Subscribe

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones with 12-mic noise cancellation system launched in India: Price, features, availability

Sony India has launched the WH-1000XM6 headphones featuring real-time adaptive noise cancellation and improved sound processing. The device boasts 12 microphones, fast charging, and supports High-Resolution Audio, releasing on September 29, 2025.

Govind Choudhary
Updated29 Sep 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Sony India has introduced the WH-1000XM6, the newest model in its 1000X series of wireless noise-cancelling headphones.
Sony India has introduced the WH-1000XM6, the newest model in its 1000X series of wireless noise-cancelling headphones.(SONY)

Sony India has introduced the WH-1000XM6, the newest model in its 1000X series of wireless noise-cancelling headphones. The device adds real-time adaptive noise cancellation, updated sound processing and a revised design aimed at commuters, travellers, professionals and general users.

Advertisement

Sony WH-1000XM6: Specifications and design

The WH-1000XM6 runs on Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which processes sound at speeds higher than the previous generation. The system incorporates 12 microphones, compared with eight on the WH-1000XM5, to improve detection of external noise.

You may be interested in

20% OFF

Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality- Black

  • Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
  • HD NC Processor QN3
  • 12 Microphones

₹39989

₹49990

Get This

31% OFF

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black

  • Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling
  • Battery Life 30 Hours -Black

₹23990

₹34990

Get This

20% OFF

Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality- Midnight Blue

  • Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
  • HD NC Processor QN3
  • 12 Microphones

₹39989

₹49990

Get This

20% OFF

Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality-Platinum Silver

  • Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
  • HD NC Processor QN3
  • 12 Microphones

₹39989

₹49990

Get This

33% OFF

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black

  • Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls
  • 30 Hours Battery Life
  • Quick Charge

₹19980

₹29990

Get This

49% OFF

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black

  • Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic
  • Adaptive Sound Control
  • Quick Charge

₹7690

₹14990

Get This

31% OFF

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours-Mid Night Blue

  • Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling
  • Battery Life 30 Hours-Mid Night Blue

₹24005

₹34990

Get This

29% OFF

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours-Smoky Pink

  • Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling
  • Battery Life 30 Hours-Smoky Pink

₹24990

₹34990

Get This

33% OFF

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black

  • Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic
  • Up to 50Hrs Battery
  • Quick Charge

₹3990

₹5990

Get This

33% OFF

Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Black

  • Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic
  • Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Black

₹19990

₹29990

Get This

The model includes a redesigned headband made with vegan leather and wider padding to reduce pressure. Earpads are stretchable to support extended use. The headphones fold using a metal injection mechanism, and the case now closes with magnets for quicker access.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Features and performance

The Adaptive NC Optimiser adjusts noise cancellation automatically based on environmental noise and air pressure. Ambient Sound mode has also been updated to balance external sounds with playback.

Advertisement

The driver unit uses a carbon fibre composite dome and a new voice coil structure. The headphones are compatible with High-Resolution Audio in both wired and wireless modes via LDAC and employ Edge-AI-based DSEE Extreme for upscaling compressed files.

Also Read | Sony Pulse Elevate unveiled: Wireless gaming speakers for PS5, PC, Mac, more
Also Read | Sony PlayStation Plus line-up for Sept: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and more
Also Read | Sony-published Helldivers 2 set to explode onto Xbox Series X|S on 26 August

Additional controls are available through the Sony | Sound Connect app, including a 10-band equaliser, effects for film audio, and a Game EQ from Sony’s INZONE range. The WH-1000XM6 also supports 360 Reality Audio Upmix for converting stereo tracks into spatial sound.

For communication, a six-microphone AI-based beamforming system isolates the user’s voice and reduces background noise. The headphones support LE Audio with Auracast, multipoint device connections and low-latency transmission for gaming.

Battery support includes fast charging, with a three-minute charge providing up to three hours of playback. Listening while charging over USB is also possible.

Advertisement

Sony WH-1000XM6: Pricing and availability

The WH-1000XM6 will be released in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue. It will go on sale from 29 September 2025 at a best buy price of 39,990 through Sony Centres, select Croma and Reliance outlets, the ShopatSC.com portal and Amazon.

 
 
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsSony WH-1000XM6 headphones with 12-mic noise cancellation system launched in India: Price, features, availability
Read Next Story