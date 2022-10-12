Sony PS5 stock in India is back. The next-generation gaming console will be up for purchase in the country at 12pm today. PS5 has two editions- disc-less Digital Edition and Blu-ray edition priced at ₹39,990 and ₹49,990. There are no bundle offers this time. If you are planning to buy it online , you can head to Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales.

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon

To pre-order PS5 via Amazon India website, users must have an account on Amazon. However, Amazon Prime membership is not needed to get free delivery. Given the popularity of the gaming console, it is likely that the stock may end soon. Hence, it is advisable to keep the checkout page in advance.

The e-tailer is giving a 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards. The offer is also available on Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit and debit cards. There is 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. There are easy EMI options on other debit and credit cards as well.

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Sony PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition restock will be available on Flipkart as part of the ongoing Big Diwali sale. The e-tailer is giving 10 percent instant discounts of up to ₹2,000 on EMI transactions with Kotak and SBI credit cards. There is up to ₹1,750 on non-EMI transactions with Kotak and SBI credit cards.

For Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders, there is a 5% unlimited cashback as well.

Sony PS5: Specifications

Sony’s next-generation gaming console - PS5 has two editions- the Standard and the Digital Edition. Difference between Digital Edition and Standard is that the latter supports physical Blu-ray discs.

PS5’s Digital Edition supports 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage. It also comes with storage expansion support using compatible PS5 SSDs. It is also the cheaper of the two models. It is powered by an octa-core CPU based on Zen 2 architecture.