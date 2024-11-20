During high pollution seasons in cities like Delhi, staying indoors isn’t enough. Explore essential products like air purifiers, humidifiers, and protective skincare to safeguard your health. Discover how to combat smog and improve indoor air quality with our top picks.

As winter sets in, the air quality in North India, particularly in cities like Delhi, worsens to hazardous levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches alarming heights, and residents are urged to stay indoors to avoid exposure to harmful pollutants. However, simply staying inside your home may not be enough to shield you from the health risks associated with severe air pollution.

So, how can you ensure that your indoor environment is as safe as possible? The key lies in creating a healthier indoor space with the right tools and strategies to combat poor air quality.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to keeping yourself and your loved ones healthy during pollution season, along with product recommendations to help you breathe easier and stay safe.

Read Less Read More How does high AQI impact my health? Air pollution, particularly in the form of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), can have serious long-term health effects. These tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, leading to respiratory issues, heart disease, and exacerbating conditions like asthma. Short-term exposure to high pollution levels can also cause irritation in the eyes, throat, and nose, as well as headaches and fatigue.

During the pollution season, the AQI can remain in the “very poor" or “severe" category for days, making it crucial to take proactive steps to protect your health. Staying indoors might provide some relief, but without the right precautions, you could still be exposed to indoor pollutants that worsen the situation.

Here’s what you should do to stay safe.

1. Invest in a high-quality air purifier The most effective way to combat indoor air pollution is by investing in a high-quality air purifier. These devices are designed to remove harmful particles, allergens, and gases from the air, providing you with cleaner and healthier air inside your home.

When choosing an air purifier, look for models with a HEPA filter, as these are proven to capture small particles like PM2.5. Additionally, air purifiers with activated carbon filters can help remove harmful gases, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are often present in indoor air due to cooking, cleaning products, and even furniture.

Top air purifier picks for you:

2. Use an air quality monitor to track indoor pollution While most people focus on outdoor AQI levels, indoor air quality can be just as harmful. Air quality monitors can help you keep track of pollutant levels inside your home, allowing you to make informed decisions about when to use your air purifier or take additional steps to improve air quality.

These devices measure various pollutants, including particulate matter, CO2, temperature, and humidity. Many models even allow you to sync data with your smartphone, providing real-time information and air quality trends.

Top air quality monitors for you:

3. Keep windows and doors closed, but ventilate properly While sealing windows and doors during high pollution periods is essential, you must also ensure your indoor environment doesn’t become stale. Poor ventilation can lead to indoor air stagnation, where pollutants accumulate, making the air quality even worse.

To avoid this, consider using a mechanical ventilation system or an exhaust fan in a safe, controlled manner to refresh the air. Make sure the air entering your home is as clean as possible by using air purifiers in key areas like bedrooms and living rooms.

4. Use indoor plants to naturally improve air quality Indoor plants are a natural and aesthetically pleasing way to help improve indoor air quality. Certain plants are known for their ability to absorb harmful gases like formaldehyde and benzene and even improve humidity levels. Although plants alone won’t fully purify your air, they can be a valuable supplement to air purifiers.

Some of the best indoor plants for air purification include:

Spider Plant: Great for absorbing formaldehyde and carbon monoxide.

Peace Lily: Known for removing ammonia, benzene, and VOCs.

Snake Plant: Effective in removing formaldehyde and improving oxygen levels.

Aloe Vera: Not only does it purify the air, but its gel can also soothe skin irritation caused by pollution.

Check out some plants here:

5. Keep your home clean with regular dusting and vacuuming Pollution season can bring more dust and particulate matter into your home, even if you keep your windows and doors shut. Regular cleaning is key to reducing the build-up of dust, pet dander, and other particles that can exacerbate indoor pollution. Use a vacuum cleaner equipped with a HEPA filter to trap fine dust particles while cleaning your floors and carpets.

Additionally, consider using a microfiber cloth to wipe down surfaces instead of traditional dusting methods, which can stir up dust and send it into the air.

Top picks of vacuum cleaners for you:

6. Protect your respiratory health with a face mask While staying indoors is crucial, there may be times when you need to go outside, whether for work, essential errands, or a quick walk. In such cases, wearing an N95 face mask can help protect your respiratory system from harmful pollutants. These masks are designed to filter out fine particles and prevent them from entering your lungs.

Top picks for face masks:

7. Hydrate and protect your skin Pollution doesn’t only affect your lungs; it can also harm your skin. Fine particles can cause inflammation, dryness, and premature ageing. Make sure to stay hydrated and use a good quality moisturiser to protect your skin. Additionally, consider using a soothing face mask to calm irritated skin caused by pollution.

Top picks for skincare:

As the AQI levels remain hazardous across many parts of India, it’s essential to take proactive steps to safeguard your health. While staying indoors is important, it’s equally crucial to ensure the air you breathe inside is clean. By investing in quality air purifiers, monitoring indoor air quality, and incorporating a few simple habits into your routine, you can make your home a safer, healthier place to live during pollution season.

Make these changes today and take control of your indoor environment. With the right tools and strategies, you can protect yourself and your family from the harmful effects of pollution. Stay safe, stay healthy, and breathe easy!

FAQs Question : How can I improve indoor air quality during the pollution season? Ans : Use air purifiers, keep windows closed, and maintain proper ventilation with a humidifier. Question : What are the must-have products for a healthier home in high pollution? Ans : Air purifiers, humidifiers, anti-pollution masks, and indoor plants can help. Question : Are air purifiers effective against smog? Ans : Yes, high-quality air purifiers with HEPA filters remove harmful particles from indoor air. Question : Can humidifiers help during pollution season? Ans : Humidifiers prevent dryness caused by pollutants, making your indoor environment more comfortable. Question : How can I protect my skin during high pollution levels? Ans : Use anti-pollution skincare products and wash your face thoroughly after exposure to smog.