Sony’s new orb-shaped controllers for PSVR2 will feel more natural

The PSVR 2 controllers have two analog sticks, one on each controller. The trademark triangle, square, circle and cross buttons are also divided amongst the two, with the first two on the left controller and the other two on the right. The controllers also have a tracking ring on the bottom, which helps track how the user is moving them in space. Since you are essentially wearing the controllers, the motion should feel similar to moving your hands around in general.

