Sony PlayStation 5 Slim goes on sale in India today: Check price and what's different from regular PS5
Sony introduces the PS5 Slim in India, offering a more compact design with 30% volume reduction. Priced at Rs. 54990 and Rs. 44990, it retains powerful internals and increased storage capacity.
Sony has officially unveiled its latest iteration of the beloved PlayStation 5 gaming console, introducing the PS5 Slim to gamers in India. The company now presents the slimmed-down version of its flagship console.
