|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 108 cm (43 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 43QNED75SRA (Black)View Details
₹44,990
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)View Details
₹38,990
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X80L (Black)View Details
₹59,840
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C61B (Black)View Details
₹26,990
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)View Details
₹21,990
Good news for cricket fans! Amazon is offering huge discounts on smart TVs during its Stadium at Home sale. With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in full swing, there’s no better time to upgrade your screen. Enjoy the match with friends on a large 65-inch model or buy an affordable 32-inch model for compact spaces. Expect top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more with premium features and unbeatable prices, designed to bring the stadium experience to your home. Don't wait too long, these deals won’t last forever!
To get the most value out of your money, get a 43-inch TV from a popular brand. This is the selling TV size and during this Amazon sale, you can grab up to 59% off. Upgrade your viewing experience with these models from popular brands.
Check out these 43 inch TVs on Amazon Sale
Upgrade to a 50-inch smart TV with up to 56% off in Amazon’s Stadium at Home sale! Experience crystal-clear picture quality and immersive sound—perfect for watching every thrilling moment of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025!
Check out the best 50-inch TVs
Get a cinematic experience at home with a 55-inch TV at up to 69% off! With stunning 4K resolution and smart features, this is the perfect upgrade for sports fans. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals!
Check out the best 55-inch TVs
Turn your living room into a stadium with a 65-inch smart TV, now available at up to 62% off! Enjoy bigger, better visuals and immersive sound, making every match feel like you're right there in the stands!
Check out 65 inch TVs on Amazon
Need a compact TV for a second room? Amazon’s sale brings up to 57% off on 32-inch smart TVs! Ideal for kitchens, bedrooms, or small spaces—get a great deal and never miss a moment of the action!
Check out 32 inch TVs
Want a stadium-like experience at home? Amazon’s Stadium at Home sale has massive discounts on premium 75-inch+ TVs. With breathtaking 4K and 8K clarity, this is the ultimate upgrade for true sports fans!
Check out premium smart TVs
