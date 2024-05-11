Stylish kitchen chimneys for modern homes: Add aesthetics with top 9 options

Discover the top 9 stylish kitchen chimneys for modern homes, complete with pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

A stylish kitchen chimney not only adds elegance to your kitchen but also serves as an essential appliance for maintaining a clean and odour-free cooking space. In this article, we have curated a list of 9 of the most stylish and modern kitchen chimneys available on the market, each with its own unique features and advantages to suit different needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for a sleek design, advanced technology, or powerful performance, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect chimney for your home.

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO is a stylish and modern kitchen chimney featuring a sleek black design that complements any contemporary kitchen. This chimney comes with a powerful suction capacity and a durable baffle filter for efficient smoke and odor removal.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr Filter Type: Baffle Filter Control Type: Touch Control LED Lamps: Yes Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and elegant design May be relatively expensive High suction capacity Low maintenance

Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive Autoclean chimney is a top choice for those seeking advanced auto-clean technology and a modern, elegant design. It offers a powerful motor and filterless technology for hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Control LED Lamps: Yes Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced auto-clean technology May require professional installation Modern and elegant design Low maintenance

The Elica Installation TFL HAC NERO chimney is a stylish and efficient choice for modern kitchens. It comes with a filterless technology and a touch control panel, making it easy to operate and maintain. The sleek black finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Control LED Lamps: Yes Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology May produce more noise compared to other models Sleek and elegant design Easy to operate

The Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter is a stylish and efficient solution for smoke and odor control in the kitchen. It features a durable baffle filter and a powerful motor for effective suction and maintenance.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr Filter Type: Baffle Filter Control Type: Push Button LED Lamps: Yes Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable baffle filter May require frequent filter cleaning Powerful suction capacity Easy to clean

Elica Filterless Chimney EFL S607 VMS is a stylish and innovative kitchen chimney with a filterless design for hassle-free maintenance. It features a sleek silver finish and a powerful suction capacity for efficient smoke and odor removal.

Specifications of Elica Filterless Chimney EFL S607 VMS Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Control LED Lamps: Yes Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative filterless design May be relatively expensive Sleek silver finish Low maintenance

Also read: Temperature regulation and ventilation made easy with best Faber chimney options

The Faber HOOD CLASS PRO LTW chimney is a stylish and powerful solution for modern kitchens. It features a sleek design with a durable baffle filter and a powerful motor for effective smoke and odor control.

Specifications of Faber HOOD CLASS PRO LTW Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr Filter Type: Baffle Filter Control Type: Touch Control LED Lamps: Yes Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity May require professional installation Sleek and stylish design Durable baffle filter

The Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO is a stylish and slim kitchen chimney designed to fit compact spaces. It features a powerful suction capacity and a durable baffle filter for efficient smoke and odor removal.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/hr Filter Type: Baffle Filter Control Type: Push Button LED Lamps: Yes Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim and stylish design Slightly lower suction capacity compared to other models Powerful suction capacity Fits compact spaces

The Faber Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Filterless technology is a stylish and innovative solution for modern kitchens. It features advanced auto-clean technology and a sleek design with powerful suction for efficient smoke and odor removal.

Specifications of Faber Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Filterless technology Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr Filter Type: Filterless Control Type: Touch Control LED Lamps: Yes Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced auto-clean technology May be relatively expensive Sleek and stylish design Low maintenance

The Elica EFL 207 HAC LTW chimney is a stylish and efficient choice for modern kitchens. It features a durable baffle filter, touch control panel, and a sleek design for elegant and effective smoke and odor control.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr Filter Type: Baffle Filter Control Type: Touch Control LED Lamps: Yes Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable baffle filter May produce more noise compared to other models Sleek and elegant design Easy to operate

Stylish chimney Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Suction Capacity Filter Type Control Type LED Lamps Size Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO 1200 m3/hr Baffle Filter Touch Control Yes 60 cm Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive Autoclean 1200 m3/hr Filterless Touch Control Yes 60 cm Elica Installation TFL HAC NERO 1200 m3/hr Filterless Touch Control Yes 60 cm Faber Kitchen Chimney Baffle Filter 1200 m3/hr Baffle Filter Push Button Yes 60 cm Elica Filterless Chimney EFL S607 VMS 1200 m3/hr Filterless Touch Control Yes 60 cm Faber HOOD CLASS PRO LTW 1200 m3/hr Baffle Filter Touch Control Yes 60 cm Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO 1100 m3/hr Baffle Filter Push Button Yes 60 cm Faber Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Filterless technology 1200 m3/hr Filterless Touch Control Yes 60 cm Elica EFL 207 HAC LTW 1200 m3/hr Baffle Filter Touch Control Yes 60 cm

The Faber Kitchen Chimney Baffle Filter offers the best value for money with its durable baffle filter, powerful suction capacity, and easy maintenance, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive Autoclean chimney stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its advanced auto-clean technology, modern design, and powerful performance, making it the top choice for those seeking the ultimate kitchen chimney experience.

How to find the perfect Stylish chimney: To find the perfect kitchen chimney from our list, consider your specific needs and preferences, such as design, suction capacity, maintenance, and budget. Compare the pros and cons of each product to determine which one aligns best with your requirements and make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : What is the average price range for these stylish kitchen chimneys? Ans : The average price range for these stylish kitchen chimneys is between 15,000 to 30,000 rupees, depending on the brand, features, and technology. Question : Do these kitchen chimneys come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, most of these kitchen chimneys come with a standard warranty of 1-5 years, depending on the brand and model. Question : How often do the filters need to be cleaned or replaced? Ans : The filters of these kitchen chimneys need to be cleaned or replaced approximately every 3-6 months, depending on usage and cooking habits. Question : Are these kitchen chimneys suitable for both traditional and modern kitchens? Ans : Yes, these kitchen chimneys are designed to complement both traditional and modern kitchen designs, offering versatile options for different home styles.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!