Storm series debuts: Lava unveils budget smartphones with Dimensity chips - Price, specs and more

Lava International Limited has unveiled two new budget smartphones under its Storm Series—Storm Play and Storm Lite—aimed at younger consumers at accessible price points.

Pricing and Specifications Both smartphones are set to launch exclusively on Amazon, with the Storm Play becoming available from 19 June at ₹9,999 and the Storm Lite following on 24 June at ₹7,999.

The Storm Play debuts as the world’s first smartphone to incorporate the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor. Notably, it is also the first handset in the sub- ₹10,000 segment to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device includes a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP dual rear camera utilising Sony’s IMX752 sensor, an 8MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Storm Play is configured with 6GB RAM, expandable virtually by another 6GB, and 128GB internal storage. It operates on Android 15 and promises a bloatware- and ad-free experience. Lava has committed to providing one major Android upgrade and two years of security updates for the model.

Meanwhile, the Storm Lite enters the market as the first Indian smartphone under ₹8,000 to use the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. It offers a 6.75-inch HD+ screen, a 50MP Sony IMX752 rear camera, and a 5MP front shooter. The phone scores over 410,000 on AnTuTu and is aimed at users requiring dependable performance for daily tasks.

Available with either 64GB or 128GB storage options and 4GB RAM (expandable by another 4GB virtually), the Storm Lite runs Android 15, supports 15W Type-C charging, and features a 5000mAh battery. Like the Storm Play, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water.

Both phones will be sold exclusively via Amazon and come with Lava’s Free Service@Home facility across India. More information on this service is available on the company’s official website.