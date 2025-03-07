Our Picks
Acumen Track GF-06 Mini Wireless GPS Tracker with Voice Monitoring | SOS Button, Real-Time Tracking for Kids, Car, Bike | Compatible with iOS & Android
Roadcast ID Card 4G GPS Tracker for Kids, Students, Senior Citizens | 2 Way Communication (Similar Like Phone Talking) | 1 Year Sim + Free Tracking Platform
FeTaca Small G06 GPS Tracker for Kids with Multiple Features | Assets, Kids, Pets, Cars & Bikes Tracking with Route History | Voice Calling | SOS Alarm | 1 Month Subscription
FeTaca Small G06 GPS Tracker for Kids with Multiple Features | Assets, Kids, Pets, Cars & Bikes Tracking with Route History | Voice Calling | SOS Alarm | 1 Month Subscription
ROCKTECH Wireless Mini GPS Tracker with Real Time Tracking | Geo-Fencing | SOS Alert | Magnetic Attachment | Mobile App Connectivity for Cars, Kids, Pets, and Bikes
She’s Birdie–The Original Personal Safety Alarm for Women by Women–Loud Siren, Strobe Light and Key Chain in a Variety of Colors (Aqua)
Uniline iALERT 3-in-1 Rechargeable 130db Personal SOS Alarm with Bright LED Light and Keychain Blue Color- Safety Alarm for Women, Children and Elders
Dwc Innovated Rechargable Teddy Alarm for Women and Kids Self Defence Safety Protection Sos Alert Panic Button Light (Pink)
BoomBird Rechargeable Personal Safety Alarm | 130dB Siren, Flashlight & Type C Charging | Self Defence Keychain Device for Women, Kids, Elderly, Travellers | Self-Defense Alarm (Midnight Ash)
Supvox® Self Defence Gadgets Rechargeable Alarm Keychain, 130 dB Loud Emergency Personal Siren Ring with LED Light, SOS Safety Alert Device Key Chain for Women, Kids, Elderly, and Joggers (Black)
HASTHIP® Safety Gadgets for Self Defence, Safety Siren Keychain Loud Alarm for Womens Protection, 130 dB Loud Safety Siren Whistle with LED Light for Men, Children, Elderly, Without Battery
TECHNOVIEW Spy 1080P Full Hd Pen Camera Hidden 100 Minutes Pen Battery Life Pocket Security Indoor Outdoor Body Camera with Video Audio Recording Secret Pen Recorder with Free OTG Cable
TECHNOVIEW Mini Camera HD Wireless Hidden 1080P Smallest Body Camer with Night Vision Motion Detection for Car,Office,Room Indoor Outdoor
GARYVIZ 1080p Secret Small Size Non WiFi Full HD 1080p with Motion Detection and Nanny Cam Hidden Mini Spy Body Camera,
TECHNOVIEW 1080P Mini Spy Camera with Low Light Vision, Vidio Audio Recording, for Home Indoor Outdoor Security (Red)
QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | OTP Remote Unlocking | PIN | RFID Access Card | Mobile App | Mechanical Key | 1 Year On-Site Brand Warranty | (Black)
Golens X95 Luxury Smart Digital Door Lock | 8 Ways Unlocking | 3D Face ID | Fingerprint | Mobile App | RFID Card | PIN | OTP | Mechanical Key | Camera Technology | Keyless Entry Digital Lock
LAVNA Smart Door Lock | 3 Way Unlock | Fingerprint, Mobile app, Key Access Suitable for 28 mm to 55mm Wooden Door fit with Right N Left Door Handle (LA15 Digital)
Native by UC Urban Company Native Lock Pro with Camera Unlock & Doorbell Connect | 7-Way Unlock | Free Installation | 3 Year Warranty | Native Smart Door Lock
GOLENS X87 Smart Door Lock | 8-Ways to Unlock | 3D Face ID | in-Built WiFi | Fingerprint | Mobile App | OTP | PIN Access | RFID Card | Mechanical Key
QUBO Smart Door Lock Ultra from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | 5 Bolts | Fingerprint | Remote Unlocking via OTP | PIN | Access Card | Mobile App | Mechanical Key | 2 Years Brand Warranty | (Black)
Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock | 6 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | PIN | Remote OTP | NFC Card | Atomberg App (Data Stored in India) | Key | 2 Stainless Steel Bolt | 2 Year Warranty (Rose Gold)
Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Touch Plus I Digital Lock for Wooden Door I 4 in 1 Access I Fingerprint I RFID I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I 3 Strong Locking Bolts I Champagne Gold Finish I 3 Yr Warranty
Godrej Digital Lock I Catus Connect I Smart Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I WiFi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Champagne Gold Finish
General Electric GE Personal Security DIY Home Protection, Burglar Alert, Magnetic Sensor, Off/Chime/Window/Door Alarm, Easy Installation (4 Pack), 45174
ZHIZUKA Anti-Theft Door/Window Alarm, Magnetic Wireless Sensor Alarm for Home Security System, Pool Door Alarm for Kids Safety Toddler Door Open Alarm Sensor Siren (8)
Sonoff DW2-WiFi Wireless Door Window Sensor
Serplex® Door Alarm Home Security Alarm 108db High Loud Door Alarm with 4 Ringtones Safety Door Alarm Multifunctional Self Adhesive Alarm for Door, Window, Refrigerator (Battery Not Included)
BKN New Trending Home Security Alarm System Independent Magnetic Sensors Wireless Door & Window Entry Burglar Alarm for Home | Offices | Halls etc. (White, Battery Included)
Smiledrive Smart Door Window Open Sensor Alarm WiFi Security System for Home Office with Phone App Alerts and 120dB Loud Siren
Imagine being in an unfamiliar place, feeling uneasy, or needing to alert someone in an emergency. What do you do? Thankfully, technology now offers smarter, more discreet ways to stay safe. From location-sharing devices that let loved ones track your whereabouts to personal alarms that grab attention instantly, these tools help women feel more secure and in control.
This Women’s Day, let’s focus on practical and effective safety solutions that enhance protection without confrontation. Whether it’s a mini spy camera, smart door lock, or window alarm, these gadgets provide peace of mind in daily life. Here are the top must-haves!
1. Location sharing devices
Women’s Day is a great time to prioritise safety, and GPS trackers provide an effective way to stay connected. While some are designed for kids and vehicles, compact trackers can be discreetly carried by women for personal security.
These devices offer real-time tracking, geofencing alerts, and emergency SOS features, making them ideal for daily commutes, travel, or unsafe situations. Many models offer smartphone connectivity, allowing users to share their location instantly. Small and lightweight, they fit easily in bags or pockets, ensuring that help is always within reach when needed.
2. Safety alarms
One of the most thoughtful Women’s Day gifts is the gift of security. A personal safety alarm is a powerful tool that deters threats and attracts attention in emergencies. These compact, easy-to-carry devices emit an extremely loud siren, instantly alerting people nearby. Many also include LED flashlights for visibility in low-light areas.
They can be attached to keychains or handbags or worn as accessories, ensuring quick access when needed. Unlike self-defence tools, safety alarms offer a non-confrontational way to signal danger, making them an essential gadget for women seeking added security in public spaces.
3. Small spy cameras
Women’s Day is about empowerment, and having the right security gadgets can provide an extra layer of confidence. Mini spy cameras allow for discreet surveillance, ensuring safety at home, work, or in public spaces. These compact cameras offer HD video recording, motion detection, and night vision, helping to monitor surroundings silently. Some models are small enough to be hidden in bags or clothing, allowing for unobtrusive recording if needed. They are particularly useful for capturing suspicious activity or gathering evidence. Easy to use and highly effective, these cameras help women stay alert and protected.
4. Smart door locks
If you’re looking for a practical and smart Women’s Day gift, a smart door lock is a great choice for enhanced home security. These locks offer keyless entry with fingerprint, PIN, or smartphone access, removing the risks associated with lost keys. Some models even allow remote unlocking and real-time activity monitoring, ensuring greater control over home security.
With a sturdy build and advanced security features, smart locks prevent unauthorised access and provide peace of mind. Perfect for women living independently or those wanting extra protection, these locks combine convenience with safety.
5. Window alarms
On Women’s Day, security should be a top priority, and window alarms offer a simple yet effective way to enhance safety. These compact, battery-powered devices detect vibrations or forced openings, triggering a loud siren to alert residents. Easy to install, they can be placed on windows, doors, and balconies for added protection.\
Their sensitive sensors ensure immediate detection of potential break-ins, helping women feel safer in their homes. Adding these alarms to your security setup is a smart way to create a safer environment and enjoy greater peace of mind.
FAQs
Question : How do GPS location-sharing devices help with women’s safety?
Ans : GPS trackers allow real-time location sharing with trusted contacts, ensuring quick assistance in case of emergencies or unsafe situations.
Question : Are personal safety alarms loud enough to attract attention?
Ans : Yes, most safety alarms produce sounds of 130 dB or more, which is as loud as a jet engine, effectively alerting people nearby.
Question : Can mini spy cameras be used for personal security?
Ans : Yes, small spy cameras provide discreet surveillance, helping record suspicious activity at home, work, or public spaces for added safety.
Question : How do smart door locks improve home security?
Ans : Smart locks eliminate the need for physical keys and offer fingerprint, PIN, or smartphone-controlled access, reducing the risk of break-ins.
Question : Are window alarms easy to install?
Ans : Yes, window alarms are battery-powered and can be easily attached to windows, doors, or balconies, sounding an alert if tampered with.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.