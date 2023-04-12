Sony India has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of WH-CH520. The new wireless headphones are claimed to have a battery life of up to 60 hours. The headphones are equipped with 30mm closed drivers and offer support for high-quality audio playback.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones: Price and availability

Sony WH-CH520 headphones are priced at ₹4,490 and will be available in India via Sony retail stores such as Sony Center and Sony Exclusive across the country. The device can also be purchased at major electronic stores, popular e-commerce websites, and the official ShopatSC portal.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones features

Sony WH-CH520 is offered in Blue, Beige, White, and Black colour options. The new Sony headphones boast of 30mm closed drivers with support for SBC and AAC codecs. Users can personalise their audio experience through the Sony Headphones Connect app that features a built-in equaliser. The feature allows users to manually adjust settings to match their preferred music genre.

Sony WH-CH520 also offers DSEE Ultimate to enhance audio quality by upscaling music.

The new Sony wireless headphone is claimed by the company to deliver a battery life of up to 50 hours. It also comes with a quick charge feature that can deliver 1 hour of playback time with just 3 minutes charge.

The headphones come with cushy earpads, an adjustable headband and have a lightweight body. It features a swivel design, enhancing portability. Sony WH-CH520 offers Multipoint connection, enabling effortless switching between two different devices.

Other features include Swift Pair and Fast Pair features, the latter enabling quick pairing with Android devices. While the Swift Pair feature allows an easy pairing process with PCs running Windows 10 and later via Bluetooth.