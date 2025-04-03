Steal deals on refrigerators: Don’t wait and avail over 40% off on top brands during the Amazon Summer Fest

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)View Details
₹59,190
Godrej 308 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Vibe Refrigerator (RF EON 331B RCIT ST RH, Steel Rush)View Details
₹29,990
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)View Details
₹29,990
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel)View Details
₹51,490
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space)View Details
₹25,990
Summer's heat means it's the perfect time for Amazon's Summer Fest, and they're offering incredible 'steal deals on refrigerators.' If your fridge is struggling, imagine upgrading with over 40% off top brands like LG, Haier, Samsung, and Whirlpool.
Picture a spacious Samsung double-door, or an energy-efficient LG, all at prices that won't break the bank. Or perhaps a reliable Whirlpool or a modern Haier suits you better. It's not just about saving money, it's about keeping your food fresh and your kitchen running smoothly during the hot months. Don't miss these deals; your kitchen deserves a treat.
Top offers for you:
Amazon's top 10 refrigerator picks are now available with over 40% off. Imagine a new Samsung, Haier, Godrej, or IFB in your kitchen, all at significantly reduced prices. These aren't just fridges; they're upgrades to your lifestyle, offering spacious interiors and energy efficiency. Don't let these deals pass you by.
Best deals for you:
Amazon's got some fridge exclusives you won't find elsewhere, and they're going for 30%+ off. Think snazzy LG models and seriously smart Samsung designs, all with those little extras. If you want a fridge that's a bit special, and saves you money, this is your chance. These deals are Amazon-only, so have a browse.
Best deals for you:
Double-door fridges are getting a serious price drop – over 30% off, and we're talking big names like Samsung, Haier, and LG. Loads of space, smart cooling, and designs that actually look good. If your kitchen's begging for an upgrade, or you just need more room for the weekly shop, now's your time. These deals are worth a look.
Best deals for you:
Single-door fridges are hitting rock-bottom prices, with over 40% off. Find compact, efficient models from Haier, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and Godrej. Perfect for smaller kitchens or as a secondary fridge, these deals offer serious savings. Don't miss out on grabbing a reliable fridge at a steal.
Best deals for you:
Big kitchens, big savings! Side-by-side fridges are going for 40%+ off, and you've got your pick of Haier, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and Godrej. Think loads of space, ice on tap, and that fancy kitchen vibe. If you've always wanted one, now's your chance. These deals are hard to ignore.
Best deals for you:
Fancy being the first with the latest fridge tech? Amazon's just dropped prices on brand-new models, and we're talking 40%+ off. Think Haier with all the bells and whistles, Samsung's smart designs, or Godrej reliability, all at a steal. If you're tired of old tech, and want something shiny and new, these launch deals are worth a peek. Get in before everyone else does.
Best deals for you:
Similar articles for you
Best double door energy efficient refrigerators in India 2025 with inverter technology and frost free cooling for homes
₹30000="" in="" 2025:="" top="" 10="" picks="" with="" energy="" efficiency,="" smart="" features,="" and="" stylish="" designs"="">Best refrigerator under ₹30000 in 2025: Top 10 picks with energy efficiency, smart features, and stylish designs
Best refrigerators for a family of 4 with sufficient space and power saving features: Top 10 refrigerators in 2025
₹20000="" in="" march="" 2025:="" top="" budget="" friendly,="" feature="" packed="" picks="" for="" conscious="" buyers"="">Best refrigerators under ₹20000 in March 2025: Top budget friendly, feature packed picks for budget conscious buyers
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.