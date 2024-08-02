Stream PS5 games on the go! Sony PlayStation Portal launching in India on Aug 3: Check price and features
Sony will launch the PlayStation Portal in India for Rs. 18,999 on August 3. This handheld device streams PS5 games via Wi-Fi, featuring an eight-inch LCD screen, DualSense controller functions, and various connectivity options.
Sony is set to launch the PlayStation Portal, its highly anticipated game streaming device, in India. The announcement was made by PlayStation India on Friday, confirming the arrival of the handheld device in the Indian market. Initially released in the US and other global markets late last year, the PlayStation Portal allows users to stream PS5 games with high-quality console controls over a Wi-Fi connection, although it cannot run games independently.