Sony PlayStation 5 restock for November is finally here. Both variants of the gaming console – Blu-ray PS5 and disc-less PS5 can be purchased online via e-commerce platforms that include Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and more. The restock comes after the price hike earlier this month. For the unaware, the Sony PS5 gaming console with disk is now priced at ₹54,990. While the console’s digital edition retails at ₹44,990.

Buyers can expect the gaming console to be offered in bundles with Horizon Forbidden West (HFW). As per the latest price revision, the HFW bundle with the 4K Blu-ray-equipped PS5 carries a price tag of ₹58,990. The Digital Edition HFW bundle, on the other hand, is now priced at ₹48,490. However there is no sign of a God of War Ragnarök bundle though.

Sony PS5 gaming console offers 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also supports 4K TV gaming to offer 120Hz refresh rate. There is HDR TV tech support as well. Sony’s next-generation has support for Tempest 3D AudioTech which is said to deliver an immersive gaming experience. The device also comes with Dual Sense controller to improve haptics feedback.

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon

Amazon offers free home-delivery of PS5 in cities across the country. Buyers need not have an Amazon Prime membership to get free delivery though. Given the popularity of the gaming console, it is likely that the stock may end soon. Hence, it is advisable to keep the checkout page in advance.

If you are buying PS5 from Amazon, you will be eligible for a 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 with Bank of Baroda credit cards. There are easy EMI options on other debit and credit cards as well.

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Sony PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition restock will be available on Flipkart. The e-tailer is giving 5% unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders. There are easy EMI options as well.