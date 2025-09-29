Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones with 12-mic noise cancellation system launched in India: Price, features, availability

Sony India has introduced the WH-1000XM6, the newest model in its 1000X series of wireless noise-cancelling headphones. The device adds real-time adaptive noise cancellation, updated sound processing and a revised design aimed at commuters, travellers, professionals and general users.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Specifications and design The WH-1000XM6 runs on Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which processes sound at speeds higher than the previous generation. The system incorporates 12 microphones, compared with eight on the WH-1000XM5, to improve detection of external noise.

The model includes a redesigned headband made with vegan leather and wider padding to reduce pressure. Earpads are stretchable to support extended use. The headphones fold using a metal injection mechanism, and the case now closes with magnets for quicker access.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Features and performance The Adaptive NC Optimiser adjusts noise cancellation automatically based on environmental noise and air pressure. Ambient Sound mode has also been updated to balance external sounds with playback.

The driver unit uses a carbon fibre composite dome and a new voice coil structure. The headphones are compatible with High-Resolution Audio in both wired and wireless modes via LDAC and employ Edge-AI-based DSEE Extreme for upscaling compressed files.

Additional controls are available through the Sony | Sound Connect app, including a 10-band equaliser, effects for film audio, and a Game EQ from Sony’s INZONE range. The WH-1000XM6 also supports 360 Reality Audio Upmix for converting stereo tracks into spatial sound.

For communication, a six-microphone AI-based beamforming system isolates the user’s voice and reduces background noise. The headphones support LE Audio with Auracast, multipoint device connections and low-latency transmission for gaming.

Battery support includes fast charging, with a three-minute charge providing up to three hours of playback. Listening while charging over USB is also possible.

