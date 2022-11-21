Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) debuts in India: Price, cashback and other details

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) debuts in India: Price, cashback and other details

1 min read . 02:39 PM ISTLivemint
Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earbuds are priced at 16,990

  • Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earbuds are priced at 16,990. The company is giving a cashback of 3,000 on select debit and credit cards.

Expanding its range of true wireless earphones in India, Sony has launched LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) earbuds. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) first debuted in the global market in May 2022 and is now available in the Indian market. The all-new wireless earbuds are priced at 16,990 and come with multiple features like active noise cancellation (ANC), advanced Bluetooth codec support and more.

Expanding its range of true wireless earphones in India, Sony has launched LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) earbuds. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) first debuted in the global market in May 2022 and is now available in the Indian market. The all-new wireless earbuds are priced at 16,990 and come with multiple features like active noise cancellation (ANC), advanced Bluetooth codec support and more.

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N): Offer and availability

The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earbuds are priced at 16,990. The company is giving a cashback of 3,000 on select debit and credit cards. With this cashback, this Sony earbuds' retail price will come down to 13,990.

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N): Offer and availability

The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earbuds are priced at 16,990. The company is giving a cashback of 3,000 on select debit and credit cards. With this cashback, this Sony earbuds' retail price will come down to 13,990.

The introductory offer will start from November 25 till November 30. The earphones will be available in three colour options – Black, White, and Beige. It can be purchased via online commerce platforms along with Sony India website.

The introductory offer will start from November 25 till November 30. The earphones will be available in three colour options – Black, White, and Beige. It can be purchased via online commerce platforms along with Sony India website.

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) specifications

The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earbuds come powered by the company's Integrated Processor V1. The device comes with support for different Bluetooth codec support including LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs.

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) specifications

The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earbuds come powered by the company's Integrated Processor V1. The device comes with support for different Bluetooth codec support including LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs.

The new Sony earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. Each earbud weighs 4.8 grams. Available features on the wireless earbuds include active noise cancellation (ANC) and app control support. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) offer IPX4 rating and are water resistant.

The new Sony earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. Each earbud weighs 4.8 grams. Available features on the wireless earbuds include active noise cancellation (ANC) and app control support. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) offer IPX4 rating and are water resistant.

The earbuds feature customizable touch controls. It offers other customization features that are available through the Sony Headphones Connect app. The app is available on both iOS and Android operating systems. The earbuds also feature Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for quick paring. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 20 hours.

The earbuds feature customizable touch controls. It offers other customization features that are available through the Sony Headphones Connect app. The app is available on both iOS and Android operating systems. The earbuds also feature Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for quick paring. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 20 hours.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP