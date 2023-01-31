Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 launched in India: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 10:44 AM IST
- Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 carries a price tag of ₹69,990. It can be purchased through Headphone Zone.
Sony India has launched its latest Walkman NW-ZX707 in India. The device. Sony says, inherits the philosophy of the Signature Walkman and has a 5-inch display with enhanced battery life. It is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 25 hours.
