Sony PS5 price revised in India: Details

Earlier this year, Sony increased the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets across the globe. This included countries like the UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada. The price hike, Sony then said, is the result of high global inflation rates including rising interest rates. Price of the disk drive equipped version of PS5 was increased by 10 per cent in Europe from 499.99 euros previously to 549.99 euros ($550.81). While the price hike was around 6 percent in the UK. The company then said that there will be no price increase in the United States. However, it did not say anything about the price rise of PS5 for the Indian market. But it now seems that the console’s price has indeed increased in India as well.