Find the best split or window AC based on cooling, energy efficiency, installation ease, and cost. Choose the right one for your space and comfort.

Many of us may feel confused about the key differences between split ACs and window ACs. Often, price is the only factor we consider when making a decision. However, it should not be the only one. It is important to understand the differences and benefits of each before choosing. For example, a split AC costs more than a window AC but is more energy-efficient in the long run. On the other hand, window ACs are easier to install and clean, making them ideal for small spaces. Both have their own advantages, so let’s compare them and see which suits your needs best.

Split ACs

Split ACs offer better cooling, are energy-efficient, and operate quietly. They enhance room aesthetics but cost more and require complex installation. Ideal for larger spaces, they provide even cooling but need regular maintenance. Choosing one depends on budget and room size.

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a compact yet powerful cooling solution, perfect for small rooms. Its 5-in-1 convertible cooling adjusts to different needs, optimising energy efficiency. The multi-sensor technology ensures precise temperature control, improving comfort. With copper condenser coils and blue fins, it offers durability and protection against corrosion. The self-diagnosis feature alerts users about faults for hassle-free maintenance. Additionally, its dust filter improves air quality, making it a great choice for healthier indoor air. A 60-month warranty on the compressor adds long-term reliability.

Specifications Capacity 0.8 Ton Cooling Power Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Special Feature Multi-Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Dust Filter Voltage 230V Model IA309TNU Reasons to buy Energy-efficient cooling performance Compact and ideal for small spaces Reasons to avoid Not suitable for large rooms 3-star rating, not the most efficient Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IA309TNU, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cooling is effective, compact design fits well, and sensors work efficiently. Slight noise at high speed but overall great performance.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for small spaces, this AC offers smart cooling with multi-sensors, durable copper coils, and reliable performance with a 60-month warranty.

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is designed for small rooms, offering efficient cooling with low noise operation. Its PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air by trapping fine dust particles, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. The copper condenser enhances durability and cooling efficiency while requiring minimal maintenance. This 2022 model comes with a sleek design, blending well with modern interiors. Though a fixed-speed AC, it delivers consistent performance with reliable cooling. The energy-saving mode helps optimise power consumption, making it an economical choice for daily use.

Specifications Capacity 0.8 Ton Cooling Power Fixed Speed Cooling Special Feature PM 2.5 Filter, Energy Saving Mode Voltage 230V Model FTL28U Reasons to buy Quiet and efficient cooling Air purification with PM 2.5 filter Reasons to avoid No inverter technology Limited advanced features Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cools small rooms effectively, operates quietly, and air feels fresher. Fixed speed limits efficiency but overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

This AC offers clean, quiet cooling with a PM 2.5 filter, durable copper condenser, and reliable Daikin performance for small spaces.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers 6-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing users to adjust power consumption as needed. Its Wi-Fi connectivity enables smart control via mobile apps, ensuring convenience. The HD & PM 2.5 filters provide cleaner air by trapping dust and pollutants. The Smart Energy Display helps track power usage, making it an energy-efficient choice. With a copper condenser, it ensures durability and better cooling performance. This 2025 model is ideal for medium-sized rooms, delivering consistent cooling with inverter technology for improved efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Inverter with 6-in-1 Convertible Mode Special Feature Wi-Fi Smart Control, HD & PM 2.5 Filter Voltage 230V Model CAI18EE3R35W0 Reasons to buy Smart control via Wi-Fi connectivity Adjustable 6-in-1 cooling mode Reasons to avoid Higher price than basic models Requires stable Wi-Fi for smart features Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cooling is effective, air feels fresher, and smart control is convenient. Pricey but worth it for smart features and energy savings.

Why choose this product?

It offers flexible cooling, smart Wi-Fi control, and air purification, making it a convenient and efficient option for modern homes.

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC ensures energy efficiency and faster cooling with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling and VIRAAT Mode for enhanced performance. The 4-way swing ensures uniform air distribution, making rooms comfortable quickly. Its HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection improves air quality by reducing harmful particles. The copper condenser enhances durability and cooling efficiency. This 2025 model is ideal for medium-sized rooms, offering advanced cooling technology with reduced energy consumption, making it a smart and eco-friendly choice for households.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power DUAL Inverter with AI Convertible 6-in-1 Mode Special Feature VIRAAT Mode, 4-Way Swing, HD Filter Voltage 230V Model US-Q19YNZE Reasons to buy Energy-efficient 5-star rating Faster and uniform cooling performance Reasons to avoid Higher initial investment Installation charges may apply Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q19YNZE, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cooling is quick and efficient, energy savings are noticeable, and the air feels fresher. The AI feature optimises performance effectively.

