Summer survival guide: Smart cooling and smarter savings with best 3 star ACs in May 2025 for efficient comfort

May summer can be a lot to handle, with temperatures rising unexpectedly even on a windy day. Finding the right air conditioner that offers both efficient cooling and significant energy savings is key to surviving the heat without a hefty electricity bill. Our in-depth guide to the best 3 star ACs in May 2025 provides a detailed analysis of top contenders from renowned brands such as Voltas, Daikin, Cruise, Lloyd, and Panasonic.
We will discuss their energy efficiency ratings, cooling capacities, and key features to help you make an informed decision. Consider this your roadmap to a cooler, more comfortable, and budget-friendly summer.
Need a dependable way to beat the summer heat without your electricity bill going bonkers? The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC could be just the ticket. Its clever inverter tech adjusts the cooling, meaning it only works as hard as it needs to, saving you energy. With four adjustable modes, you can tweak the power depending on the room size and how hot it is, which is pretty handy. The copper pipes inside help it cool efficiently and should last a good while. Plus, it's got an anti-dust filter to help keep things a bit cleaner. Definitely one to consider if you're after one of the best 3 star ACs that offers a good balance of cooling and sensible energy use.
Adjustable cooling saves energy
Copper condenser for reliability.
3-star rating isn't top efficiency
Indoor unit noise possible
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
People often comment on the effective cooling and appreciate the flexibility of the adjustable cooling settings.
Why choose this product?
If you're after a solid 1.5-ton AC with the flexibility to adjust its cooling power and a decent energy rating, this Voltas is worth a look.
Looking for a clever way to stay cool this summer? The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is brimming with smart features. Its inverter compressor smartly adjusts cooling, saving you energy, and the seven convertible modes let you tailor the temperature just how you like it. Being Wi-Fi and Matter-enabled means easy control via your phone and smart home setup. Plus, the PM 0.1 filter works to keep your air cleaner. If you're after one of the best 3 star ACs with brains as well as brawn, this could be the one.
Flexible 7 cooling modes
Smart Wi-Fi control
3-star efficiency not top
Noticeable outdoor noise
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18AKY3W, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users frequently highlight the convenience of the smart features and the effectiveness of the multiple cooling modes.
Why choose this product?
If you value smart control and versatile cooling options in a 1.5-ton AC with a decent energy rating, this Panasonic is well worth considering.
The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC presents a smart solution for beating the heat without a shocking electricity bill. Its dual inverter compressor works efficiently, adjusting its power based on the room's needs. The AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature is particularly handy, allowing you to reduce the cooling capacity and save energy when the full 1.5 tons aren't required. Furthermore, the inclusion of an HD Filter with Anti-Virus protection adds a layer of air purification. For those seeking one of the best 3 star ACs that blends intelligent features with energy consciousness, this model is a strong contender.
Flexible 6-in-1 cooling
Efficient dual inverter
3-star not top efficiency
Noticeable outdoor noise
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers frequently praise the effective cooling and the adaptability provided by the convertible modes.
Why choose this product? If you're looking for a 1.5-ton AC with intelligent energy-saving features and a dual inverter for reliable cooling, this LG model is well worth considering.
Need a decent AC for a smaller room without breaking the bank? The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC could fit the bill. Its fixed speed compressor offers straightforward cooling, and the Power Chill function aims to cool things down quickly when you need it most. The inclusion of a PM 2.5 filter is a nice touch for cleaner air. Being a 3-star model, it offers a reasonable level of energy efficiency too. If you're after one of the best 3 star ACs for a smaller space and straightforward operation, this Daikin is worth considering.
Power Chill offers rapid cooling
PM 2.5 filter helps improve air quality
Fixed speed compressor isn't as energy-efficient as inverter models
0.8 ton capacity is limited to smaller rooms
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users often mention the quick cooling and suitability for small spaces.
Why choose this product? If you need a no-frills AC for a small room with fast cooling and basic air filtration, this Daikin is a solid option.
The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC presents a practical solution for cooling medium-sized rooms without excessive energy consumption. Its inverter compressor intelligently adjusts cooling output based on the heat load, potentially leading to lower electricity bills. The Convertible 4-in-1 feature offers added flexibility, allowing users to reduce cooling capacity when full power isn't necessary, further aiding energy saving. Additionally, the inclusion of a 7-Stage Air Filtration system with a PM 2.5 filter aims to improve indoor air quality. For those seeking one of the best 3 star ACs that combines adaptable cooling with air purification, this model warrants consideration.
The Convertible 4-in-1 feature provides useful flexibility for energy saving
The 7-Stage Air Filtration system includes a PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality
A 3-star energy rating isn't the most efficient available
The outdoor unit's noise level is relatively high
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers frequently mention the effective cooling performance and appreciate the ability to adjust the cooling capacity.
Why choose this product?
If you're looking for a 1.5-ton AC offering adaptable cooling modes and a focus on air filtration, this Cruise model is a worthwhile option.
he Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers a flexible approach to cooling your space efficiently. Its inverter compressor adjusts its speed based on the room's temperature, saving energy. The 5-in-1 Convertible feature is particularly useful, allowing you to adjust the cooling capacity from 30% to 110% depending on your needs, which can further reduce energy consumption. It also includes an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter to help improve the air quality in your home. For those seeking one of the best 3 star ACs with adaptable cooling and air purification, this model is a strong contender.
