Upgrading your TV is important as technology is advancing rapidly. Many TV shows and streaming content rely on the latest technology, making it essential to stay updated. Additionally, finding spare parts for old TVs can be difficult and expensive. Instead of struggling with repairs, investing in a new TV is a smart choice.

However, buying a new TV can be costly. The best time to upgrade is during a sale, where you can find great discounts and many options.

Amazon’s Grand Finale Sale offers TVs starting at just ₹6,999. Don’t miss this chance—upgrade your TV today!

Take a look at the different bank and bank card offers you can avail and get further discounts and offers.

SBI Card - 10% instant discount with SBI Card EMI Transactions

Bobcard - 7.5 % Instant Discount on Credit Card EMI Transactions

Canara Bank - 10% Instant Discount on Canara Bank Credit Cards

Federal Bank - 7.5% Instant Discount on Credit Card EMI Transactions

Yes Bank - 7.5% Instant Discount on Credit Card EMI Transactions

HSBC - 7.5% instant discount on credit card EMI Transactions

UCO Bank - 10% instant discount on Debit Card Transactions

HDFC Bank - Up to 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions

Axis Bank - 7.5% Instant Discount on Credit Card EMI Transactions

IDFC First Bank - 7.5% Instant Discount on Credit Card EMI Transactions

Best offers on LG TVs, up to 49% off LG TVs offer stunning picture quality, advanced technology, and smart features for an immersive viewing experience. With OLED, NanoCell, and 4K UHD options, they deliver vibrant colours and sharp details. Their user-friendly interface, voice control, and energy efficiency make them a great choice for any modern home entertainment setup.

Best offers on Sony TVs, up to 54% off Sony TVs provide exceptional picture clarity, vibrant colours, and powerful sound with cutting-edge technology. Featuring OLED, 4K, and HDR capabilities, they offer an immersive viewing experience. With smart features, voice control, and sleek designs, Sony TVs are a perfect choice for premium home entertainment and superior visual performance.

Best offers on Samsung TVs, up to 41% off Samsung TVs deliver stunning visuals with QLED, 4K, and 8K technology, ensuring vibrant colours and sharp details. With smart features, voice control, and sleek designs, they enhance home entertainment. Their energy-efficient performance, Dolby Atmos sound, and seamless connectivity make them a top choice for an immersive viewing experience.

Best offers on MI TVs, up to 52% off MI TVs offer high-quality visuals with 4K, HDR, and Dolby Audio for an immersive experience. Featuring smart Android OS, voice control, and seamless connectivity, they provide excellent value. Their sleek designs, energy efficiency, and affordability make them a popular choice for modern home entertainment.

Best offers on VW TVs, up to 60% off VW TVs offer affordable entertainment with HD, Full HD, and 4K options. They feature smart connectivity, vibrant displays, and powerful sound. With user-friendly interfaces and energy-efficient designs, VW TVs provide a budget-friendly choice for home viewing, ensuring quality performance without compromising on essential features.

Best offers on TCL TVs, up to 62% off TCL TVs offer impressive picture quality, smart features, and energy efficiency at affordable prices. With 4K UHD, Dolby Audio, and Android TV support, they deliver immersive entertainment. Their sleek designs, user-friendly interface, and advanced display technologies make them a great choice for a high-quality home viewing experience.

Best offers on Hisense TVs, up to 56% off Hisense TVs offer stunning picture quality, Dolby Vision, and smart features at competitive prices. With 4K UHD, Android TV, and immersive audio, they provide a premium viewing experience. Their sleek designs, high refresh rates, and energy-efficient technology make them a great choice for home entertainment.

Best offers on Acer TVs, up to 58% off Acer TVs deliver sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smart features at affordable prices. With 4K UHD, Dolby Audio, and Android TV, they ensure an immersive viewing experience. Their sleek design, smooth performance, and multiple connectivity options make them a great choice for modern home entertainment.

