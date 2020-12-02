Surge in demand for PCs to continue in 2021: IDC

The surge in PCs led by the covid-19 pandemic will continue well into 2021, said a new forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The company said shipments of desktop and notebook PCs will grow by 18.2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1.4% in 2021. The PC market has been slowing down ever since the proliferation of mobile devices, but the pandemic driving people indoors has led to a surge in demand.

The surge in PCs led by the covid-19 pandemic will continue well into 2021, said a new forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The company said shipments of desktop and notebook PCs will grow by 18.2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1.4% in 2021. The PC market has been slowing down ever since the proliferation of mobile devices, but the pandemic driving people indoors has led to a surge in demand.

According to IDC, most of the demand for computers will be driven by the more mobile form factor — that is notebooks. The company said notebook PCs will grow by 26.4% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2020, while shipments of desktop PCs will drop during both the periods.

According to IDC, most of the demand for computers will be driven by the more mobile form factor — that is notebooks. The company said notebook PCs will grow by 26.4% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2020, while shipments of desktop PCs will drop during both the periods. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

“The education backlog remains extensive and many school districts around the world are doing everything they can to secure inventory. At the same time consumers seem to be buying all ranges of notebook PCs from low-end entry level systems to high-end gaming machines," said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Devices Trackers.

Research Manager, Jitesh Ubrani said that there will be a “fundamental shift" in everyone’s workflow which will lead to a “lasting impact" on the PC market in 2022 and beyond. Households are moving towards one PC per person, due to added demand driven by needs for education, work and other from home activities.

The demand for PCs have also been driven by emerging markets like India, which have so far been mobile first markets. September quarter data from the IDC showed that the country saw 3.4 million units shipped in July-September this year, which was a 9.2 percent rise year-on-year. The company also noted that while demand from the commercial segment dropped in India, with fewer government and education projects, the consumer segment is heating up, with 2 million shipments between July and September — a 41.7 percent year-on-year growth.