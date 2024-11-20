Staying indoors to survive pollution season? Here’s how to keep your air clean and your health protected
During high pollution seasons in cities like Delhi, staying indoors isn’t enough. Explore essential products like air purifiers, humidifiers, and protective skincare to safeguard your health. Discover how to combat smog and improve indoor air quality with our top picks.
As winter sets in, the air quality in North India, particularly in cities like Delhi, worsens to hazardous levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches alarming heights, and residents are urged to stay indoors to avoid exposure to harmful pollutants. However, simply staying inside your home may not be enough to shield you from the health risks associated with severe air pollution.