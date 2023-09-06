Soundbar subwoofer for surround sound experience: Top 10 picks

Soundbars with subwoofers enhance the audio output from your TV and gives you a better experience with surround sound. Check out the 10 best picks for soundbar subwoofer.

1. Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar The Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar is a testament to Samsung's reputation for excellence in audio technology. With a robust 360W power output and True HD 3.1.2 channel 3D sound, it boasts a total of 9 speakers, including 2 up-firing channels that create an immersive audio experience. The wireless subwoofer delivers deep, rich bass, while Dolby Atmos and Dolby True HD technology envelop you in captivating sound. Samsung's Q-Symphony feature and Tap Sound adds an extra layer of versatility to this soundbar. It supports various sound modes and video features like 4K Video Pass and HDR 10+.

Specifications Brand: Samsung

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connectivity Technology: HDMI

Power Output: 360W

Channels: 3.1.2 channel 3D Sound

Speakers: 9 speakers

Special Features: Up-firing channels, Q-Symphony, Tap Sound

Subwoofer: Wireless

Audio Technology: Dolby Atmos, Dolby True HD

Pros Cons Immersive Dolby Atmos and Dolby True HD technology Relatively higher price point Versatile connectivity options and sound modes

2. JBL Cinema SB271 JBL Cinema SB271 offers an immersive home theatre experience with its powerful 2.1 channel sound system. Boasting 220W of total power, it includes a wireless subwoofer for deep bass. With Dolby Digital audio, your movies and music come to life. You can stream music via Bluetooth, and HDMI ARC and optical connections provide setup flexibility. A dedicated "Voice" mode enhances dialogues, and its ultra-low-profile design fits seamlessly under your TV. JBL's trusted brand and these features make it a solid choice.

Specifications: Brand: JBL

Model Name: Cinema

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Total Power Output: 220W

Channels: 2.1 Channel

Special Features: Wireless Subwoofer, Remote Control, Bass Boost

Audio Technology: Dolby Digital

Pros Cons Powerful sound with wireless subwoofer Some users may prefer more sound customization options Multiple connectivity options

3. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A Compact Soundbar with Subwoofer The Zebronics Juke Bar 100A is a compact soundbar with a powerful 4-inch subwoofer, delivering an impressive 60W RMS output. This sleek sound system offers well-balanced treble and clear vocals, perfect for enhancing your movie-watching and music-listening experiences. It features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, coaxial, AUX, and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless streaming. With a glossy design and LED indicator, it adds a professional touch to your setup. The included remote control provides convenient operation. While it offers great sound quality and connectivity, some users might prefer more advanced sound customization options.

Specifications: Brand: Zebronics

Model Name: Zeb Juke Bar 100A

Speaker Type: Soundbar with Subwoofer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Coaxial, AUX

Total RMS Output: 60W (36W Subwoofer + 2x 12W Soundbar)

Special Features: Wireless, LED Indicator, Remote Control

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons Powerful sound with a subwoofer Limited sound customization options Comes with a fully functional remote control

4. GOVO GOSURROUND 950 The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 soundbar stands out with its Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, ensuring seamless and enhanced wireless music streaming. With a peak output of 280 Watts and 5.1 channels, it delivers immersive 3D surround sound through a combination of speakers and a 6.5-inch subwoofer. While it offers robust features, it may be on the pricier side for some users.

Specifications: Brand: GOVO

Model Name: GOSURROUND

Speaker Type: Soundbar with Subwoofer & Satellite Speaker

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, Wireless

Total Peak Output: 280 Watts

Special Features: 5.1 Speaker, LED Display, Remote Control, Dynamic LED Lights

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.3

Pros Cons Bluetooth v5.3 for enhanced wireless connectivity Higher price point Dynamic LED lights for a stylish look

5. JBL Cinema SB241 The JBL Cinema SB241 is an affordable audio solution that brings cinematic sound quality to your home. With 110W of power and a wired subwoofer, it delivers a rich and immersive audio experience. The inclusion of Dolby Digital enhances your movie nights, while wireless Bluetooth streaming adds convenience. Its slim design ensures it fits seamlessly into any room setup. While it offers good value for its price, audiophiles may seek more advanced features.

Specifications: Brand: JBL

Model Name: Cinema SB241

Speaker Type: Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Total Power Output: 110 Watts

Special Features: Remote Control, Bass Boost

Pros Cons Affordable price point Limited features Dolby Digital audio for enhanced movie experiences

6. Polk Audio MagniFi 2 The Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer redefine your home audio experience with 3D sound immersion. With 6 powerful drivers, including full-range drivers and tweeters, it delivers dynamic and multidimensional surround sound. Polk's Voice Adjust and SDA Technology optimize voice levels, enhancing clarity and realism. You can wirelessly stream music through built-in Google Chromecast for multi-room audio. It's universally compatible with 4K and HD TVs, supporting Dolby Digital, DTS audio, and Dolby Vision. Independent modes for movies, music, and sports make it a versatile addition to your home theatre setup.

Specifications: Brand: Polk Audio

Model: MagniFi 2

Speaker Type: Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Special Features: 3D Audio, Built-in Chromecast, Voice Adjust, SDA Technology

Pros Cons Immersive 3D listening experience Expensive Voice clarity optimization

7. JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass The JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Soundbar with wireless subwoofer offers a robust 300 watts of power for a compelling home audio experience. With JBL Surround Sound through its 2.1 Channel system and a 6.5-inch Wireless Subwoofer, it delivers deep and thrilling bass. Dolby Digital support enhances your cinematic enjoyment, and wireless music streaming is made easy with Bluetooth. Connectivity options include HDMI ARC and Optical Cable. Below are the specifications and pros and cons.

