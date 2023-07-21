comScore
Sony WF-C700N launches in India with up to 15 hours of battery: Details inside

Sony India has launched the WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds, offering noise cancellation, adaptive sound control, and a comfortable fit. Priced at ₹8,990, they will be available in Sony retail stores and other e-commerce websites.

Sony WF-C700N earbuds come with a cylindrical charging case and have a multipoint connection feature.

Expanding its range of wireless earbuds, Sony India has launched WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds. The all-new Sony WF-C700N is claimed to offer unparalleled freedom, exceptional comfort, and superior sound quality..

Price and availability

Sony WF-C700N is priced at 8,990. It will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in the country.

Features

Sony says that the WF-C700N can cancel out background noise with noise cancelling or use the Ambient Sound Mode to stay connected with natural surroundings. It features Adaptive Sound Control which adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are and what you are doing. 

In terms of design, the WF-C700N offers a comfortable and stable fit. Sony WF-C700N earbuds are said to combine a shape to perfectly match the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit.

It comes with a cylindrical charging case which is easy to carry around in a pocket or bag. The case has a geometrically patterned texture for a stylish, luxurious look and feel. The texture, quality, and colours of WF-C700N are designed with your style and comfort in mind. 

Sony WF-C700N is offered in black, white, lavender and sage green colour variants. The device also offers hands-free calling experience. 

On the battery front, it is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life. With the charging case, the battery life increases by up to 10 hours. The wireless earbuds also offer quick charging for 10 mins for up to 1 hour of playback

For audio, Sony WF-C700N delivers high-quality sound thanks to DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). It is equipped with Sony’s original 5mm driver unit and is claimed to deliver a punch, producing powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals. Users can also change your music as per their choice with the EQ settings on the Sony Headphones Connect app.

The Sony WF-C700N offers a Multipoint connection which means it can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. The wireless earbuds come with IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof design.

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 04:55 PM IST
