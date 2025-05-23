Summer holiday homework stress? Here are top printers for last minute prints at home

Summer holidays may be a break for the kids, but for parents, it often brings a new kind of stress: holiday homework. From charts and models to essays and worksheets, last-minute school projects can turn homes into mini print shops overnight. If you're tired of the frantic hunt for nearby cyber cafés or borrowed printers, it's time to bring the solution home.
A reliable printer can make all the difference in managing those urgent printouts without panic. Assignments, colourful illustrations, or PDFs from WhatsApp groups, here are some of the best printers to handle homework hassle-free.
Perfect for summer homework and school projects, the HP Deskjet 2331 is a no-fuss printer for homes with students. Its easy setup via USB and HP Smart App makes it beginner-friendly. While print quality is decent for text and light use, be mindful, colour prints and ink life can be underwhelming. Still, for basic holiday tasks, it gets the job done.
Simple USB setup
Compact and space-saving
Affordable for basic tasks
Good for homework, forms, and scanning
Slow printing speed
Ink runs out quickly
Mac compatibility can be tricky
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the easy setup and affordability. Concerns include poor colour quality, slow print speeds, and high ink consumption. Mixed experiences with Mac compatibility and reliability over time.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you need a basic, budget printer for schoolwork, summer holiday assignments, and occasional scans, especially in a home with light printing needs.
As summer vacation projects and worksheets pile up, the Canon PIXMA E470 steps in as a reliable all-rounder. With wireless printing and efficient B&W output, it’s ideal for everyday student needs. Colour quality isn’t the strongest, and setup can be tricky for some, but once it’s running, it covers school assignments, quick scans, and family paperwork effortlessly.
Wireless printing support
Compact and ideal for home
All-in-one functionality
Some units face installation issues
Wireless setup may be tough for Mac users
Expensive ink cartridge replacements
Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers like its compact design and fast black-and-white prints. However, colour quality, Mac compatibility, and initial setup experience vary widely. Wireless printing works well for some, not all.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for homes with students, this WIFI-enabled printer handles day-to-day printing and homework tasks economically, especially in black-and-white. Great for low-to-moderate use during school breaks.
When summer homework or last-minute forms strike, the Canon Pixma MG2577s delivers basic home printing at a budget. It handles scanning, copying, and colour prints decently for low-volume users. However, refilling cartridges isn’t foolproof, users often face glitches post-refill. Best suited for households needing less than 100 prints a month, without heavy reliance on colour outputs.
Affordable upfront cost
Compact and beginner-friendly
Supports legal-size documents
Expensive per-page cost (B&W)
No wireless support
Low monthly page capacity
Canon Pixma MG2577s
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers find print quality suitable for basic needs. However, recurring complaints mention post-refill issues and cartridge-related glitches. It's best suited for occasional printing, especially black-and-white.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for users requiring an ultra-budget printer with minimal monthly printing needs. Great for school projects, form printing, or scanning—but stick to original cartridges to avoid trouble.
The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a wireless, all-in-one printer designed for families and small offices with moderate printing needs. It’s ink-efficient and supports high-speed monochrome printing. However, inconsistent setup experiences and functionality issues make it a mixed bag. It’s best for users who prefer wireless connectivity and are willing to invest time in installation and troubleshooting.
Wireless printing via Wi-Fi
High-speed B&W output
Cost-efficient ink usage
Compact design
Setup may be tricky for some
Mixed print quality reviews
Inconsistent performance with colour prints
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers like the Wi-Fi and ink efficiency, but many report difficult setup and inconsistent printing quality. Performance varies across units, so buyers recommend checking functionality immediately post-installation.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for tech-savvy users looking for low ink costs and high B&W print speed. Best if you’re comfortable navigating setup and don’t mind a few trade-offs in print quality.
The Canon PIXMA G3000 is a cost-effective ink tank printer designed for high-volume home use. With six included ink bottles and ultra-low per-page costs, it’s ideal for students or small families. However, users report mixed experiences with Wi-Fi setup and ink packaging inconsistencies. Best suited for users prioritizing affordability and frequent, sharp black-and-white prints.
Excellent cost per print
High page yield (up to 18,000 B&W prints)
Comes with 6 ink bottles
WiFi setup can be tricky
No duplex printing
Slower for photo printing
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the cost-effectiveness and print clarity, especially for documents. However, many express frustrations with Wi-Fi setup, and some report missing ink bottles or issues with the bundled installation software.
Why choose this product?
Choose the PIXMA G3000 if you need high-yield, low-cost prints regularly, ideal for students with project work or families printing worksheets. It’s built for economy, not speed or flashy features.
More printer options for you:
Yes, with a cost per page as low as ₹0.09 (B&W) and high ink yield, it's one of the most economical options for frequent home printing needs.
The physical setup is simple, but Wi-Fi configuration can be tricky for some users. The Canon app helps, but patience may be needed for initial wireless setup.
It can handle colour photo printing reasonably well, but it’s not the fastest. Best used for casual images or documents rather than high-quality photo printing demands.
Ideal for students, families, or home offices printing regularly—especially text-heavy documents. Not recommended if you need fast colour print jobs or advanced media handling features.
|Printer Model
|Connectivity
|Cost per Page
|Ideal Usage
|HP DeskJet 2331
|USB only
|High – consumes ink quickly
|Home use, basic student printing
|Canon PIXMA E470
|USB, WiFi
|Low per page, but cartridges are costly
|Home use, light printing
|Canon PIXMA MG2577s
|USB only
|₹5.3 (B&W), ₹7.8 (Color)
|Low-volume home or small office use
|Epson EcoTank L3252
|USB, WiFi
|Very low – ink tank system
|Moderate to high-volume home use
|Canon PIXMA G3000 MegaTank
|USB, WiFi, App-based
|₹0.09 (B&W), ₹0.33 (Color)
|High-volume home/small office use
|Canon PIXMA G3020 (ref: similar G series)
|USB, WiFi
|Similar to G3000 – very low
|Family use, heavy document printing
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Can I use these printers with a Mac?
Yes, most of these printers support Mac OS, but setup may be tricky for some models. Always check the compatibility section before purchase.
Do these printers support wireless printing?
Yes, models like Canon E470, G3000, and Epson L3252 offer WiFi printing. HP 2331 and MG2577s are USB-only and don’t support wireless features.
Which printer is the most cost-effective for color printing?
Canon PIXMA G3000 and Epson L3252 are highly cost-effective, offering ink tank systems with very low per-page costs for both black & white and color printing.
Are these printers good for student homework and school projects?
Yes, all listed models can handle basic school tasks. Ink tank models are better for frequent printing due to lower long-term costs.
Do they come with ink included?
Yes, all printers come with starter ink. Ink tank models like the Canon G3000 include multiple bottles, often with extra black ink for extended use.