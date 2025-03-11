Sony headphones to reinvent the way you listen to music: 6 models we recommend

Sony headphones have revolutionized the way we listen to music, but it is easy to feel overwhelmed with the myriad of options. Our 6 recommendations can be a good starting point.

Sony has long been a leader in the headphone industry, known for their high-quality sound and innovative technology. In this article, we'll explore the top 6 Sony headphones available in 2025, highlighting their unique features and benefits. Whether you're a music enthusiast, frequent traveler, or simply looking for a reliable pair of headphones, we've got you covered. From the latest noise cancelling models to wireless options, we'll help you find the perfect pair of Sony headphones to elevate your listening experience.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a top-of-the-line option, featuring industry-leading noise cancelling technology and high-resolution audio. With up to 30 hours of battery life and touch sensor controls, these headphones offer unparalleled comfort and convenience. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also supports multipoint connectivity, allowing you to seamlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices.

Specifications Noise Cancelling Yes Battery Life Up to 30 hours Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 254 grams Reasons to buy Industry-leading noise cancelling High-resolution audio Multipoint connectivity Reasons to avoid Higher price point

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a popular choice for music lovers and frequent travelers. With adaptive sound control and a comfortable, lightweight design, these headphones deliver an immersive listening experience. The Sony WH-1000XM3 also features smart listening technology and quick attention mode for added convenience.

Specifications Noise Cancelling Yes Battery Life Up to 30 hours Bluetooth 4.2 Weight 254 grams Reasons to buy Adaptive sound control Lightweight design Smart listening technology Reasons to avoid Older Bluetooth version

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones build upon the success of their predecessors, offering improved noise cancelling and advanced audio features. With a sleek, modern design and multipoint connectivity, these headphones are perfect for music enthusiasts and professionals alike. The Sony WH-1000XM5 also supports LDAC for high-resolution audio streaming.

Specifications Noise Cancelling Yes Battery Life Up to 30 hours Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 254 grams Reasons to buy Improved noise cancelling Sleek design LDAC support Reasons to avoid Slightly higher price

The Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones offer a balance of performance and affordability, making them an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers. With powerful noise cancelling and multi-point connection, these headphones deliver exceptional sound quality and comfort. The Sony WH-1000XM2 also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Specifications Noise Cancelling Yes Battery Life Up to 30 hours Bluetooth 4.1 Weight 275 grams Reasons to buy Affordable option Powerful noise cancelling Multi-point connection Reasons to avoid Heavier design

The Sony WH-Ult900N headphones offer a versatile and stylish option for music enthusiasts, with adaptive sound control and customizable listening experiences. With a lightweight and foldable design, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The Sony WH-Ult900N also features a built-in voice assistant for added convenience.

Specifications Noise Cancelling Yes Battery Life Up to 30 hours Bluetooth 4.2 Weight 255 grams Reasons to buy Adaptive sound control Customizable listening experiences Lightweight and foldable design Reasons to avoid Slightly lower battery life

The Sony WH-ULT900N headphones offer a stylish and modern design, with advanced noise cancelling technology and high-resolution audio. With a comfortable and ergonomic fit, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions. The Sony WH-ULT900N also supports NFC for seamless device pairing.

Specifications Noise Cancelling Yes Battery Life Up to 24 hours Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 254 grams Reasons to buy Stylish design Advanced noise cancelling High-resolution audio Reasons to avoid Slightly shorter battery life

Best 3 features of the top Sony headphones

Best Sony headphone Noise Cancelling Battery Life Bluetooth Weight Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry-leading Up to 30 hours 5.0 254 grams Sony WH-1000XM3 Adaptive control Up to 30 hours 4.2 254 grams Sony WH-1000XM5 Improved Up to 30 hours 5.0 254 grams Sony WH-1000XM2 Powerful Up to 30 hours 4.1 275 grams Sony WH-Ult900N Adaptive control Up to 30 hours 4.2 255 grams Sony WH-ULT900N Advanced Up to 24 hours 5.0 254 grams

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Sony headphones? Ans : The price of Sony headphones can vary depending on the model and features, ranging from budget-friendly options to premium, high-end models. Question : Do Sony headphones support wireless connectivity? Ans : Yes, most Sony headphones offer wireless Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for seamless pairing with compatible devices. Question : Are Sony headphones suitable for travel? Ans : Many Sony headphones are designed with travel-friendly features such as noise cancelling, long battery life, and foldable designs, making them ideal for frequent travelers. Question : What are the newest releases in Sony headphones? Ans : The newest releases in Sony headphones include the WH-1000XM5, featuring improved noise cancelling and advanced audio features, and the WH-ULT900N, offering a stylish design and high-resolution audio.