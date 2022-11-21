Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) debuts in India: Price, cashback and other details

Expanding its range of true wireless earphones in India, Sony has launched LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) earbuds. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) first debuted in the global market in May 2022 and is now available in the Indian market. The all-new wireless earbuds are priced at ₹16,990 and come with multiple features like active noise cancellation (ANC), advanced Bluetooth codec support and more.
Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N): Offer and availability
The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earbuds are priced at ₹16,990. The company is giving a cashback of ₹3,000 on select debit and credit cards. With this cashback, this Sony earbuds' retail price will come down to ₹13,990.
The introductory offer will start from November 25 till November 30. The earphones will be available in three colour options – Black, White, and Beige. It can be purchased via online commerce platforms along with Sony India website.
Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) specifications
The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earbuds come powered by the company's Integrated Processor V1. The device comes with support for different Bluetooth codec support including LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs.
The new Sony earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. Each earbud weighs 4.8 grams. Available features on the wireless earbuds include active noise cancellation (ANC) and app control support. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) offer IPX4 rating and are water resistant.