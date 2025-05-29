Subscribe

Sony launches FX2 cinema camera with 33MP sensor, 4K 60p recording and pro-level features

Sony has launched the FX2, a compact camera for independent filmmakers featuring a 33MP full-frame sensor, extended recording capabilities, and advanced autofocus. It offers various codecs, a new cooling system, and extensive connectivity.

Updated29 May 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Sony has announced the launch of the FX2, the latest model in its acclaimed Cinema Line, tailored specifically for independent filmmakers, small production teams, and solo content creators seeking cinematic visuals without the bulk of traditional gear.
Central to the FX2 is a full-frame 33-megapixel back-illuminated Exmor R sensor, offering over 15 stops of dynamic range when shooting in S-Log3. The camera also features dual base ISO levels—800 and 4000—ensuring solid performance across varied lighting conditions. For extended shoots, Sony has integrated a new internal cooling system, allowing for continuous DCI 4K recording at 24p or 4K at 60p for up to 13 hours.

                      The FX2 provides a wide range of codecs, including 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra formats, while Full HD slow-motion recording is available at up to 120 frames per second. Cine EI modes, support for 16 custom LUTs, and a de-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses enhance the camera’s flexibility in post-production. Sony’s popular S-Cinetone colour profile comes pre-installed for immediate cinematic output.

                      Designed with mobility in mind, the FX2 boasts a compact, cage-free flat-top body with multiple mounting points. A new optional top handle—available in a bundle—adds dual XLR inputs and four-channel 24-bit audio for professional-grade sound. Autofocus receives a significant upgrade with Real-Time Recognition AF and subject detection capabilities that extend to people, animals, vehicles, and insects. Additional tools like AF Assist and breathing compensation allow for precise focus control.

                      Also Read | Sony hikes PlayStation 5 price by 25%: PS5 price in India to change?

                      The FX2 also brings convenience to solo operators with features such as Auto Framing and a Framing Stabiliser, which effectively simulate the presence of a second camera operator. For those interested in still photography, the camera captures 33MP images and includes a dedicated log mode for advanced colour grading.

                      Notable hardware enhancements include a 3.68-million-dot electronic viewfinder with a deep eyecup and a vari-angle LCD touchscreen. The user interface has been refined with the addition of a “BIG6” quick-access menu and options for vertical shooting, alongside a host of customisable buttons.

                      Connectivity is extensive, with an HDMI Type-A port capable of 16-bit RAW output, USB-C with Power Delivery, dual-band Wi-Fi, and wired LAN support via an adapter. Built-in streaming capabilities cater to content creators looking to broadcast live.

                      The FX2 will be available in North America from early August, priced at $2,699.99 USD for the body alone or $3,099.99 with the XLR top handle. Purchases can be made through Sony’s official channels and authorised retailers.

                       