Specifications: Max Output Power: 300 Watts

Speaker Type: 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Subwoofer Size: 6.5-inch

Audio Enhancement: Dolby Digital

Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Cable

Pros Cons Powerful 300W output Not a budget option Wireless subwoofer for deep bass

8. Sony HT-S700RF The Sony HT-S700RF is a powerhouse in home audio, boasting 5.1ch Dolby Audio for immersive surround sound. This system includes a 3-channel soundbar, subwoofer, and two tall boy rear speakers, delivering a cinematic 5.1 channel experience with 1000W of clear, high-volume output. With front and rear tweeters, it reproduces crisp highs, and the 18cm subwoofer ensures deep and powerful bass. While its audio performance is impressive, note that it primarily relies on Bluetooth connectivity, and additional connectivity options could enhance its versatility.

Specifications: Model: HT-S700RF

Speaker Type: Soundbar with Subwoofer and Tall Boy Rear Speakers

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical

Pros Cons Dolby Audio for immersive surround sound Limited connectivity options for devices High power output for clear audio

9. JBL Bar 500 Pro The JBL Bar 500 Pro is a true powerhouse in the soundbar realm, offering Dolby Atmos surround sound for an immersive 3D cinematic experience. With a whopping 590W output power, it transforms your audio into captivating soundscapes. JBL's MultiBeam technology ensures room-filling sound without multiple speakers. It is packed with features like built-in Wi-Fi for streaming and voice assistant compatibility. The 10-inch wireless subwoofer adds impactful bass. However, its premium features come at a higher price point.

Specifications: Speaker Type: Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI eARC

Pros Cons Dolby Atmos for immersive 3D sound Premium price point MultiBeam technology for a wide soundstage

10. Philips Audio TAB7807 The Philips Audio TAB7807 is a powerful 3.1CH soundbar with a whopping 620W max output, delivering a cinematic audio experience. With Dolby Atmos support and 3.1 channels featuring six integrated drivers and an 8-inch subwoofer, it offers immersive sound. Stadium EQ Mode brings the stadium experience home. It offers versatile connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and more. The only drawback might be its size, which could be a bit large for some setups.

Specifications: Speaker Type: Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical, Audio in

Special Feature: Hi-Res Audio

Pros Cons Powerful sound output Size may not suit all setups Versatile connectivity options

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar Dolby Atmos Technology Wireless Subwoofer Q-Symphony Technology JBL Cinema SB271 Dolby Digital Audio Wireless Subwoofer HDMI ARC Connectivity ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A Powerful Bass from Subwoofer Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity LED Indicator and Remote Control GOVO GOSURROUND 950 Dolby Atmos Surround Sound 590W Total Output Power MultiBeam Technology JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Atmos Technology Wired Subwoofer HDMI ARC Connectivity Polk Audio MagniFi 2 3D Audio with Built-in Chromecast 6 Powerful Drivers Voice Adjust & SDA Technology JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass 300W Max Output Power Wireless Subwoofer JBL Surround Sound Sony HT-S700RF 5.1ch Surround Sound 1000W Loud and Clear Output Front & Rear Tweeters JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos Surround Sound 590W Total System Output Power JBL MultiBeam Technology Philips Audio TAB7807 620W Max Output Dolby Atmos Support 3.1 Channels with 8-inch Subwoofer

Best value for money: The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 offers tremendous value for money with its Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, 590W Total Output Power, and MultiBeam Technology. It provides an immersive audio experience at an affordable price point.

Best overall product The JBL Bar 500 Pro stands out as the best overall product, boasting Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, 590W Total System Output Power, and JBL MultiBeam Technology. It delivers a cinematic audio experience that enhances movies, music, and games, making it the top choice for a premium home theatre setup.

How to find the right soundbar? When selecting a soundbar, consider factors like your room size, desired audio quality, and budget. Evaluate features such as Dolby Atmos support, total power output, and connectivity options (HDMI ARC, Bluetooth). Read reviews and seek recommendations. If space is a concern, choose a compact model. For music enthusiasts, prioritize sound quality. For movie lovers, immersive technologies like Dolby Atmos may be crucial. Assess if a separate subwoofer is needed for deep bass. Lastly, ensure compatibility with your TV. By weighing these factors, you can find a soundbar that suits your specific needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : Do I need a separate subwoofer with a soundbar? Ans : It depends on your preference. Some soundbars come with built-in subwoofers, while others offer separate wireless subwoofers for deeper bass. Question : What is the advantage of Dolby Atmos in a soundbar? Ans : Dolby Atmos provides immersive 3D sound, enhancing your audio experience by creating a more spacious and realistic soundstage. Question : Can I use a soundbar with any TV? Ans : Most soundbars are compatible with a wide range of TVs. Ensure your TV has the necessary audio outputs (e.g., HDMI ARC, optical) for connectivity. Question : Do soundbars support Bluetooth for wireless music streaming? Ans : Yes, many soundbars offer Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stream music from your smartphone or other devices. Question : What is HDMI ARC, and why is it important in a soundbar? Ans : HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) simplifies connectivity by enabling audio to be sent from the TV to the soundbar over the same HDMI cable, reducing cable clutter and ensuring synchronized audio and video.

