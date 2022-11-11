Sony PS5 India restock sale today: How to pre-order2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 10:35 AM IST
- Sony PS5 gaming console offers 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also supports 4K TV gaming to offer 120Hz refresh rate.
Sony PlayStation 5 restock for November is finally here. Both variants of the gaming console – Blu-ray PS5 and disc-less PS5 can be purchased online via e-commerce platforms that include Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and more. The restock comes after the price hike earlier this month. For the unaware, the Sony PS5 gaming console with disk is now priced at ₹54,990. While the console’s digital edition retails at ₹44,990.