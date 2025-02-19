Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Stadium at home! Score big savings with up to 70% off on smart TVs from Samsung, Sony and more

Stadium at home! Score big savings with up to 70% off on smart TVs from Samsung, Sony and more

Amit Rahi

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 heats up, upgrade your screen for the ultimate viewing experience. Get match-ready with Amazon's Stadium at home sale, offering huge discounts on TVs of all sizes!

Upgrade your game-day experience with unbeatable TV deals.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 108 cm (43 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 43QNED75SRA (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X80L (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C61B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50V6B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50GR2851VQD (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-50S30 (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S25 (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 55MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DU7000KLXL (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-65X90L (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Xiaomi 164 cm (65 inches) X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV L65MA-SIN (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30 (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN90BAKXXL (Titan Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800BKXXL (Stainless Steel)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75C655 (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Good news for cricket fans! Amazon is offering huge discounts on smart TVs during its Stadium at Home sale. With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in full swing, there’s no better time to upgrade your screen. Enjoy the match with friends on a large 65-inch model or buy an affordable 32-inch model for compact spaces. Expect top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more with premium features and unbeatable prices, designed to bring the stadium experience to your home. Don't wait too long, these deals won’t last forever!

Up to 59% off on 43 inch TVs during Amazon Sale

To get the most value out of your money, get a 43-inch TV from a popular brand. This is the selling TV size and during this Amazon sale, you can grab up to 59% off. Upgrade your viewing experience with these models from popular brands.

Check out these 43 inch TVs on Amazon Sale

Up to 56% off on 50-Inch TVs During Amazon Sale

Upgrade to a 50-inch smart TV with up to 56% off in Amazon’s Stadium at Home sale! Experience crystal-clear picture quality and immersive sound—perfect for watching every thrilling moment of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025!

Check out the best 50-inch TVs

Up to 69% off on 55-inch TVs on Amazon

Get a cinematic experience at home with a 55-inch TV at up to 69% off! With stunning 4K resolution and smart features, this is the perfect upgrade for sports fans. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals!

Check out the best 55-inch TVs

Up to 62% off on 65-Inch TVs during Amazon Sale

Turn your living room into a stadium with a 65-inch smart TV, now available at up to 62% off! Enjoy bigger, better visuals and immersive sound, making every match feel like you're right there in the stands!

Check out 65 inch TVs on Amazon

Up to 57% off on 32-Inch TVs

Need a compact TV for a second room? Amazon’s sale brings up to 57% off on 32-inch smart TVs! Ideal for kitchens, bedrooms, or small spaces—get a great deal and never miss a moment of the action!

Check out 32 inch TVs

Premium 75-Inch+ TVs up to 73% off

Want a stadium-like experience at home? Amazon’s Stadium at Home sale has massive discounts on premium 75-inch+ TVs. With breathtaking 4K and 8K clarity, this is the ultimate upgrade for true sports fans!

Check out premium smart TVs

Similar articles for you

Best LED TVs: Top 10 picks from big brands like Samsung and LG for effortless quality entertainment at home

Best premium TV in 2025: Step into the future of home entertainment with top 10 picks

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 options from Sony, Samsung and more to transform your viewing experience

Best TVs under 10000: Affordable home entertainment with top 9 options from brands like TCL, Acer, and more

Best smart TVs in India 2024: Top 10 picks with advanced features and enhanced picture quality from LG, Samsung and more

Best 4K TV in 2025: Top 8 options with unmatched visuals and cutting edge features

FAQs

Question : What is Amazon’s ‘Stadium at Home’ sale?

Ans : Amazon’s Stadium at Home sale offers huge discounts on smart TVs of all sizes, perfect for upgrading your viewing experience during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Question : How much can I save on TVs during this sale?

Ans : You can get up to 60% off on select TVs, including 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and premium 75-inch+ models.

Question : Which TV brands are included in the sale?

Ans : Top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more are offering discounts on smart TVs with 4K, OLED, and QLED options.

Question : How long will the sale last?

Ans : The deals are for a limited time only, so it’s best to grab your favourite TV before the discounts end.

Question : Are there any additional offers or bank discounts?

Ans : Yes, Amazon may offer extra bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers to make your purchase even more affordable.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.