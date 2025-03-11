Hello User
Sony headphones to reinvent the way you listen to music: 6 models we recommend

Sony headphones to reinvent the way you listen to music: 6 models we recommend

Affiliate Desk

Sony headphones have revolutionized the way we listen to music, but it is easy to feel overwhelmed with the myriad of options. Our 6 recommendations can be a good starting point.

Experience immersive sound with Sony headphones – clarity, comfort, and style.
Best Overall Product

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black

Best Value For Money

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Grey

Sony has long been a leader in the headphone industry, known for their high-quality sound and innovative technology. In this article, we'll explore the top 6 Sony headphones available in 2025, highlighting their unique features and benefits. Whether you're a music enthusiast, frequent traveler, or simply looking for a reliable pair of headphones, we've got you covered. From the latest noise cancelling models to wireless options, we'll help you find the perfect pair of Sony headphones to elevate your listening experience.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a top-of-the-line option, featuring industry-leading noise cancelling technology and high-resolution audio. With up to 30 hours of battery life and touch sensor controls, these headphones offer unparalleled comfort and convenience. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also supports multipoint connectivity, allowing you to seamlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices.

Specifications

Noise Cancelling
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Bluetooth
5.0
Weight
254 grams

Reasons to buy

Industry-leading noise cancelling

High-resolution audio

Multipoint connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a popular choice for music lovers and frequent travelers. With adaptive sound control and a comfortable, lightweight design, these headphones deliver an immersive listening experience. The Sony WH-1000XM3 also features smart listening technology and quick attention mode for added convenience.

Specifications

Noise Cancelling
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Bluetooth
4.2
Weight
254 grams

Reasons to buy

Adaptive sound control

Lightweight design

Smart listening technology

Reasons to avoid

Older Bluetooth version

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones build upon the success of their predecessors, offering improved noise cancelling and advanced audio features. With a sleek, modern design and multipoint connectivity, these headphones are perfect for music enthusiasts and professionals alike. The Sony WH-1000XM5 also supports LDAC for high-resolution audio streaming.

Specifications

Noise Cancelling
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Bluetooth
5.0
Weight
254 grams

Reasons to buy

Improved noise cancelling

Sleek design

LDAC support

Reasons to avoid

Slightly higher price

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black

The Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones offer a balance of performance and affordability, making them an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers. With powerful noise cancelling and multi-point connection, these headphones deliver exceptional sound quality and comfort. The Sony WH-1000XM2 also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Specifications

Noise Cancelling
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Bluetooth
4.1
Weight
275 grams

Reasons to buy

Affordable option

Powerful noise cancelling

Multi-point connection

Reasons to avoid

Heavier design

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black

The Sony WH-Ult900N headphones offer a versatile and stylish option for music enthusiasts, with adaptive sound control and customizable listening experiences. With a lightweight and foldable design, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The Sony WH-Ult900N also features a built-in voice assistant for added convenience.

Specifications

Noise Cancelling
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Bluetooth
4.2
Weight
255 grams

Reasons to buy

Adaptive sound control

Customizable listening experiences

Lightweight and foldable design

Reasons to avoid

Slightly lower battery life

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

The Sony WH-ULT900N headphones offer a stylish and modern design, with advanced noise cancelling technology and high-resolution audio. With a comfortable and ergonomic fit, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions. The Sony WH-ULT900N also supports NFC for seamless device pairing.

Specifications

Noise Cancelling
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 24 hours
Bluetooth
5.0
Weight
254 grams

Reasons to buy

Stylish design

Advanced noise cancelling

High-resolution audio

Reasons to avoid

Slightly shorter battery life

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Grey

Best 3 features of the top Sony headphones

Best Sony headphoneNoise CancellingBattery LifeBluetoothWeight
Sony WH-1000XM4Industry-leadingUp to 30 hours5.0254 grams
Sony WH-1000XM3Adaptive controlUp to 30 hours4.2254 grams
Sony WH-1000XM5ImprovedUp to 30 hours5.0254 grams
Sony WH-1000XM2PowerfulUp to 30 hours4.1275 grams
Sony WH-Ult900NAdaptive controlUp to 30 hours4.2255 grams
Sony WH-ULT900NAdvancedUp to 24 hours5.0254 grams

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Sony headphones?

Ans : The price of Sony headphones can vary depending on the model and features, ranging from budget-friendly options to premium, high-end models.

Question : Do Sony headphones support wireless connectivity?

Ans : Yes, most Sony headphones offer wireless Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for seamless pairing with compatible devices.

Question : Are Sony headphones suitable for travel?

Ans : Many Sony headphones are designed with travel-friendly features such as noise cancelling, long battery life, and foldable designs, making them ideal for frequent travelers.

Question : What are the newest releases in Sony headphones?

Ans : The newest releases in Sony headphones include the WH-1000XM5, featuring improved noise cancelling and advanced audio features, and the WH-ULT900N, offering a stylish design and high-resolution audio.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