The 5-in-1 convertible modes offer excellent flexibility for energy saving
The inclusion of an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter helps with air quality
A 3-star energy rating isn't the highest level of efficiency available
The noise level of the indoor unit, at 32 dB, might be noticeable in very quiet environments
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers often praise the adaptable cooling modes and the effectiveness of the air filtration system.
Why choose this product?
If you're looking for a 1.5-ton AC with versatile cooling options and a focus on cleaner air, this Lloyd model is worth considering for your home.
The Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers a flexible and efficient cooling solution for smaller rooms. Its inverter compressor intelligently adjusts power to match the cooling demand, potentially saving on electricity bills. The Convertible 4-in-1 feature allows you to further tailor the cooling capacity to suit the number of people in the room, enhancing energy efficiency. Equipped with a 7-Stage Air Filtration system and a PM 2.5 filter, it also aims to provide cleaner air for your home.
Flexible 4-in-1 cooling
7-stage air filtration
3-star not top efficiency
Higher outdoor noise
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers often mention the effective cooling for smaller spaces and appreciate the ability to adjust the cooling capacity.
Why choose this product?
If you need a 1-ton AC offering adaptable cooling modes and a focus on air filtration for a smaller room, this Cruise model is a worthwhile option to explore.
The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers a comprehensive cooling solution with a focus on long-term reliability. Its 5-in-1 Convertible technology allows you to adjust the cooling capacity from 40% to 110%, providing flexibility and energy savings depending on the room's occupancy and your comfort needs. A standout feature is the 5-year comprehensive warranty, covering not just the compressor but also other functional parts, offering peace of mind.
Extensive 5-year comprehensive warranty
Flexible 5-in-1 convertible cooling
3-star rating isn't the highest energy efficiency
Specific noise levels not detailed
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Feedback often highlights the comprehensive warranty and effective cooling, particularly in high temperatures.
Why choose this product?
If a long, inclusive warranty and the ability to adjust cooling capacity are key for your needs, this Godrej AC is a compelling option.
The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers adaptable cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor efficiently adjusts power based on the heat load, potentially saving energy. The 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode provides flexibility to alter the cooling capacity to suit different needs. The copper condenser ensures effective heat transfer and should offer good durability with minimal upkeep. Plus, the anti-dust filter helps maintain cleaner air indoors. If you're seeking one of the best 3 star ACs with versatile cooling options, this Voltas model is worth considering for your home.
Flexible 4-in-1 adjustable cooling modes
Reliable copper condenser
3-star rating isn't the highest energy efficiency
Indoor unit noise can reach 47 dB
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 173V CAE, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers often mention the effective cooling and the usefulness of the adjustable cooling modes.
Why choose this product?
If you need a 1.4-ton AC with adaptable cooling settings and a reliable copper condenser, this Voltas model is a solid option to explore.
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with a range of helpful features. Its inverter compressor adjusts power according to the heat load, potentially saving energy. The 4-Way Swing ensures uniform cooling across the room, while the ice Clean feature, powered by FrostWash technology, helps maintain cleaner air. The Xpandable+ technology offers flexible cooling capacity adjustments. With a 100% copper condenser, you can expect better cooling and lower maintenance.
Effective 4-Way Swing for uniform cooling
Ice Clean (FrostWash) technology for cleaner air.
3-star rating isn't the highest energy efficiency
Specific noise levels not detailed.
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Feedback often highlights the effective cooling and the benefit of the 4-way swing for even temperature distribution.
Why choose this product?
If you value consistent cooling across the room and features that help maintain cleaner air, this Hitachi AC is a strong contender.
While not the most efficient, 3-star ACs offer a good balance of cooling power and energy consumption for many users. They consume less energy than lower-rated models, leading to noticeable savings on electricity bills over their lifespan, especially with moderate usage.
Generally, 3-star ACs are more budget-friendly upfront compared to 4 or 5-star models. This lower initial cost can be appealing, even if the long-term energy savings aren't as significant as higher-rated options.
A 1.5-ton 3-star AC is generally suitable for medium-sized rooms, typically ranging from 111 to 170 square feet. However, factors like room insulation, ceiling height, and sun exposure can influence the ideal size.
Look for inverter technology for variable cooling and energy savings. Convertible modes offer flexibility. Copper condensers enhance durability and cooling. Air filtration features improve air quality. Consider noise levels for peaceful operation.
Best 3 star ACs
Capacity (Ton)
Energy Rating
Key Features
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (183V Vectra CAW)
|1.5
|3 Star
|Inverter, Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU18AKY3W)
|1.5
|3 Star
|Wi-Fi, Matter Enabled, Copper Condenser, 7-in-1 Convertible, True AI, PM 0.1 Filter
|LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (US-Q18JNXE)
|1.5
|3 Star
|DUAL Inverter, Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, HD Filter, Anti-Virus Protection
|Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (FTL28U)
|0.8
|3 Star
|Fixed Speed, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter
|Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (CWCVBK-VQ1W173)
|1.5
|3 Star
|Inverter, 100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, 7-Stage Air Filtration, PM 2.5 Filter
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC)
|1.5
|3 Star
|Inverter, 5-in-1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Chrome Deco Strip
|Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (CWCVBL-VQ1W123)
|1
|3 Star
|Inverter, 100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, 7-Stage Air Filtration, PM 2.5 Filter
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S)
|1.5
|3 Star
|Inverter, Copper, 5-in-1 Convertible, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 5 Years Warranty
|Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (173V CAE)
|1.4
|3 Star
|Inverter, Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Inverter Split AC (3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS)
|1.5
|3 Star
|Inverter, 100% Copper, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Dust Filter
