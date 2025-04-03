Steal deals on refrigerators: Don’t wait and avail over 40% off on top brands during the Amazon Summer Fest

|Product
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)
Godrej 308 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Vibe Refrigerator (RF EON 331B RCIT ST RH, Steel Rush)
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel)
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space)
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt)
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
Haier 185 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-19TMS-N, Moon Silver)
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine)
Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel)
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)
Haier 240 L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver)
IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space)
Acer 190L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (AiSense, AR190AD2FSHD, Silver Hairline)
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)
LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824HV/HL, Himalaya poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)
Haier 300 L, 2 Star, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HRB-3502BS-P, Brushline Silver)
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
Haier 328 L, 3 Star, Convertible 10-in-1, Triple Inverter & Dual Fan Motor Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-333TS-P, Inox Steel)
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue)
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM 3S MAGNUM STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology)
LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBCZ, Blue Charm, Base stand with drawer)
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine)
Godrej 183 L 3 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD R190C WRF NY BL, Navy Blue)
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology)
Haier 165 L, 1 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-171RS-P, Red Mono)
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel)
Midea 592 L Side By Side,frost free Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black)
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB495/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Electronic Temperature Control and Display)
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
Acer 190L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (AiSense, AR190AD2FSHD, Silver Hairline)
Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel)
Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection With Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold)
Haier 520 L, Lumiere Series Wi-Fi enabled 4-Door Side by Side frost free Refrigerator with 85% Convertible Fridge & Expert Inverter Technology, Colourful Display Panel (HRB-600MGU1, Mirror Glass)
Acer 190L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (AiSense, AR190AD2FWSD, Wine Solid)
Acer 190L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (AiSense, AR190AD2FWTD, WINE FLOWER TIANA)
Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx, Double Door Refrigerator Space)
Summer's heat means it's the perfect time for Amazon's Summer Fest, and they're offering incredible 'steal deals on refrigerators.' If your fridge is struggling, imagine upgrading with over 40% off top brands like LG, Haier, Samsung, and Whirlpool.
Picture a spacious Samsung double-door, or an energy-efficient LG, all at prices that won't break the bank. Or perhaps a reliable Whirlpool or a modern Haier suits you better. It's not just about saving money, it's about keeping your food fresh and your kitchen running smoothly during the hot months. Don't miss these deals; your kitchen deserves a treat.
Top offers for you:
Amazon's top 10 refrigerator picks are now available with over 40% off. Imagine a new Samsung, Haier, Godrej, or IFB in your kitchen, all at significantly reduced prices. These aren't just fridges; they're upgrades to your lifestyle, offering spacious interiors and energy efficiency. Don't let these deals pass you by.
Best deals for you:
Amazon's got some fridge exclusives you won't find elsewhere, and they're going for 30%+ off. Think snazzy LG models and seriously smart Samsung designs, all with those little extras. If you want a fridge that's a bit special, and saves you money, this is your chance. These deals are Amazon-only, so have a browse.
Best deals for you:
Double-door fridges are getting a serious price drop – over 30% off, and we're talking big names like Samsung, Haier, and LG. Loads of space, smart cooling, and designs that actually look good. If your kitchen's begging for an upgrade, or you just need more room for the weekly shop, now's your time. These deals are worth a look.
Best deals for you:
Single-door fridges are hitting rock-bottom prices, with over 40% off. Find compact, efficient models from Haier, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and Godrej. Perfect for smaller kitchens or as a secondary fridge, these deals offer serious savings. Don't miss out on grabbing a reliable fridge at a steal.
Best deals for you:
Big kitchens, big savings! Side-by-side fridges are going for 40%+ off, and you've got your pick of Haier, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and Godrej. Think loads of space, ice on tap, and that fancy kitchen vibe. If you've always wanted one, now's your chance. These deals are hard to ignore.
Best deals for you:
Fancy being the first with the latest fridge tech? Amazon's just dropped prices on brand-new models, and we're talking 40%+ off. Think Haier with all the bells and whistles, Samsung's smart designs, or Godrej reliability, all at a steal. If you're tired of old tech, and want something shiny and new, these launch deals are worth a peek. Get in before everyone else does.
Best deals for you:
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What types of refrigerators are on sale?
Deals include double-door, single-door, and side-by-side models, with discounts on various sizes and features.
Are the discounts applicable to all brands?
Discounts vary by brand, but major names like Samsung, LG, Haier, and Godrej are included in the sales.
How long will the refrigerator sale last?
The sale duration depends on the specific event, check the Amazon Summer Fest details for exact dates.
Do the refrigerators come with warranties?
Yes, most refrigerators come with manufacturer warranties, but details vary by brand and model.
Can I get delivery and installation services?
Amazon offers delivery, and some models qualify for installation; check product details for availability and fees.