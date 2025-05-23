Summer holiday homework stress? Here are top printers for last minute prints at home

Subscribe

Summer vacations are here, and it brings holiday homework for the kids. Assist your kids with their homework by getting a new printer for all the last minute prints.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published23 May 2025, 10:00 AM IST
We have selected some of the best printers for printing holiday homework.
Summer holidays may be a break for the kids, but for parents, it often brings a new kind of stress: holiday homework. From charts and models to essays and worksheets, last-minute school projects can turn homes into mini print shops overnight. If you're tired of the frantic hunt for nearby cyber cafés or borrowed printers, it's time to bring the solution home. 

A reliable printer can make all the difference in managing those urgent printouts without panic. Assignments, colourful illustrations, or PDFs from WhatsApp groups, here are some of the best printers to handle homework hassle-free.

Perfect for summer homework and school projects, the HP Deskjet 2331 is a no-fuss printer for homes with students. Its easy setup via USB and HP Smart App makes it beginner-friendly. While print quality is decent for text and light use, be mindful, colour prints and ink life can be underwhelming. Still, for basic holiday tasks, it gets the job done.

Specifications

Functionality
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
USB (wired)
Print Type
Colour Inkjet
Compatible App
HP Smart App
Ideal Use
Home & Small Office
Supported OS
Windows & macOS (limited support reported)

Reason to buy

Simple USB setup

Compact and space-saving

Affordable for basic tasks

Good for homework, forms, and scanning

Reason to avoid

Slow printing speed

Ink runs out quickly

Mac compatibility can be tricky

Click here to buy

HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy setup and affordability. Concerns include poor colour quality, slow print speeds, and high ink consumption. Mixed experiences with Mac compatibility and reliability over time.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you need a basic, budget printer for schoolwork, summer holiday assignments, and occasional scans, especially in a home with light printing needs.

As summer vacation projects and worksheets pile up, the Canon PIXMA E470 steps in as a reliable all-rounder. With wireless printing and efficient B&W output, it’s ideal for everyday student needs. Colour quality isn’t the strongest, and setup can be tricky for some, but once it’s running, it covers school assignments, quick scans, and family paperwork effortlessly.

Specifications

Functionality
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
WiFi, USB
Print Type
Ink Efficient Color Inkjet
Ideal Use
Home & Student Use
Wireless Printing
Supported
Mobile App
Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY

Reason to buy

Wireless printing support

Compact and ideal for home

All-in-one functionality

Reason to avoid

Some units face installation issues

Wireless setup may be tough for Mac users

Expensive ink cartridge replacements

Click here to buy

Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like its compact design and fast black-and-white prints. However, colour quality, Mac compatibility, and initial setup experience vary widely. Wireless printing works well for some, not all.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for homes with students, this WIFI-enabled printer handles day-to-day printing and homework tasks economically, especially in black-and-white. Great for low-to-moderate use during school breaks.

When summer homework or last-minute forms strike, the Canon Pixma MG2577s delivers basic home printing at a budget. It handles scanning, copying, and colour prints decently for low-volume users. However, refilling cartridges isn’t foolproof, users often face glitches post-refill. Best suited for households needing less than 100 prints a month, without heavy reliance on colour outputs.

Specifications

Type
All-in-One Inkjet (Print, Scan, Copy)
Connectivity
USB
Print Resolution
4800 x 600 dpi
Speed
8 ppm (B&W), 4 ppm (Color)
Print Cost/Page
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.3 (B&W), <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.8 (Color)
Ideal Use
Home & Small Office (low volume)
Compatible OS
Windows XP+, macOS 10.7.5+
Cartridge
PG-745 (B), CL-746 (C) – 180 page yield

Reason to buy

Affordable upfront cost

Compact and beginner-friendly

Supports legal-size documents

Reason to avoid

Expensive per-page cost (B&W)

No wireless support

Low monthly page capacity

Click here to buy

Canon Pixma MG2577s

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find print quality suitable for basic needs. However, recurring complaints mention post-refill issues and cartridge-related glitches. It's best suited for occasional printing, especially black-and-white.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users requiring an ultra-budget printer with minimal monthly printing needs. Great for school projects, form printing, or scanning—but stick to original cartridges to avoid trouble.

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a wireless, all-in-one printer designed for families and small offices with moderate printing needs. It’s ink-efficient and supports high-speed monochrome printing. However, inconsistent setup experiences and functionality issues make it a mixed bag. It’s best for users who prefer wireless connectivity and are willing to invest time in installation and troubleshooting.

Specifications

Printer Type
All-in-One Ink Tank (Print, Scan, Copy)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, USB
Technology
Epson Heat-Free Technology
Print Speed
33 ppm (B&W), 15 ppm (Colour)
Printer Output
Colour
Weight
5.6 kg
Model
L3252
Ideal Use
Home & small office

Reason to buy

Wireless printing via Wi-Fi

High-speed B&W output

Cost-efficient ink usage

Compact design

Reason to avoid

Setup may be tricky for some

Mixed print quality reviews

Inconsistent performance with colour prints

Click here to buy

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the Wi-Fi and ink efficiency, but many report difficult setup and inconsistent printing quality. Performance varies across units, so buyers recommend checking functionality immediately post-installation.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for tech-savvy users looking for low ink costs and high B&W print speed. Best if you’re comfortable navigating setup and don’t mind a few trade-offs in print quality.

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is a cost-effective ink tank printer designed for high-volume home use. With six included ink bottles and ultra-low per-page costs, it’s ideal for students or small families. However, users report mixed experiences with Wi-Fi setup and ink packaging inconsistencies. Best suited for users prioritizing affordability and frequent, sharp black-and-white prints.

Specifications

Printer Type
All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy)
Technology
InkTank, CIS Flatbed Scanner
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Canon App
Print Resolution
4800 x 1200 dpi
Print Speed
8.8(Mono), 5.0 (Colour)
Cost per Print
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.09 (B&W), <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.33 (Colour)
Input/Output Capacity
100 sheets input, 50 sheets output
Warranty
1 year or 15,000 prints

Reason to buy

Excellent cost per print

High page yield (up to 18,000 B&W prints)

Comes with 6 ink bottles

Reason to avoid

WiFi setup can be tricky

No duplex printing

Slower for photo printing

Click here to buy

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the cost-effectiveness and print clarity, especially for documents. However, many express frustrations with Wi-Fi setup, and some report missing ink bottles or issues with the bundled installation software.

Why choose this product?

Choose the PIXMA G3000 if you need high-yield, low-cost prints regularly, ideal for students with project work or families printing worksheets. It’s built for economy, not speed or flashy features.

More printer options for you:

Is this printer cost-effective for high-volume printing?

Yes, with a cost per page as low as 0.09 (B&W) and high ink yield, it's one of the most economical options for frequent home printing needs.

Is it easy to set up and use?

The physical setup is simple, but Wi-Fi configuration can be tricky for some users. The Canon app helps, but patience may be needed for initial wireless setup.

Is it suitable for colour photo printing?

It can handle colour photo printing reasonably well, but it’s not the fastest. Best used for casual images or documents rather than high-quality photo printing demands.

What kind of user is this printer ideal for?

Ideal for students, families, or home offices printing regularly—especially text-heavy documents. Not recommended if you need fast colour print jobs or advanced media handling features.

Top 3 features of the best printers for summer holiday homework

Printer ModelConnectivityCost per PageIdeal Usage
HP DeskJet 2331USB onlyHigh – consumes ink quicklyHome use, basic student printing
Canon PIXMA E470USB, WiFiLow per page, but cartridges are costlyHome use, light printing
Canon PIXMA MG2577sUSB only 5.3 (B&W), 7.8 (Color)Low-volume home or small office use
Epson EcoTank L3252USB, WiFiVery low – ink tank systemModerate to high-volume home use
Canon PIXMA G3000 MegaTankUSB, WiFi, App-based 0.09 (B&W), 0.33 (Color)High-volume home/small office use
Canon PIXMA G3020 (ref: similar G series)USB, WiFiSimilar to G3000 – very lowFamily use, heavy document printing

FAQs

Can I use these printers with a Mac?

Yes, most of these printers support Mac OS, but setup may be tricky for some models. Always check the compatibility section before purchase.

Do these printers support wireless printing?

Yes, models like Canon E470, G3000, and Epson L3252 offer WiFi printing. HP 2331 and MG2577s are USB-only and don’t support wireless features.

Which printer is the most cost-effective for color printing?

Canon PIXMA G3000 and Epson L3252 are highly cost-effective, offering ink tank systems with very low per-page costs for both black & white and color printing.

Are these printers good for student homework and school projects?

Yes, all listed models can handle basic school tasks. Ink tank models are better for frequent printing due to lower long-term costs.

Do they come with ink included?

Yes, all printers come with starter ink. Ink tank models like the Canon G3000 include multiple bottles, often with extra black ink for extended use.

