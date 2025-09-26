Sony Pulse Elevate unveiled, wireless gaming speakers for PS5, PC: Launch timeline, colours, features, specs and more

Sony has unveiled its first wireless speakers for PlayStation, Pulse Elevate, featuring planar magnetic drivers, Tempest 3D AudioTech, PlayStation Link, AI-powered microphone, Bluetooth, and portable design.

Govind Choudhary
Updated26 Sep 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Sony Interactive Entertainment has lifted the lid on its first-ever wireless speakers designed for PlayStation gaming, the Pulse Elevate, revealed during the latest State of Play broadcast on Wednesday.
Sony Interactive Entertainment has lifted the lid on its first-ever wireless speakers designed for PlayStation gaming, the Pulse Elevate, revealed during the latest State of Play broadcast on Wednesday.(Sony)

Sony Interactive Entertainment has lifted the lid on its first-ever wireless speakers designed for PlayStation gaming, the Pulse Elevate, revealed during the latest State of Play broadcast on Wednesday.

Sony unveils Pulse Elevate wireless speakers

The new addition expands the company’s growing audio accessory line, which already includes the Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

You may be interested in

Discount

32% OFF

Sony Pulse Explore™ Wireless Earbuds (Midnight Black)

Sony Pulse Explore™ Wireless Earbuds (Midnight Black)

  • CheckSony Pulse Explore™ Wireless Earbuds (Midnight Black)
Amazon

₹12990

₹18990

Get This

Discount

53% OFF

Sony ULT Field 1 with Massive Bass,12hrs Playtime,Hands Free Calling (with MIC),IP67(Waterproof,Dustproof,Rustproof),Sound Connect App,Wireless Bluetooth Speaker-Black

Sony ULT Field 1 with Massive Bass,12hrs Playtime,Hands Free Calling (with MIC),IP67(Waterproof,Dustproof,Rustproof),Sound Connect App,Wireless Bluetooth Speaker-Black

  • CheckSony ULT Field 1 with Massive Bass
  • Check12hrs Playtime
  • CheckHands Free Calling (with MIC)
Amazon

₹7990

₹16990

Get This

Discount

56% OFF

ZEBRONICS Space Deck Pro 55W Bluetooth Supporting Portable Speaker with USB,mSD Card,AUX,Built -in FM,LED Lights, TWS Function, Wireless Mic and Remote Control (Black)

ZEBRONICS Space Deck Pro 55W Bluetooth Supporting Portable Speaker with USB,mSD Card,AUX,Built -in FM,LED Lights, TWS Function, Wireless Mic and Remote Control (Black)

  • CheckZEBRONICS Space Deck Pro 55W Bluetooth Supporting Portable Speaker with USB
  • CheckmSD Card
  • CheckAUX
Amazon

₹3499

₹7999

Get This

Discount

72% OFF

boAt (2025 Stone 110 Bluetooth Speaker with 3W Signature Sound, Up to 15Hrs Playback, Built-in Mic, TWS Feature, Bluetooth v5.4, AUX Port, Voice Assistant & IPX4(Groovy Grey)

boAt (2025 Stone 110 Bluetooth Speaker with 3W Signature Sound, Up to 15Hrs Playback, Built-in Mic, TWS Feature, Bluetooth v5.4, AUX Port, Voice Assistant & IPX4(Groovy Grey)

  • CheckboAt (2025 Stone 110 Bluetooth Speaker with 3W Signature Sound
  • CheckUp to 15Hrs Playback
  • CheckBuilt-in Mic
Amazon

₹699

₹2490

Get This

Discount

25% OFF

Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen), Portable Outdoor Speaker with Hi-Fi Audio, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life, Waterproof and Dustproof, Black

Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen), Portable Outdoor Speaker with Hi-Fi Audio, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life, Waterproof and Dustproof, Black

  • CheckBose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen)
  • CheckPortable Outdoor Speaker with Hi-Fi Audio
  • CheckUp to 12 Hours Battery Life
Amazon

₹12667

₹16900

Get This

Discount

79% OFF

boAt Stone Spinx Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 20 W RMS Sound, Up to 8 hrs of Playtime, BTv5.0, Built-in Mic, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, TF Card, AUX Port & USB Type-C Port(Midnight Black)

boAt Stone Spinx Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 20 W RMS Sound, Up to 8 hrs of Playtime, BTv5.0, Built-in Mic, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, TF Card, AUX Port & USB Type-C Port(Midnight Black)

