Sony is set to launch the PlayStation Portal, its highly anticipated game streaming device, in India. The announcement was made by PlayStation India on Friday, confirming the arrival of the handheld device in the Indian market. Initially released in the US and other global markets late last year, the PlayStation Portal allows users to stream PS5 games with high-quality console controls over a Wi-Fi connection, although it cannot run games independently.

PlayStation Portal Price in India and Availability

The PlayStation Portal remote player will be available in India for Rs. 18,999. It comes in a sleek white color and will be sold through various retailers including Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Blinkit starting August 3.

Features and Specifications

The handheld device boasts an eight-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 60fps in full HD resolution for PS4 and PS5 games installed on the PS5 console. The screen also includes touch-sensitive areas on both sides for enhanced control.

A standout feature of the PlayStation Portal is its integration of the DualSense wireless controller's advanced functionalities, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in compatible games.

Connectivity and Usage

In terms of connectivity, the PlayStation Portal is equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Sony's proprietary PS Link feature, and Wi-Fi 5. However, it lacks Bluetooth connectivity.

While the PlayStation Portal does not have the capability to run games on its own, it allows players to stream games from their PS5 library over a home Wi-Fi network. This functionality enables users to enjoy their PS5 games on the PlayStation Portal even if the TV connected to the console is being used by someone else.

The device utilizes Sony's Remote Play feature, which requires users to either turn on their PS5 or put it in rest mode. The PS5 must be connected to the internet and have the latest system software updates installed.

This launch is eagerly awaited by gaming enthusiasts in India, who will soon be able to experience the convenience and flexibility offered by the PlayStation Portal.

