Sony Xperia 1 VII launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite: Pre-orders, price, features and more

Sony has introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VII, in European. The Xperia 1 VII is now available for pre-order across Europe and comes in three colour options: Moss Green, Orchid Purple, and Slate Black.

Price, specifications and features Sony has priced the Xperia 1 VII at GBP 1,399, which roughly converts to ₹1,56,700. The Xperia 1 VII is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Users looking for more space can expand the storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 15 out of the box, and Sony has promised four major Android updates along with six years of security updates.

At the front, the phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Sony’s Bravia technology for enhanced picture clarity. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 offers protection for the front display, while the rear panel also features Gorilla Glass, adding to the device’s durability. The phone has an IPX5 and IPX8 rating for water resistance, along with IP6X certification for dust protection.

One of the key highlights of the Xperia 1 VII is its triple rear camera setup. The system includes a 48MP primary Sony Exmor T sensor (1/1.3-inch) with a 24mm focal length, a 12MP Exmor RS sensor featuring an optical zoom range of 85mm to 170mm, and a 48MP Exmor RS ultrawide sensor (1/1.56-inch) with a 16mm focal length. This ultrawide sensor is a major upgrade from the 12MP sensor found on its predecessor, the Xperia 1 VI. The camera unit, backed by Sony’s Alpha camera technology, offers features such as 30fps burst shooting with autofocus and auto exposure, as well as 4K HDR video recording at 120fps. On the front, the phone is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera.

In addition to its imaging capabilities, the Xperia 1 VII is designed to appeal to audio enthusiasts. It includes components from Sony’s iconic Walkman series and features stereo speakers. The device supports LDAC, DSEE, Dolby Atmos, 360 Reality Audio, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, delivering an immersive audio experience. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also present, catering to users who prefer wired audio connections.

Gaming also receives special attention with features like Game Enhancer, FPS Optimiser, Remote Play compatibility, and a 240Hz touch scanning rate. These additions are aimed at enhancing the gaming experience with improved responsiveness and smoother performance.