  • CheckboAt Stone Spinx Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 20 W RMS Sound
  • CheckUp to 8 hrs of Playtime
  • CheckBTv5.0
Amazon

₹2099

₹9999

Get This

Discount

50% OFF

ZEBRONICS Igloo 1, 2.0 USB Computer Speakers, 8 Watts, Multicolor LED, USB Powered, AUX, Volume Control Pod for PC, Laptops, Desktop

ZEBRONICS Igloo 1, 2.0 USB Computer Speakers, 8 Watts, Multicolor LED, USB Powered, AUX, Volume Control Pod for PC, Laptops, Desktop

  • CheckZEBRONICS Igloo 1
  • Check2.0 USB Computer Speakers
  • Check8 Watts
Amazon

₹399

₹799

Get This

Discount

71% OFF

boAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black)

boAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black)

  • CheckboAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound
  • CheckKaraoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports
  • CheckUp to 6 hrs Playtime
Amazon

₹9999

₹34990

Get This

Discount

60% OFF

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

  • CheckZebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle
  • CheckUSB
  • CheckSD Card
Amazon

₹399

₹999

Get This

Discount

69% OFF

boAt Stone Lumos 60W Bluetooth Speaker w/ 7 LED Projection Modes, Hearables App Support, Dual EQs, Up to 9hrs of Playtime, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BT v5.3(Midnight Black)

boAt Stone Lumos 60W Bluetooth Speaker w/ 7 LED Projection Modes, Hearables App Support, Dual EQs, Up to 9hrs of Playtime, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BT v5.3(Midnight Black)

  • CheckboAt Stone Lumos 60W Bluetooth Speaker w/ 7 LED Projection Modes
  • CheckHearables App Support
  • CheckDual EQs
Amazon

₹4699

₹14990

Get This

Discount

79% OFF

boAt Aavante 2.1 1200 (2025), 120W Signature Sound, 2.1 CH w/Wired Subwoofer, BT v5.4, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)

boAt Aavante 2.1 1200 (2025), 120W Signature Sound, 2.1 CH w/Wired Subwoofer, BT v5.4, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)

  • CheckboAt Aavante 2.1 1200 (2025)
  • Check120W Signature Sound
  • Check2.1 CH w/Wired Subwoofer
Amazon

₹3999

₹18990

Get This

Discount

42% OFF

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black

  • CheckSony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker
  • CheckExtra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof
  • Check16 Hrs Batt
Amazon

₹3490

₹5990

Get This

The Pulse Elevate promises to deliver “studio-inspired” sound for PS5, PC, Mac and PlayStation Portal users, bringing together planar magnetic drivers, Tempest 3D AudioTech support, and PlayStation Link connectivity in a compact yet versatile design.

Each speaker is fitted with planar magnetic drivers to provide lifelike sound across the audible spectrum, while built-in woofers enhance low frequencies with rich bass. On PlayStation 5, the drivers also make use of Tempest 3D AudioTech, ensuring spatial audio cues are positioned with pinpoint accuracy.

Headset-free voice chat with AI-powered microphone

For players who prefer not to use a headset, the right-hand speaker integrates a microphone with AI-powered noise rejection, aimed at delivering clear voice chat by suppressing background sounds.

Connectivity is another focus. The system runs on PlayStation Link technology, offering ultra-low latency, lossless audio transmission and seamless pairing across PS5, PC, Mac and PlayStation Portal. In addition, Bluetooth compatibility allows dual connections, meaning players can listen to in-game audio while also streaming music or handling calls from a secondary device.

Also Read | Sony kicks off Days of Play Sale: Big discounts on PS5, PS4 games and consoles

The Pulse Elevate is designed to work equally well as a desktop setup or a portable unit, thanks to a rechargeable battery and included charging docks. Users will be able to customise their experience through on-device controls and, post-launch, via EQ and mic settings on PS5 and PC.

Launch timeline and availability

Sony confirmed the Pulse Elevate speakers will be available in Midnight Black and White, with a global release planned for 2026. The white edition will be exclusive to PlayStation Direct and select retailers, subject to regional availability.

The announcement raises the question of which blockbuster titles players will want to experience first with Sony’s new speakers, with more details on pricing and release dates expected in the coming months.

Sony Corp.
Get Latest real-time updates

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsSony Pulse Elevate unveiled, wireless gaming speakers for PS5, PC: Launch timeline, colours, features, specs and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.