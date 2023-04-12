Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones with up to 50 hours battery debut in India1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:49 AM IST
- Sony WH-CH520 is offered in Blue, Beige, White, and Black colour options. The new Sony headphones boast of 30mm closed drivers
Sony India has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of WH-CH520. The new wireless headphones are claimed to have a battery life of up to 60 hours. The headphones are equipped with 30mm closed drivers and offer support for high-quality audio playback.
