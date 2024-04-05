Sony has officially unveiled its latest iteration of the beloved PlayStation 5 gaming console, introducing the PS5 Slim to gamers in India. The company now presents the slimmed-down version of its flagship console.

Available in two variants, the Sony PS5 Slim and PS5 Digital Edition, priced at Rs. 54990 and Rs. 44990 respectively, both consoles hit the shelves today, April 5, at 10 AM IST. For those interested to buy the console, Blinkit is providing doorstep delivery in just 10 minutes.

Sporting the tagline "Same Immersive Power. New Slimmer Size," the PS5 Slim boasts a more compact design compared to its predecessor, addressing concerns over the bulkiness of the original PS5. Sony touts a reduction in volume by over 30% and weight by 18% to 24%, offering a more streamlined gaming experience.

In terms of aesthetics, subtle tweaks have been made to the console's design, featuring four panels instead of the previous two, potentially allowing for enhanced personalization options.

Under the hood, the PS5 Slim retains the same powerful internals as its predecessor, with no upgrades in terms of performance or thermal efficiency. However, storage capacity has been boosted from 825GB to 1TB, aligning it with the storage capacity of its competitor, the Xbox Series X.

With options available for both disc and disc-less editions, consumers have the flexibility to choose the right fit for their gaming preferences. And for those who opt for the PS5 Digital Edition but later change their minds, Sony offers a solution with a detachable Blu-ray disc drive, available separately for $79.

While the PS5 Slim presents an enticing package, Sony has made some notable changes to its accessory offerings. The vertical stand, included with the current-gen PS5, is now sold separately for $29. Additionally, PS5 faceplates in various colors such as Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver will be available for $54.99.

