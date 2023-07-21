Sony WF-C700N launches in India with up to 15 hours of battery: Details inside

Sony WF-C700N launches in India with up to 15 hours of battery: Details inside2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Sony India has launched the WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds, offering noise cancellation, adaptive sound control, and a comfortable fit. Priced at ₹8,990, they will be available in Sony retail stores and other e-commerce websites.
Expanding its range of wireless earbuds, Sony India has launched WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds. The all-new Sony WF-C700N is claimed to offer unparalleled freedom, exceptional comfort, and superior sound quality..
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×