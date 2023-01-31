Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 launched in India: Details inside

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 features

The all-new Sony NW-ZX707 integrates a DSD Remastering Engine where PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio is resampled into an 11.2 MHz DSD (Direct Stream Digital), offering even more ways to enjoy music. The device is equipped with S-Master HX digital amp technology and is compatible with the native DSD format. With the help of technology, the Walmany can reduce distortion and noise across a wide range of frequencies.