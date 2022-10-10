Sony PlayStation 5 restock sale date in India announced: Details

Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for purchase in the country on October 12, 2022.
It will be available at 12pm via Flipkart, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Sony has announced PlayStation 5 another restock sale in India. The gaming console will be available for purchase in the country on October 12, 2022. It will be available at 12pm via Flipkart, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. As per a FAQ page on Sony Centre’s official website, buyers who buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition can get their hands on it by October 21, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sony has announced PlayStation 5 another restock sale in India. The gaming console will be available for purchase in the country on October 12, 2022. It will be available at 12pm via Flipkart, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. As per a FAQ page on Sony Centre’s official website, buyers who buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition can get their hands on it by October 21, 2022.
Sony PS5 is offered in two variants – Standard and Digital Edition. The Sony PlayStation 5 standard version with the disk is priced at ₹34,990. While the gaming console’s digital version is priced at ₹39,990. There is a PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive which costs ₹39,990. The console’s bundle offered with the Grand Turismo 7 game, on the other hand, is priced at ₹54,990. Sony PS5’s Digital Edition supports 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage. It also comes with storage expansion support using compatible PS5 SSDs.
Sony PS5 is offered in two variants – Standard and Digital Edition. The Sony PlayStation 5 standard version with the disk is priced at ₹34,990. While the gaming console’s digital version is priced at ₹39,990. There is a PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive which costs ₹39,990. The console’s bundle offered with the Grand Turismo 7 game, on the other hand, is priced at ₹54,990. Sony PS5’s Digital Edition supports 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage. It also comes with storage expansion support using compatible PS5 SSDs.
Sony PS5 festive offers
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sony PS5 festive offers
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sony has announced festive discounts on the PS5. The offers will be available on Sony Centre between October 4 and October 24. As part of the discount, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 standard Edition are selling at ₹3,999 – ₹1,000 down from the original ₹4,999. Similarly, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is up for grabs at ₹2,499 instead of ₹2,999. While the Last of Us can be purchased for ₹1,499 – ₹1,000 down from the original ₹2,499.
Sony has announced festive discounts on the PS5. The offers will be available on Sony Centre between October 4 and October 24. As part of the discount, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 standard Edition are selling at ₹3,999 – ₹1,000 down from the original ₹4,999. Similarly, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is up for grabs at ₹2,499 instead of ₹2,999. While the Last of Us can be purchased for ₹1,499 – ₹1,000 down from the original ₹2,499.
Sony PlayStation 5 will be available on Flipkart as part of the Big Diwali Sale, which will begin on October 11. The sale offers a 10% instant discount with SBI Bank cards along with up to 10 percent instant cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions. Similarly, it will sell on Amazon as part of the ongoing Great Indian Festival. Buyers can get up to 10% instant discount with Axis Bank cards on Amazon.
Sony PlayStation 5 will be available on Flipkart as part of the Big Diwali Sale, which will begin on October 11. The sale offers a 10% instant discount with SBI Bank cards along with up to 10 percent instant cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions. Similarly, it will sell on Amazon as part of the ongoing Great Indian Festival. Buyers can get up to 10% instant discount with Axis Bank cards on Amazon.