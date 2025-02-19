Our Picks
Good news for cricket fans! Amazon is offering huge discounts on smart TVs during its Stadium at Home sale. With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in full swing, there’s no better time to upgrade your screen. Enjoy the match with friends on a large 65-inch model or buy an affordable 32-inch model for compact spaces. Expect top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more with premium features and unbeatable prices, designed to bring the stadium experience to your home. Don't wait too long, these deals won’t last forever!
Up to 59% off on 43 inch TVs during Amazon Sale
To get the most value out of your money, get a 43-inch TV from a popular brand. This is the selling TV size and during this Amazon sale, you can grab up to 59% off. Upgrade your viewing experience with these models from popular brands.
Check out these 43 inch TVs on Amazon Sale
Up to 56% off on 50-Inch TVs During Amazon Sale
Upgrade to a 50-inch smart TV with up to 56% off in Amazon’s Stadium at Home sale! Experience crystal-clear picture quality and immersive sound—perfect for watching every thrilling moment of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025!
Check out the best 50-inch TVs
Up to 69% off on 55-inch TVs on Amazon
Get a cinematic experience at home with a 55-inch TV at up to 69% off! With stunning 4K resolution and smart features, this is the perfect upgrade for sports fans. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals!
Check out the best 55-inch TVs
Up to 62% off on 65-Inch TVs during Amazon Sale
Turn your living room into a stadium with a 65-inch smart TV, now available at up to 62% off! Enjoy bigger, better visuals and immersive sound, making every match feel like you're right there in the stands!
Check out 65 inch TVs on Amazon
Up to 57% off on 32-Inch TVs
Need a compact TV for a second room? Amazon’s sale brings up to 57% off on 32-inch smart TVs! Ideal for kitchens, bedrooms, or small spaces—get a great deal and never miss a moment of the action!
Check out 32 inch TVs
Premium 75-Inch+ TVs up to 73% off
Want a stadium-like experience at home? Amazon’s Stadium at Home sale has massive discounts on premium 75-inch+ TVs. With breathtaking 4K and 8K clarity, this is the ultimate upgrade for true sports fans!
Check out premium smart TVs
FAQs
Question : What is Amazon’s ‘Stadium at Home’ sale?
Ans : Amazon’s Stadium at Home sale offers huge discounts on smart TVs of all sizes, perfect for upgrading your viewing experience during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Question : How much can I save on TVs during this sale?
Ans : You can get up to 60% off on select TVs, including 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and premium 75-inch+ models.
Question : Which TV brands are included in the sale?
Ans : Top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more are offering discounts on smart TVs with 4K, OLED, and QLED options.
Question : How long will the sale last?
Ans : The deals are for a limited time only, so it’s best to grab your favourite TV before the discounts end.
Question : Are there any additional offers or bank discounts?
Ans : Yes, Amazon may offer extra bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers to make your purchase even more affordable.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.