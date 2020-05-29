Home > Technology > Gadgets > Sony to reveal first few PlayStation 5 games on June 3

SAN FRANCISCO : Sony is reportedly planning to unveil its first set of PlayStation 5 (PS5) games on June 3.

While the June 3 reveal may provide the best look yet at the PS5, the company would not give away every detail about its next-gen system, and could withhold price and release timing for another date, reports VentureBeat.

Sony hasn't revealed much about their next-generation console that is still slated for a holiday 2020 release.

However, the company has confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic will not cause a delay with the system launch window.

Sony earlier revealed few specifications and hardware details of its next-generation home console, the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.

It will also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD.

It will also feature 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.

PS5 will also allow games to offer a much deeper sense of immersion through 3D audio.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout