Stressed out? Unwind with these 3 accessories

When jewelry designer Marla Aaron isn’t keeping calm via extreme knitting (it’s a thing, really!), she’s fidgeting with her baubles. The sort of hand-wringing and necklace-twirling that nervous energy induces inspired her new Fiddling Series: charms, rings and locks that will keep your hands busy. The Trundle Ring (from $2,500, marlaaaron.com), which can be embossed, dotted with Braille or studded with precious stones, incorporates a rolling attachment that you can spin all day. “They’re extremely tactile," said Ms. Aaron.