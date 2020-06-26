Subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Spotify now works with Amazon Alexa on Echo devices
Spotify now works with Amazon Alexa on Echo devices

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST IANS

Music streaming service Spotify on Friday said its premium and free tier users in India can now enjoy music and podcasts on Amazon Echo devices.

Users will be able to request music by artist, album, track, genre, curated and personal playlists, as well as podcasts from their Spotify accounts by giving requests to Alexa in English, Hindi or even "Hinglish".

On the Alexa app, users need to go to "Settings," select "Music," click "Link New Service," and then tap "Spotify" to input your Spotify username and password.

One can select "Default Services" to set Spotify as your default music service.

When you sign up, Spotify asks you about the artists you love, and delivers curated playlists that match your musical taste and personalised playlists like "Daily Mix".

These new playlists are easily accessible with Alexa and are always updated based on your listening activity, Spotify said.

Just ask "Alexa, play my Daily Mix 1 on Spotify" to enjoy your favourite music.

Additionally, you can also look for devices available on the now playing screen of the Spotify app and select the Echo device you want to listen on.

This is useful if you want to listen to podcasts ranging from "Zindagi Unplugged" to "Harry Potter at Home", or discover a specific song or music when browsing the app and want to enjoy the same on your Echo device.

Some examples to request Alexa for music from Spotify include "Alexa, play my Daily Mix 1 on Spotify" or "Alexa, play Bollywood Acoustic on Spotify"

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

