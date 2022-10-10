Sony PlayStation 5 restock sale date in India announced: Details

Sony has announced festive discounts on the PS5. The offers will be available on Sony Centre between October 4 and October 24. As part of the discount, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 standard Edition are selling at ₹3,999 – ₹1,000 down from the original ₹4,999. Similarly, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is up for grabs at ₹2,499 instead of ₹2,999. While the Last of Us can be purchased for ₹1,499 – ₹1,000 down from the original ₹2,499.