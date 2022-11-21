Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) debuts in India: Price, cashback and other details

Expanding its range of true wireless earphones in India, Sony has launched LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) earbuds. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) first debuted in the global market in May 2022 and is now available in the Indian market. The all-new wireless earbuds are priced at ₹16,990 and come with multiple features like active noise cancellation (ANC), advanced Bluetooth codec support and more.

