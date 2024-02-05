Surprise your partner this Valentine's with affordable tablets under 10000

This Valentine's Day, finding the perfect gift for your loved one doesn't have to cost you a bomb. With our guide of tablets under ₹10,000, you can find the best option that offers functionality, affordability, and versatility. Tablets are an essential gadget in the 21st century and an ideal present for tech-savvy partners. Tablets may be used for a variety of purposes, including entertainment, productivity, or for staying connected. Our picks of tablets cater to a wide range of needs without compromising quality and performance. Expect sleek designs, vibrant displays, and intuitive interfaces with these 8 tablets that can provide immersive experiences for gaming, streaming, reading, and more. In this list, you'll find a mix of well-known brands and emerging contenders to suit your partner's needs - so that every preference is acknowledged. In this buying guide, we will explore top tablets under ₹10,000, with their key features, performance capabilities, and value propositions to help you make the best choice this Valentine's Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Lava Magnum XL 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM 10 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

The Lava Magnum XL Tablet boasts 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM for unrivalled performance, making it the perfect gift this Valentine's Day. Its rich 10-inch display offers immersive viewing in this budget, making it a worthy gadget for entertainment and productivity. With Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, give your partner the gift of on-the-go connectivity. Create your own world of possibilities this Valentine's Day with offers on the Lava Magnum XL tablet and gift portable performance to your loved one.

Specifications of Lava Magnum XL 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM 10 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet:

Display: 10-inch screen size

Storage: 32GB ROM

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and 4G support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display for immersive multimedia experience Limited internal storage capacity Good RAM capacity for smooth multitasking May lack some advanced features found in higher-end tablets

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Wi-Fi + 4G Tablet, 20.31 cm (8 inch), 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM Expandable, Slim and Light, Black

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is designed for users who want endless possibilities. Think your partner is one of those? Check out this option from one of the most well-known electronics brands in the world. This Wi-Fi + 4G tablet boasts a sleek and lightweight design and a 8-inch display to let your special one enjoy each moment in detail. The tablet is equipped with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM with the option to expand your storage. Enjoy connectivity and portability with this tablet if your budget is below ₹10,000. Its slim profile and robust performance makes it a chic buy.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Wi-Fi + 4G Tablet, 20.31 cm (8 inch), 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM Expandable, Slim and Light, Black:

Display: 20.31 cm (8 inch)

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 32GB (Expandable)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi + 4G

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Expansive 8-inch display Limited RAM for heavy tasks Slim and lightweight design Moderate internal storage

3. DOMO Slate SLP8 OS11 10.1-inch 4G Calling LCD Tablet PC with Glass Touch Screen, Volte, Dual SIM Slots, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Bluetooth Octa Core CPU, GPS, (Grey)

Stay connected and productive with the DOMO Slate SLP8 OS11 tablet PC. Its 10.1-inch vibrant LCD screen brings your content to life, while 4G calling keeps you in touch with loved ones. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, juggling apps and storing files is a breeze. Plus, its octa core CPU, Bluetooth, and GPS features add versatility to your tasks. Whether you're working or relaxing, this sleek grey tablet is your reliable companion for all-day use.

Specifications of DOMO Slate SLP8 OS11 10.1-inch 4G Calling LCD Tablet PC with Glass Touch Screen, Volte, Dual SIM Slots, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Bluetooth Octa Core CPU, GPS, (Grey):

Screen size: 10.1 inches

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Connectivity: 4G Calling, Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large screen size for immersive viewing experience Limited RAM and storage for heavy multitasking 4G calling capability for on-the-go connectivity Average battery life

4. iBall iTAB BizniZ Tablet (10.1 inch, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE + Voice Calling | Expandable Memory Up to 256GB), Champagne Gold

Stay ahead in your tasks with the iBall iTAB BizniZ Tablet. Featuring a spacious 10.1-inch display, along with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity, it keeps you connected with the world around you. With voice calling capabilities and expandable memory up to 256GB, you have enough space for your files and more. Plus, its stylish Champagne Gold finish adds a touch of class to your setup. Stay organised this Valentine's - whether you're at work or in bed.

Specifications of iBall iTAB BizniZ Tablet (10.1 inch, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE + Voice Calling | Expandable Memory Up to 256GB), Champagne Gold:

Display: 10.1 inches

Storage: 32GB internal storage

Connectivity: Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

Expandable memory: Up to 256GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample storage capacity Limited colour options Versatile connectivity Average battery life

5. Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen Tablet (8-inch, 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE + Calling), Iron Grey

Valentine's Day is almost here! If you're looking for a tab, the Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd gen tablet in Iron Grey is a worthy option. With its 8-inch display, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage, this tablet by Lenovo is perfect for staying connected and entertained - often at the same time. Whether you're video calling your loved ones or streaming romantic movies, it offers seamless Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. Enjoy versatile performance of this sleek device as you celebrate love and connection this Valentine's Day.

Specifications of Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen Tablet (8-inch, 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE + Calling), Iron Grey:

Display: 8-inch

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi + 4G LTE + Calling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size, ideal for portability Limited RAM and storage for heavy tasks Supports 4G LTE and voice calling Limited display resolution

6. realme Pad Mini WiFi Tablet | 3GB RAM 32GB ROM (Expandable), 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display | 6400 mAh Battery | Dual Speakers | Grey Colour

The realme Pad Mini WiFi tablet is designed to entertain your other half. Featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, expandable for more memories, it boasts a vibrant 8.7-inch Cinematic Display for immersive viewing. With a large 6400mAh battery, your partner can enjoy extended hours of fun. Dual speakers are designed to enrich your partner's audio experience, making movie nights even more fun. Available in grey, this tablet is your perfect companion for cosy evenings, even after Valentine's.

Specifications of realme Pad Mini WiFi Tablet | 3GB RAM 32GB ROM (Expandable), 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display | 6400 mAh Battery | Dual Speakers | Grey Colour:

RAM: 3GB

ROM: 32GB (Expandable)

Display: 8.7-inch Cinematic Display

Battery: 6400mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable Limited RAM for multitasking Cinematic display Limited internal storage

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 22.05 cm (8.7 inch), Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi-only Tablet, Gray

Prepare for Valentine's Day with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite! With its sleek metal body and Dolby Atmos Sound, immerse yourself in a cinematic experience perfect for cosying up with your loved one. Boasting 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, you'll have all the space you need for your favourite mushy movies and music playlists. In addition, its expandable storage lets you capture and cherish every special moment together. Whether it's a romantic movie night or planning your next adventure, this Wi-Fi-only tablet in Grey is among our top picks for your special someone this Valentine's.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 22.05 cm (8.7 inch), Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi-only Tablet, Gray:

Display: 22.05 cm (8.7-inch)

Slim metal body

Dolby Atmos Sound

RAM: 3 GB, ROM: 32 GB (Expandable)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi-only

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim metal body Limited RAM (3 GB) for heavy multitasking Dolby Atmos sound Limited internal storage (32 GB) for large media libraries

8. Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi & 4G LTE| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Arctic Grey (ZAC60040IN)

Make the Lenovo Tab M9 your gateway to immersive entertainment this Valentine's Day. With its sleek Arctic Grey design, this 9-inch tablet offers 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (expandable), and powerful dual speakers with Dolby Atmos for top-of-the-line audio. Whether streaming your favourite movies or browsing the web, its octa-core processor will not slow you down. Stay connected via Wi-Fi or 4G LTE and indulge in a personalised digital experience perfect for intimate evenings together or solo adventures.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi & 4G LTE| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Arctic Grey (ZAC60040IN):

Display: 9-inch (22.86 cm)

RAM: 3 GB

ROM: 32 GB (expandable)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi & 4G LTE

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp 9-inch Display Limited RAM (3 GB) Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos Limited Internal Storage (32 GB)

Best 3 features for you

Product name Display Wi-Fi Cellular Lava Magnum XL 10 inch Yes Yes Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 20.31 cm (8 inch) Yes Yes DOMO Slate SLP8 OS11 10.1-inch Yes Yes iBall iTAB BizniZ 10.1 inch Yes Yes Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen 8-inch Yes Yes realme Pad Mini 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Yes No Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) Yes No Lenovo Tab M9 9 Inch (22.86 cm) Yes Yes

Best value for money Among tablets under ₹10,000, the Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen stands out for its 8-inch display, Wi-Fi+4G connectivity, and robust build quality. It offers a balance between performance and affordability, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable tablet without breaking the bank. With its dual speakers and calling capabilities, it caters to both entertainment and communication needs. Moreover, its compact size makes it convenient to carry around. For budget-conscious consumers looking for a versatile device, the Lenovo Calling Tab M8 2nd Gen offers exceptional value for money.

Best overall product The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 emerges as the best overall product among tablets under ₹10,000. Its 20.31 cm (8-inch) display provides an immersive viewing experience, while its Wi-Fi+4G connectivity ensures seamless internet access. The tablet's slim and lightweight design makes it easy to carry and handle. With expandable storage options and reliable performance, it meets the needs of both productivity and entertainment. Whether for work or leisure, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 offers a perfect balance of features and affordability, making it the top choice in its price range.

How to find the right tablets under ₹ 10,000 When selecting a tablet under ₹10,000, consider factors such as display size, operating system, connectivity options, and storage capacity. Look for tablets with at least 2GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and performance. Ensure that the tablet supports essential features like Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, especially if you need internet access on the go. Check the display quality for crisp visuals and vibrant colours. Additionally, consider the tablet's build quality and battery life for long-term usage. Reading user reviews and comparing specifications can help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

FAQs Question : Do all tablets under ₹10,000 support cellular connectivity? Ans : No, not all tablets in this price range support cellular connectivity. Some models are Wi-Fi-only. Question : What is the average display size of tablets under ₹10,000? Ans : The average display size varies, but most tablets in this range offer screens between 8 to 10 inches. Question : Can I expand the storage capacity of tablets under ₹10,000? Ans : Yes, many tablets in this price range come with expandable storage options via microSD cards. Question : Are there any tablets with calling capabilities under ₹10,000? Ans : Yes, several tablets under ₹10,000 support voice calling and even 4G connectivity. Question : Do tablets under ₹10,000 support popular apps and games? Ans : Yes, most tablets in this price range support popular apps and games available on the Google Play Store.

