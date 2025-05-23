Summer holiday homework stress? Here are top printers for last minute prints at home

Summer holidays may be a break for the kids, but for parents, it often brings a new kind of stress: holiday homework. From charts and models to essays and worksheets, last-minute school projects can turn homes into mini print shops overnight. If you're tired of the frantic hunt for nearby cyber cafés or borrowed printers, it's time to bring the solution home.

A reliable printer can make all the difference in managing those urgent printouts without panic. Assignments, colourful illustrations, or PDFs from WhatsApp groups, here are some of the best printers to handle homework hassle-free.

Perfect for summer homework and school projects, the HP Deskjet 2331 is a no-fuss printer for homes with students. Its easy setup via USB and HP Smart App makes it beginner-friendly. While print quality is decent for text and light use, be mindful, colour prints and ink life can be underwhelming. Still, for basic holiday tasks, it gets the job done.

Specifications Functionality Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity USB (wired) Print Type Colour Inkjet Compatible App HP Smart App Ideal Use Home & Small Office Supported OS Windows & macOS (limited support reported) Reason to buy Simple USB setup Compact and space-saving Affordable for basic tasks Good for homework, forms, and scanning Reason to avoid Slow printing speed Ink runs out quickly Mac compatibility can be tricky

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy setup and affordability. Concerns include poor colour quality, slow print speeds, and high ink consumption. Mixed experiences with Mac compatibility and reliability over time.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you need a basic, budget printer for schoolwork, summer holiday assignments, and occasional scans, especially in a home with light printing needs.

As summer vacation projects and worksheets pile up, the Canon PIXMA E470 steps in as a reliable all-rounder. With wireless printing and efficient B&W output, it’s ideal for everyday student needs. Colour quality isn’t the strongest, and setup can be tricky for some, but once it’s running, it covers school assignments, quick scans, and family paperwork effortlessly.

Specifications Functionality Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity WiFi, USB Print Type Ink Efficient Color Inkjet Ideal Use Home & Student Use Wireless Printing Supported Mobile App Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY Reason to buy Wireless printing support Compact and ideal for home All-in-one functionality Reason to avoid Some units face installation issues Wireless setup may be tough for Mac users Expensive ink cartridge replacements

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like its compact design and fast black-and-white prints. However, colour quality, Mac compatibility, and initial setup experience vary widely. Wireless printing works well for some, not all.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for homes with students, this WIFI-enabled printer handles day-to-day printing and homework tasks economically, especially in black-and-white. Great for low-to-moderate use during school breaks.

When summer homework or last-minute forms strike, the Canon Pixma MG2577s delivers basic home printing at a budget. It handles scanning, copying, and colour prints decently for low-volume users. However, refilling cartridges isn’t foolproof, users often face glitches post-refill. Best suited for households needing less than 100 prints a month, without heavy reliance on colour outputs.

Specifications Type All-in-One Inkjet (Print, Scan, Copy) Connectivity USB Print Resolution 4800 x 600 dpi Speed 8 ppm (B&W), 4 ppm (Color) Print Cost/Page ₹5.3 (B&W), ₹7.8 (Color) Ideal Use Home & Small Office (low volume) Compatible OS Windows XP+, macOS 10.7.5+ Cartridge PG-745 (B), CL-746 (C) – 180 page yield Reason to buy Affordable upfront cost Compact and beginner-friendly Supports legal-size documents Reason to avoid Expensive per-page cost (B&W) No wireless support Low monthly page capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find print quality suitable for basic needs. However, recurring complaints mention post-refill issues and cartridge-related glitches. It's best suited for occasional printing, especially black-and-white.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users requiring an ultra-budget printer with minimal monthly printing needs. Great for school projects, form printing, or scanning—but stick to original cartridges to avoid trouble.

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a wireless, all-in-one printer designed for families and small offices with moderate printing needs. It’s ink-efficient and supports high-speed monochrome printing. However, inconsistent setup experiences and functionality issues make it a mixed bag. It’s best for users who prefer wireless connectivity and are willing to invest time in installation and troubleshooting.

Specifications Printer Type All-in-One Ink Tank (Print, Scan, Copy) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Technology Epson Heat-Free Technology Print Speed 33 ppm (B&W), 15 ppm (Colour) Printer Output Colour Weight 5.6 kg Model L3252 Ideal Use Home & small office Reason to buy Wireless printing via Wi-Fi High-speed B&W output Cost-efficient ink usage Compact design Reason to avoid Setup may be tricky for some Mixed print quality reviews Inconsistent performance with colour prints

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the Wi-Fi and ink efficiency, but many report difficult setup and inconsistent printing quality. Performance varies across units, so buyers recommend checking functionality immediately post-installation.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for tech-savvy users looking for low ink costs and high B&W print speed. Best if you’re comfortable navigating setup and don’t mind a few trade-offs in print quality.

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is a cost-effective ink tank printer designed for high-volume home use. With six included ink bottles and ultra-low per-page costs, it’s ideal for students or small families. However, users report mixed experiences with Wi-Fi setup and ink packaging inconsistencies. Best suited for users prioritizing affordability and frequent, sharp black-and-white prints.

Specifications Printer Type All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Technology InkTank, CIS Flatbed Scanner Connectivity Wi-Fi, Canon App Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Print Speed 8.8(Mono), 5.0 (Colour) Cost per Print ₹0.09 (B&W), ₹0.33 (Colour) Input/Output Capacity 100 sheets input, 50 sheets output Warranty 1 year or 15,000 prints Reason to buy Excellent cost per print High page yield (up to 18,000 B&W prints) Comes with 6 ink bottles Reason to avoid WiFi setup can be tricky No duplex printing Slower for photo printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the cost-effectiveness and print clarity, especially for documents. However, many express frustrations with Wi-Fi setup, and some report missing ink bottles or issues with the bundled installation software.

Why choose this product?

Choose the PIXMA G3000 if you need high-yield, low-cost prints regularly, ideal for students with project work or families printing worksheets. It’s built for economy, not speed or flashy features.

More printer options for you:

Is this printer cost-effective for high-volume printing? Yes, with a cost per page as low as ₹0.09 (B&W) and high ink yield, it's one of the most economical options for frequent home printing needs.

Is it easy to set up and use? The physical setup is simple, but Wi-Fi configuration can be tricky for some users. The Canon app helps, but patience may be needed for initial wireless setup.

Is it suitable for colour photo printing? It can handle colour photo printing reasonably well, but it’s not the fastest. Best used for casual images or documents rather than high-quality photo printing demands.

What kind of user is this printer ideal for? Ideal for students, families, or home offices printing regularly—especially text-heavy documents. Not recommended if you need fast colour print jobs or advanced media handling features.

Top 3 features of the best printers for summer holiday homework

Printer Model Connectivity Cost per Page Ideal Usage HP DeskJet 2331 USB only High – consumes ink quickly Home use, basic student printing Canon PIXMA E470 USB, WiFi Low per page, but cartridges are costly Home use, light printing Canon PIXMA MG2577s USB only ₹ 5.3 (B&W), ₹ 7.8 (Color) Low-volume home or small office use Epson EcoTank L3252 USB, WiFi Very low – ink tank system Moderate to high-volume home use Canon PIXMA G3000 MegaTank USB, WiFi, App-based ₹ 0.09 (B&W), ₹ 0.33 (Color) High-volume home/small office use Canon PIXMA G3020 (ref: similar G series) USB, WiFi Similar to G3000 – very low Family use, heavy document printing

