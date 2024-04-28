Sony noise-cancelling headphones you can buy: Top 10 models you can buy

Explore the best Sony noise cancelling headphones available in the market, compare their features, pros and cons, and decide which one suits your needs the best.

Are you in the market for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones? Look no further than Sony's line-up of top-of-the-line options. Sony is renowned for its high-quality audio products, and their noise-cancelling headphones are no exception. Whether you're a frequent traveller, a music enthusiast, or simply someone who values peace and quiet, there's a Sony noise-cancelling headphone for you. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 Sony noise-cancelling headphones available on the market, exploring their features, pros, cons, and value for money to help you make an informed decision.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the predecessor of the WH-1000XM5. It offers industry-leading noise cancellation, exceptional sound quality, and long battery life. With features like Speak-to-Chat and Adaptive Sound Control, it's a top choice for audiophiles and frequent travelers.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM4

Industry-leading noise cancellation

30-hour battery life

Bluetooth connectivity

Touch sensor controls

Speak-to-Chat feature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional noise cancellation Expensive High-quality sound Some features may be unnecessary for casual users Long battery life

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is the latest addition to Sony's lineup. It boasts improved noise cancellation, exceptional sound quality, and seamless connectivity. With features like multipoint connection and 360 Reality Audio, it's a top choice for discerning listeners.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM5

Improved noise cancellation

30-hour battery life

Multipoint connection

360 Reality Audio

Bluetooth 5.2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced noise cancellation Slightly higher price point Seamless connectivity May be overwhelming for casual users Immersive audio experience

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is the same model as the B09XS7JWHH, offering industry-leading noise cancellation, exceptional sound quality, and long battery life. With features like Speak-to-Chat and Adaptive Sound Control, it's a top choice for audiophiles and frequent travelers.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM5

Industry-leading noise cancellation

30-hour battery life

Multipoint connection

360 Reality Audio

Bluetooth 5.2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional noise cancellation Expensive High-quality sound Some features may be unnecessary for casual users Long battery life

The Sony WH-XB910N offers enhanced bass, long battery life, and touch sensor controls. With features like Extra Bass and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, it's a top choice for bass enthusiasts and music lovers.

Specifications of Sony WH-XB910N

Enhanced bass

35-hour battery life

Touch sensor controls

Digital Sound Enhancement Engine

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful bass Bass may be overpowering for some users Long battery life Slightly heavier than other models Intuitive controls

The Sony WH-CH710N offers digital noise cancellation, long battery life, and multi-point connection. With features like Ambient Sound Mode and built-in microphone, it's a top choice for everyday use and conference calls.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH710N

Digital noise cancellation

35-hour battery life

Multi-point connection

Ambient Sound Mode

Built-in microphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective noise cancellation May lack advanced features Long battery life Design may not appeal to all users Versatile connectivity

The Sony WH-CH720N offers digital noise cancellation, long battery life, and multi-point connection. With features like Ambient Sound Mode and built-in microphone, it's a top choice for everyday use and conference calls.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH720N

Digital noise cancellation

35-hour battery life

Multi-point connection

Ambient Sound Mode

Built-in microphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective noise cancellation May lack advanced features Long battery life Design may not appeal to all users Versatile connectivity

Sony noise cancelling headphones Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Noise Cancellation Battery Life Connectivity Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry-leading 30 hours Bluetooth Sony WH-1000XM5 Improved 30 hours Bluetooth 5.2 Sony WH-1000XM5 Improved 30 hours Bluetooth 5.2 Sony WH-1000XM5 Improved 30 hours Bluetooth 5.2 Sony WH-XB910N Enhanced 35 hours Bluetooth Sony WH-CH710N Digital 35 hours Multi-point Sony WH-CH710N Digital 35 hours Multi-point Sony WH-CH720N Digital 35 hours Multi-point Sony WH-CH710N Digital 35 hours Multi-point Sony PlayStation Wireless Headset Yes 30 hours Wireless

Best value for money: In terms of value for money, the Sony WH-1000XM5 stands out with its enhanced noise cancellation, improved connectivity, and voice assistant support. It offers a perfect balance of features and price, making it the best choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: For the best overall product, the Sony WH-1000XM4 takes the lead with its noise-cancellation, seamless connectivity, and immersive audio experience. It offers the perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features, making it the top pick for discerning users.

How to find the perfect Sony noise cancelling headphones: When choosing the perfect Sony noise cancelling headphone from the options listed, consider your specific needs and preferences. Look for features like enhanced noise cancellation, long battery life, and versatile connectivity. Compare the pros and cons of each model to find the best fit for your lifestyle and budget.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Sony noise cancelling headphones? Ans : The price range of Sony noise cancelling headphones varies from INR 15,000 to INR 35,000, depending on the model and its features. Question : Do Sony noise cancelling headphones work with all devices? Ans : Yes, Sony noise cancelling headphones are compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles. Question : How effective is the noise cancellation feature of Sony headphones? Ans : The noise cancellation feature of Sony headphones is highly effective, reducing ambient noise and providing an immersive listening experience. Question : Are Sony noise cancelling headphones suitable for travel? Ans : Yes, Sony noise cancelling headphones are ideal for travel, offering long battery life, compact design, and superior noise cancellation.

