Sony India has launched its latest Walkman NW-ZX707 in India. The device. Sony says, inherits the philosophy of the Signature Walkman and has a 5-inch display with enhanced battery life. It is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 25 hours.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 price and availability

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 carries a price tag of ₹69,990. It can be purchased through Headphone Zone. The device is up for sale starting January 30, 2023.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 features

The all-new Sony NW-ZX707 integrates a DSD Remastering Engine where PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio is resampled into an 11.2 MHz DSD (Direct Stream Digital), offering even more ways to enjoy music. The device is equipped with S-Master HX digital amp technology and is compatible with the native DSD format. With the help of technology, the Walmany can reduce distortion and noise across a wide range of frequencies.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 comes with features like Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) that help upscale compressed digital music files in real time. The evolving algorithm now delivers even greater benefits for CD-quality (16 bit 44.1/48kHz) lossless codec audio.

On the battery front, the new Walkman is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 25 hours. Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 has a 5-inch HD TFT display with 1280x720 pixel resolution. It runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and comes with WiFi connectivity. It packs 64GB internal storage. The device comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. It takes about 3.5 hours to charge.

Connectivity features available on the new Sony Walkman are USB Type-C (USB3.2 Gen1 compliant), headphone stereo mini jack, balanced standard-jack and MicroSD for external memory. The new Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 comes with multiple sound effects that include Direct Source (Direct) ,10 Band equalizer,DSEE Ultimate, DC Phase Linearizer,Dynamic Normalizer and Vinyl Processor.