise cancelling and multi-point connection, these headphones deliver exceptional sound quality and comfort. The Sony WH-1000XM2 also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.
Affordable option
Powerful noise cancelling
Multi-point connection
Heavier design
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black
The Sony WH-Ult900N headphones offer a versatile and stylish option for music enthusiasts, with adaptive sound control and customizable listening experiences. With a lightweight and foldable design, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The Sony WH-Ult900N also features a built-in voice assistant for added convenience.
Adaptive sound control
Customizable listening experiences
Lightweight and foldable design
Slightly lower battery life
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
The Sony WH-ULT900N headphones offer a stylish and modern design, with advanced noise cancelling technology and high-resolution audio. With a comfortable and ergonomic fit, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions. The Sony WH-ULT900N also supports NFC for seamless device pairing.
Stylish design
Advanced noise cancelling
High-resolution audio
Slightly shorter battery life
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Grey
|Best Sony headphone
|Noise Cancelling
|Battery Life
|Bluetooth
|Weight
|Sony WH-1000XM4
|Industry-leading
|Up to 30 hours
|5.0
|254 grams
|Sony WH-1000XM3
|Adaptive control
|Up to 30 hours
|4.2
|254 grams
|Sony WH-1000XM5
|Improved
|Up to 30 hours
|5.0
|254 grams
|Sony WH-1000XM2
|Powerful
|Up to 30 hours
|4.1
|275 grams
|Sony WH-Ult900N
|Adaptive control
|Up to 30 hours
|4.2
|255 grams
|Sony WH-ULT900N
|Advanced
|Up to 24 hours
|5.0
|254 grams
