It’s time to prepare for the rising temperatures, as summer approaches us fast. The heat is expected to pick up in March, making February the ideal time to finalize your plans. One of the most effective ways to stay comfortable is by upgrading your air conditioning system. Amazon is offering exciting deals on split ACs during the Pre-Summer Bonanza, with prices starting at just ₹26,990. Renowned brands like Daikin, LG, and Carrier are part of the sale, ensuring you get both quality and value.

We have compiled a selection of top models that cater to different room sizes, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Each brand provides various configurations to match your specific cooling needs. From compact units for small spaces to powerful options for larger areas, these discounted models are worth considering. Make the most of this opportunity to secure an efficient and reliable air conditioner before the heat intensifies. Stay cool and prepared this summer with a trusted AC option available online.

The Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is an excellent choice for small rooms, offering efficient cooling with its 7-stage air filtration system. It ensures clean and fresh air by eliminating pollutants, including PM 2.5 particles. The 100% copper condenser enhances durability and performance while the auto-convertible feature adjusts cooling based on room requirements. Its energy-efficient design makes it ideal for budget-conscious buyers who don’t want to compromise on quality or comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Star Rating 3 Stars Features 7-Stage Air Filtration, PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Convertible Cooling Condenser 100% Copper Model Year 2024

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC combines advanced technology with reliable performance. Its Dew Clean Technology ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the Coanda Airflow provides uniform cooling. The triple display adds a modern touch, and the PM 2.5 filter keeps indoor air clean. Designed for medium-sized rooms, this AC is energy-efficient and durable, thanks to its copper condenser. It’s perfect for those seeking comfort and innovation in one package.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Stars Features Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display Condenser Copper Model Year 2024

LG’s 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is packed with features like VIRAAT Mode and AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, ensuring faster and smarter performance. The HD Filter with anti-virus protection safeguards against harmful microorganisms, making it ideal for health-conscious users. Its 4-way swing ensures even air distribution, while the energy-saving design reduces electricity bills. This 2025 model is perfect for medium to large rooms, offering unmatched efficiency and comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 5 Stars Features AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 4-Way Swing Condenser Copper Model Year 2025

This LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers a blend of affordability and advanced features. The Diet Mode+ optimizes energy consumption, while the VIRAAT Mode ensures rapid cooling. The HD Filter with anti-virus protection keeps the air clean and healthy. With its AI Convertible 6-in-1 functionality, you can customize cooling as per your needs. It’s a great option for medium-sized rooms, delivering both comfort and savings.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Stars Features AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 4-Way Swing Condenser Copper Model Year 2025

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC is a smart and versatile cooling solution. Its 6-in-1 convertible cooling adapts to different room conditions, while the Smart Energy Display helps monitor power usage. The PM 2.5 filter ensures clean air, and the copper condenser guarantees durability. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control it remotely via your smartphone. This 2025 model is perfect for tech-savvy users.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Stars Features Wi-Fi Connectivity, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, PM 2.5 Filter, Smart Energy Display Condenser Copper Model Year 2025

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC offers voice control and Wi-Fi connectivity, adding convenience to your lifestyle. Its 5-step convertible cooling adjusts to varying room sizes, while the digital inverter ensures energy efficiency. The 4-way swing provides uniform cooling, and the copper condenser enhances longevity. This BESPOKE AI model is designed for modern homes, combining style and functionality seamlessly.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Stars Features Wi-Fi, Voice Control, 5-Step Convertible Cooling, Digital Inverter, 4-Way Swing Condenser Copper Model Year 2025

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable option for medium-sized rooms. Its 4-in-1 adjustable mode allows flexible cooling, while the anti-dust filter keeps the air clean. The copper condenser ensures efficient performance and durability. This 2024 model strikes a balance between affordability and functionality, making it a practical choice for everyday use.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Stars Features 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-Dust Filter Condenser Copper Model Year 2024

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is equipped with True AI Mode and 7-in-1 convertible cooling for personalized comfort. The PM 0.1 air purification filter removes even the tiniest particles, ensuring superior air quality. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control it remotely. The copper condenser adds to its durability, making it a dependable choice for modern households.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Stars Features Wi-Fi Connectivity, 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling, PM 0.1 Filter, True AI Mode Condenser Copper Model Year 2025

The Godrej 1.4 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out with its 5-year comprehensive warranty and I-Sense Technology, which detects occupancy for optimized cooling. The 5-in-1 convertible cooling adapts to various room conditions, while the copper condenser ensures long-lasting performance. Its energy-efficient design makes it ideal for eco-conscious users looking to save on electricity bills.

Specifications Capacity 1.4 Ton Star Rating 5 Stars Features 5-Year Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, I-Sense Technology Condenser Copper Model Year 2024

1. Should I Choose the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC Over the 3 Star Model?

The 5-star model saves more energy and offers advanced features, making it ideal for long-term savings despite a higher upfront cost.

2. Is the Daikin 1.5 Ton AC Worth Its Price Compared to Voltas?

Daikin’s advanced filtration and airflow technology justify its price for users seeking superior air quality and performance over basic cooling.

3. Should I Opt for the Carrier Wi-Fi AC for Smart Features?

If remote control and smart energy monitoring are priorities, Carrier’s Wi-Fi AC is worth the investment for added convenience and tech integration.

4. Can I Save Money with Godrej’s 5-Year Warranty AC?

Godrej’s 5-year warranty reduces maintenance costs, making it a budget-friendly and reliable choice for long-term use compared to frequent repairs elsewhere.

FAQs Question : What is the benefit of an inverter split AC over a non-inverter AC? Ans : Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed for optimal energy use, reducing electricity bills and providing consistent cooling compared to non-inverter models. Question : How do I choose the right tonnage for my room size? Ans : For small rooms (up to 120 sq ft), opt for 1 ton; medium rooms (120-180 sq ft) need 1.5 tons, and larger spaces require 2 tons or more for effective cooling. Question : Why is a PM 2.5 filter important in an AC? Ans : A PM 2.5 filter traps fine dust, allergens, and pollutants, ensuring cleaner indoor air, which is especially beneficial for those with allergies or respiratory issues. Question : Are Wi-Fi-enabled smart ACs worth the extra cost? Ans : Wi-Fi-enabled ACs allow remote control via apps, schedule settings, and energy monitoring, offering convenience and better energy management for tech-savvy users. Question : What makes a 5-star rated AC more energy-efficient than a 3-star model? Ans : A 5-star AC consumes less electricity due to advanced technology and better design, leading to long-term savings despite a higher initial investment.