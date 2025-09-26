Sony Pulse Elevate unveiled, wireless gaming speakers for PS5, PC: Launch timeline, colours, features, specs and more

Sony Interactive Entertainment has lifted the lid on its first-ever wireless speakers designed for PlayStation gaming, the Pulse Elevate, revealed during the latest State of Play broadcast on Wednesday.

Sony unveils Pulse Elevate wireless speakers The new addition expands the company’s growing audio accessory line, which already includes the Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

The Pulse Elevate promises to deliver “studio-inspired” sound for PS5, PC, Mac and PlayStation Portal users, bringing together planar magnetic drivers, Tempest 3D AudioTech support, and PlayStation Link connectivity in a compact yet versatile design.

Each speaker is fitted with planar magnetic drivers to provide lifelike sound across the audible spectrum, while built-in woofers enhance low frequencies with rich bass. On PlayStation 5, the drivers also make use of Tempest 3D AudioTech, ensuring spatial audio cues are positioned with pinpoint accuracy.

Headset-free voice chat with AI-powered microphone For players who prefer not to use a headset, the right-hand speaker integrates a microphone with AI-powered noise rejection, aimed at delivering clear voice chat by suppressing background sounds.

Connectivity is another focus. The system runs on PlayStation Link technology, offering ultra-low latency, lossless audio transmission and seamless pairing across PS5, PC, Mac and PlayStation Portal. In addition, Bluetooth compatibility allows dual connections, meaning players can listen to in-game audio while also streaming music or handling calls from a secondary device.

The Pulse Elevate is designed to work equally well as a desktop setup or a portable unit, thanks to a rechargeable battery and included charging docks. Users will be able to customise their experience through on-device controls and, post-launch, via EQ and mic settings on PS5 and PC.

Launch timeline and availability Sony confirmed the Pulse Elevate speakers will be available in Midnight Black and White, with a global release planned for 2026. The white edition will be exclusive to PlayStation Direct and select retailers, subject to regional availability.