Why choose this product?

It provides intelligent cooling, energy savings, and improved air quality, making it a durable and efficient home cooling solution.

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its Convertible 4-in-1 mode that adapts to different cooling needs. Its 7-stage air filtration with a PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air by eliminating dust and allergens. The 100% copper condenser enhances durability and cooling efficiency, making it a reliable choice for long-term use. This 2024 model is designed for energy efficiency, providing balanced performance while reducing electricity consumption. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it delivers consistent cooling, air purification, and smart energy management for a comfortable indoor experience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Inverter with Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Special Feature 7-Stage Air Filtration, PM 2.5 Filter Voltage 230V Model CWCVBK-VQ1W173 Reasons to buy Advanced air purification system Energy-efficient inverter technology Reasons to avoid Slightly higher price range Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cooling is effective, air feels fresh, and energy consumption is reasonable. The air filtration works well for dust and allergens.

Why choose this product?

It provides clean air, energy efficiency, and adaptable cooling, making it a smart and durable cooling solution for homes.

Window ACs

Window ACs are affordable, easy to install, and ideal for small rooms. They require less maintenance but can be noisy and less energy-efficient than split ACs. They take up window space but offer effective cooling at a lower cost.

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC offers efficient cooling with a convertible 4-in-1 mode, allowing flexibility based on your needs. Its Dual Inverter technology ensures faster cooling and energy savings, making it an excellent choice for long-term use. The 4-way air swing evenly distributes cool air across the room, while the HD filter enhances air quality by removing dust and allergens. Its 100% copper condenser ensures durability and long-lasting performance. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, this window AC provides reliable performance with advanced cooling features and smart energy management.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power High-efficiency cooling Special Feature Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, HD filter Voltage 230V Model UW-Q18WUXA Reasons to buy Convertible cooling modes for flexibility Dual Inverter for energy savings Reasons to avoid May be slightly noisy Requires proper window space Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cooling is fast and effective, energy efficiency is great, and air quality feels fresh. Slight noise but overall excellent performance.

Why choose this product?

Energy-efficient cooling, flexible 4-in-1 modes, and durable copper condenser make it a reliable, high-performance window AC for medium-sized rooms.

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC offers efficient cooling with Turbo Cool technology, ensuring quick relief from heat. It comes with multiple fan modes (Auto, High, Medium, Low) for customised airflow. The hydrophilic blue fins enhance durability by preventing corrosion, while the dust filters improve air quality by trapping pollutants. The self-diagnosis feature alerts users to faults for easy maintenance. Designed for small rooms, this AC provides reliable cooling, user-friendly controls, and long-lasting performance at an affordable price.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Cooling Power Turbo Cool for faster cooling Special Feature Fan modes, self-diagnosis, dust filters Voltage 230V Model WFD312L Reasons to buy Turbo Cool ensures quick cooling Multiple fan modes for airflow control Reasons to avoid Not suitable for large rooms Fixed-speed compressor may increase energy use Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD312L, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cooling is effective, airflow is strong, and build quality is good. Works well in small rooms but slightly noisy.

Why choose this product?

Affordable and durable, with Turbo Cool and dust filters, this AC ensures fast, clean cooling for small spaces.

Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC delivers fast cooling with Turbo Mode, making it ideal for small spaces. The copper condenser enhances durability and cooling efficiency, ensuring long-term performance. With a fixed-speed compressor, it maintains consistent cooling, while its compact design makes installation easy. The energy-efficient operation helps balance cooling and power consumption, making it a reliable choice for home use. Designed to withstand Indian weather conditions, this 2023 model offers effective cooling and simple maintenance for everyday comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Cooling Power Turbo Mode for instant cooling Special Feature Copper condenser, energy-efficient operation Voltage 230V Model 123 Vectra Platina Reasons to buy Turbo Mode for fast cooling Copper condenser for better durability Reasons to avoid Fixed-speed compressor uses more energy Slightly noisy at higher settings Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 123 Vectra Platina, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cools quickly, compact and easy to install. Durable copper condenser ensures longevity. Some users find noise levels slightly high.

Why choose this product?

Reliable cooling with Turbo Mode and a durable copper condenser, perfect for small spaces and efficient performance.

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC offers powerful cooling with Turbo Mode, ensuring quick temperature reduction even in peak summers. The Anti-Dust Filter improves air quality, while the Anti-Freeze Thermostat enhances safety by preventing ice formation. Designed with a durable copper condenser, it ensures efficient cooling and low maintenance. This 2024 model is energy-efficient, providing reliable performance with easy installation, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms. The sturdy build and smart features make it a great choice for those seeking an effective and affordable cooling solution.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Turbo Mode for faster cooling Special Feature Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat Voltage 230V Model AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Reasons to buy Turbo Mode ensures instant cooling Copper condenser for better efficiency Reasons to avoid Copper condenser for better efficiency Noise levels can be noticeable Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Window, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cools effectively with Turbo Mode, durable and easy to install. Some users report moderate noise levels but overall good performance.

Why choose this product?

Offers fast cooling, enhanced safety, and better air quality with an Anti-Dust Filter and Anti-Freeze Thermostat, perfect for medium rooms.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC delivers efficient cooling with its powerful compressor and copper condenser, ensuring durability and long-term performance. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it features fast cooling technology to provide relief during hot summers. The energy-efficient 3-star rating helps reduce electricity consumption without compromising performance. The Estrella Dx model is easy to install and maintain, making it a convenient choice for homes and offices. With Carrier’s trusted reliability, this AC ensures consistent cooling and better air quality, making it a cost-effective and practical option.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power Powerful compressor for faster cooling Special Feature Copper condenser for enhanced durability Voltage 230V Model Estrella Dx Reasons to buy Fast cooling for quick temperature control Copper condenser ensures long-lasting efficiency Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky unit design Can be a bit noisy at high settings Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Estrella Dx, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Effective cooling, durable and easy to use. Some mention noise at high speed, but overall satisfied with performance and energy efficiency.

Why choose this product?

It offers powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and durability with a copper condenser, making it a great choice for medium-sized rooms.

What does split AC mean? A split AC consists of two units: an indoor unit that cools the room and an outdoor unit that disperses heat. It provides efficient cooling, operates quietly, and is more aesthetically pleasing compared to window ACs, making it a popular choice.

Which is better, split or window AC? Split ACs offer better cooling, quieter operation, and energy efficiency but cost more and require installation space. Window ACs are budget-friendly, easier to install, and suitable for small rooms but are noisier and less energy-efficient than split ACs.

Why is window AC cheaper? Window ACs are cheaper because they have a simpler design, lower installation costs, and require fewer components. They are compact, need minimal maintenance, and do not require external units, making them a cost-effective cooling solution for small spaces.

Top 3 features of split AC and window ACs

Best Split AC/Window ACs Capacity Energy Star Wattage Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 0.8 Ton 3 Star Approx. 750W Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC 0.8 Ton 3 Star Approx. 780W Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Approx. 1450W LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Approx. 1300W Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Approx. 1400W LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Approx. 1450W Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1 Ton 3 Star Approx. 1100W Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1 Ton 3 Star Approx. 1150W Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Approx. 1500W Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Approx. 1480W

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best of either split AC or window AC Room size and cooling needs: Split ACs are ideal for larger rooms, while window ACs suit smaller spaces. Choose capacity accordingly.

Energy efficiency: Split ACs are usually more energy-efficient with inverter technology, reducing electricity costs.

Installation and space: Window ACs are easier to install but require a suitable window. Split ACs need wall space and external units.

Noise levels: Split ACs operate quietly, while window ACs can be noisier due to their single-unit design.

Budget and maintenance: Window ACs are cheaper and easier to maintain, whereas split ACs offer better long-term savings.

Similar articles for you Best AC brand in India: Top 10 cooling powerhouses for ultimate comfort and energy savings

FAQs Question : Which is better, split AC or window AC? Ans : Split ACs offer better cooling and energy efficiency, while window ACs are more affordable and easier to install. Question : Which AC is more energy efficient? Ans : Split ACs, especially inverter models, consume less electricity compared to window ACs. Question : Is installation easier for split or window AC? Ans : Window ACs are easier to install, while split ACs require professional installation. Question : Which AC is quieter? Ans : Split ACs operate more quietly as the compressor is placed outside. Question : Which AC is better for small rooms? Ans : Window ACs are suitable for small rooms due to their compact design.