Sony PlayStation 5 restock in India: Where and how to pre-order2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 11:43 AM IST
Sony PS5 stock in India is back. The next-generation gaming console will be up for purchase in the country at 12pm today. PS5 has two editions- disc-less Digital Edition and Blu-ray edition priced at ₹39,990 and ₹49,990. There are no bundle offers this time. If you are planning to buy it online, you can head to Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales.