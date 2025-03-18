Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Summer Appliances on Sale! Grab up to 56% off on ACs, refrigerators, air coolers and fans

Summer Appliances on Sale! Grab up to 56% off on ACs, refrigerators, air coolers and fans

Amit Rahi

Get ready for the heat with Amazon's Summer Sale! Enjoy up to 56% off on ACs, refrigerators, air coolers, and fans. Upgrade your home with top brands at unbeatable prices.

Cool deals for a hot summer with up to 56% off.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

Voltas 1 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 125V Vectra CAW, White)

Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer (RD EDGENEO 207E TDF MP BL, Maple Blue)

Polycab Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home| Free Installation | 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer【Brown Copper】

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Energy Saver, Blue Fins, ID318YKU, White)

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White)

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, MTKM50U, White)

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)

LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNU, White)

Panasonic 1.0 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU12AKY5W, White)

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)

Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White)

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA)

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA Split, White)

LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24ENXE, White)

Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi),CAI24EE3R35W0,White)

Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI24EE5R35W0,White)

Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLS24I5FWGEV)

Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU24AKY4W, White)

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White)

Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Compressor (205 WDE ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE SPRING-Z)

Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

LG 201 L 5 Star Direct Cool Smart Inverter Compressor Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBIZ, Blue ILAN, Fast Ice Making, Auto Smart Connect with Base Stand Drawer)

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)

Whirlpool 192 L 5 Star Icemagic Powercool Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE MULIA-Z, Base Stand with Drawer)

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201APZU, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer)

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

Haier 328 L, 3 Star, Convertible 10-in-1, Triple Inverter & Dual Fan Motor Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-333TS-P, Inox Steel)

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |16” Fan Blade| 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 Years Warranty on Motor

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function

Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control

Crompton Optimus 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler for Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room

Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown)

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)

Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Brand Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White)

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1

atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal)

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood)

Summer is here, and so is the heat. But don’t worry, Amazon’s Summer Sale is bringing you the coolest deals to keep you comfortable. Get up to 56% off on air conditioners, refrigerators, air coolers, and fans from top brands. Whether you need to upgrade your old appliances or buy new ones, this is the perfect time to save big. With unbeatable discounts and great offers, staying cool has never been this easy. Don’t wait too long, these deals won’t last forever. Shop now and enjoy a refreshing summer with the best appliances at the best prices!

Top deals

Get up to 52% off on 1.5 Ton ACs stay cool

Get powerful cooling with top-rated 1.5-ton ACs at a massive 52% discount. Perfect for medium-sized rooms, these ACs ensure energy efficiency and quick cooling. Do not miss out on this Amazon Sale, shop now and beat the heat.

Up to 47% off on 1 Ton ACs during Amazon Sale

Ideal for smaller spaces, 1 ton ACs are now available at an incredible 47% off. Enjoy efficient cooling without high energy bills. Upgrade your home with the best deals in the Amazon Sale before stocks run out.

Grab up to 42% off on 2 ton ACs on Amazon

Need extra cooling power, get 2 ton ACs at a fantastic 42% discount. Perfect for larger spaces, these ACs ensure comfort all summer. Grab this deal in the Amazon Sale before it is gone.

Single doors refrigerators up to 45% off during Amazon Sale

Save big with 45% off on single door refrigerators. Keep your food fresh with energy efficient options from top brands. Amazon Sale is the best time to buy a new fridge at unbeatable prices.

Double door refrigerators available at 33% off during Amazon Sale

Upgrade your kitchen with double door refrigerators at 33% off. With more storage, better cooling and stylish designs, get the perfect fridge at a great price. Do not miss this summer deal.

Up to 53% off on Air coolers on Amazon sale

Enjoy cool and fresh air with desert coolers at an amazing 53% discount. Perfect for dry summers, these coolers provide powerful airflow and efficiency. Shop now in the Amazon Sale before the offer ends.

Ceiling fans up to 56% off during Amazon Sale

Get high quality ceiling fans at a whopping 56% off. Stay cool while saving on electricity with energy efficient designs. Hurry, these Amazon Sale discounts will not last long. Ceiling fans 56%

FAQs

Question : What products are available in the Amazon Summer Sale?

Ans : You can get discounts on ACs, refrigerators, air coolers, and ceiling fans from top brands.

Question : How much discount can I get during the sale?

Ans : You can save up to 56 percent on select summer appliances.

Question : How long will the Amazon Sale last?

Ans : The sale is for a limited time only, so grab your deals before stocks run out.

Question : Are there EMI options available?

Ans : Yes, Amazon offers easy EMI options on select products. Check the product page for details.

Question : Can I return or exchange appliances bought in the sale?

Ans : Yes, return and exchange policies apply as per Amazon's terms. Check the return policy before purchasing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
