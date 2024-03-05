Symphony cooler: 8 picks for superior cooling performance this summer

Symphony cooler: Explore our selection of 8 premier picks celebrated for their outstanding cooling efficiency and dependability. Experience lasting comfort and style with Symphony's array of innovative and chic cooling options.

Feel the symphony this summer with our top 8 picks of coolers from the house of Symphony. Our curated collection of 8 premier picks includes coolers that were meticulously crafted to deliver superior cooling performance and comfort, especially with the onset of summer in mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Symphony coolers are renowned for their innovative technology and sleek designs, making these coolers among the top preferred choice for new buyers in the Indian market. Whether you want compact personal coolers for intimate spaces or high-end cooling solutions for big spaces, Symphony offers a diverse range to suit every need and preference.

With a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation, Symphony coolers are trusted by millions in India to provide reliable long-term relief from the sweltering heat.

As you brace yourself for heat this summer, don’t forget to buy a new cooler for yourself and your family. With our top 8 picks, you get to experience the perfect blend of efficiency, style, and convenience as you step into the realm of comfort during intense heat, all thanks to Symphony coolers and their cutting-edge features.

1. Symphony Touch 55 Air Cooler

The Symphony Touch 55 Personal air cooler for home may be called a hallmark of comfort and innovation. This cooler is equipped with 4-Side Aspen Pads, so that buyers always enjoy efficient cooling. In addition, it features Powerful Double Blowers and Closable Louvers for customisable airflow. This cooler comes with a generous 55-litre capacity and a sleek white design so that your home also gets a beautiful-looking cooling companion. Buyers get to experience optimal cooling performance and versatility with the Symphony Touch 55.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample capacity: With a 55-liter tank, it offers extended cooling without frequent refills, ideal for long-term use Size: The larger capacity may be challenging to accommodate in smaller spaces or rooms with limited space Effective cooling: Equipped with 4-Side Aspen Pads and Powerful Double Blowers, it ensures efficient and powerful cooling, suitable for hot climates Maintenance: Like all air coolers, regular cleaning and maintenance are required, which may be a hassle for some users

2. Symphony Diet 12T Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for home is a compact yet powerful cooling solution. It comes built with Honeycomb Pad technology and a powerful blower for effective air circulation. This way, comfort is maintained while cool air is delivered to you without hassle. Its integrated i-Pure technology purifies the air for a healthier environment in your home. Even with these features, this Symphony cooler is designed for low power consumption and can save costs in the long run. Available in a sleek white design, this cooler will add beauty to your home decor. Enjoy the unmatched combination of performance and efficiency with the Symphony Diet 12T this summer.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Utilises Honeycomb Pad technology and a Powerful Blower for effective and quick cooling, ensuring comfort during hot days With a 12-litre tank, it may require frequent refills, especially in larger rooms or during prolonged use Incorporates i-Pure Technology, which purifies the air, making it healthier to breathe, and providing a cleaner environment May not effectively cool larger rooms or areas, making it suitable only for personal use or small spaces

3. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler for home, is, as the name suggests, a cooling powerhouse. With a compact design, a powerful fan, buyers can enjoy rapid and effective air circulation. In addition, the 3-Side Honeycomb Pads facilitate optimal cooling performance, keeping your personal space comfortable. In addition, this cooler is integrated with i-Pure technology to constantly purify the air that’s blown your way, promoting a healthier environment. It also has low power consumption, according to the company. Owing to its features, good looks, and the promise of the Symphony brand, the Ice Cube 27 makes for a robust choice this summer.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Equipped with a Powerful Fan and 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, ensuring rapid and effective cooling, ideal for personal use With a 27-litre tank, it may require frequent refills, especially in larger rooms or during extended use Integrated i-Pure Technology purifies the air, promoting a healthier environment and providing cleaner air to breathe

4. Symphony Diet 3D 30i Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler strikes the right balance between efficient cooling and innovation. This Symphony cooler is engineered with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, making it an optimal cooling partner for your home. In addition, this cooler is incorporated with i-Pure technology that purifies the air and promotes a healthier living environment. Users can also save on long-term bills with its low power consumption feature, all while keeping your space cool and comfortable. Sporting a sleek White & Black design, it adds a touch of modern elegance to any setting.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Utilises 3-Side Honeycomb Pads for effective and consistent cooling, ensuring comfort in your home May not effectively cool larger rooms or areas, suitable only for small to medium-sized spaces Incorporates i-Pure Technology to purify the air, creating a healthier indoor environment for you and your family Like all air coolers, regular cleaning and maintenance are required, which may be inconvenient for some users

5. Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler

Hold up, buyers! We have the greatest pinnacle of innovation and convenience in the air cooler segment with the Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler. This cooler is crafted with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads for maximum efficiency and features a magnetic remote for effortless control and customisation. In addition, the cooler is integrated with i-Pure technology to ensure fresh, purified air for a healthier living environment. In addition, this Symphony cooler comes with an automatic pop-up touchscreen, making your operation intuitive and seamless. Available in a sophisticated white and black design, this cooler can upgrade your space's aesthetics while providing superior cooling performance.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Employs 3-Side Honeycomb Pads for effective and consistent cooling, ensuring comfort in your home The large capacity may be challenging to fit in smaller spaces or rooms with limited space Equipped with a Magnetic Remote and Automatic Pop-Up Touchscreen for easy operation and customisation Like all air coolers, regular cleaning and maintenance are required, which may be inconvenient for some users

6. Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler is a powerful cooling tool to fight the heat this summer. This cooler is enhanced with Honeycomb Pads, so that you always get efficient and uniform cooling across the room. TIn addition, its powerful +Air Fan delivers a strong breeze, keeping you refreshed during hot days with ease. With the i-Pure console, buyers also get to enjoy purified and healthier air quality indoors. Also, the cooler can help you save on energy bills with its low power consumption. Available in an elegant white design, the Symphony Sumo 75 XL complements any decor while providing exceptional cooling performance for your indoor comfort.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 75-litre tank ensures extended cooling, ideal for larger spaces Large dimensions may pose fitting challenges in smaller rooms or tight spaces Powerful +Air Fan: Delivers robust airflow, keeping you cool even on the hottest days Regular cleaning and upkeep may require time and effort

7. Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler is the perfect blend of innovation and efficiency for your home’s cooling needs. This cooler comes built with a powerful blower that ensures brisk airflow, keeping you cool during the scorching summer days. In addition, the Honeycomb Pads guarantee effective cooling while the i-Pure Technology purifies the air for a healthier environment. Available in a chic light grey design, the Symphony HiFlo 40 complements modern interiors while providing exceptional cooling performance, so that buyers get the best value and cooling from the comfort of their homes.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Equipped with a robust blower, ensuring brisk airflow for effective cooling The 40-litre tank might require frequent refills, especially in larger spaces or during prolonged use Features i-Pure Technology, purifying the air for a healthier indoor environment The powerful blower may generate more noise compared to quieter models, which may be a concern for some users

8. Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler is a true powerhouse, bringing cooling innovation to your home. Built with Honeycomb Pads, this cooler can combat the heat with ease and ensures efficient and uniform cooling. In addition, its powerful fan creates a refreshing breeze, providing instant relief during unbearably hot days. It’s also incorporated with i-Pure technology that ensures clean and healthy air indoors, promoting a rejuvenating environment in the long run. Even with its size and features, the cooler might be useful in ensuring low power consumption. Currently, this cooler is available in a sleek grey design, making it a choice for the style conscious and those also want exceptional cooling at home.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Equipped with a robust fan and ample capacity, ensuring efficient cooling even in large spaces Large dimensions may not fit well in smaller rooms or tight spaces, limiting placement options Features i-Pure Technology for cleaner indoor air, promoting a healthier environment for you and your family The powerful fan may produce higher noise levels, which could be disruptive in quieter environments

Best 3 features for you

Product name Capacity Air purification Special features Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler 55L No 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers, Closable Louvers Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler 12L Yes Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, Low Power Consumption Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler 27L Yes Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Low Power Consumption Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler 30L Yes 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Low Power Consumption, i-Pure Technology Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ Portable Tower Air Cooler 55L Yes 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Magnetic Remote, Automatic Pop-Up Touchscreen Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler 75L Yes Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler 40L Yes Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, Low Power Consumption Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler 70L Yes Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, Low Power Consumption

Best value for money Among the array of Symphony air coolers, the Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler emerges as the best value-for-money product. With its compact design and 12-litre capacity, it efficiently cools smaller spaces without compromising on performance. The inclusion of Honeycomb Pads ensures effective cooling, while the powerful blower facilitates rapid air circulation. Moreover, its integration of i-Pure technology guarantees purified air for a healthier environment. With low power consumption, it not only saves on energy costs but also promotes sustainability. The Symphony Diet 12T combines affordability, functionality, and durability, making it an optimal choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking reliable cooling solutions.

Best overall product The Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product, offering exceptional cooling performance and innovative features. With its generous 55-liter capacity, it provides prolonged relief from the heat in larger spaces. The inclusion of 4-Side Aspen Pads ensures thorough and efficient cooling, while the powerful double blowers deliver a strong and refreshing airflow. Additionally, the Closable Louvers allow for customisable airflow direction, enhancing user comfort. With its sleek white design, the Symphony Touch 55 seamlessly blends into any home decor. It represents the pinnacle of cooling technology, making it an excellent choice for discerning consumers seeking optimal cooling solutions.

How to find the right Symphony cooler To find the right Symphony cooler, consider your specific needs and preferences. First, assess the size of the area you need to cool. Symphony offers a variety of coolers with different capacities suited for various room sizes. Next, consider the features you prioritise such as air purification technology, powerful blowers, or energy efficiency. Symphony coolers come with diverse features to meet different requirements. Additionally, take into account your budget and any special requirements, like portability or noise levels. By evaluating these factors and comparing different models, you can choose the Symphony cooler that best matches your cooling needs and lifestyle preferences.

FAQs Question : How do Symphony coolers work? Ans : Symphony coolers utilise the natural process of evaporation to cool the air. Water is pumped onto cooling pads inside the cooler, and a fan draws warm air from outside through the pads. As the air passes through the wet pads, it evaporates and becomes cooler before being circulated into the room. Question : Are Symphony coolers energy-efficient? Ans : Yes, Symphony coolers are designed to be energy-efficient. They consume significantly less electricity compared to air conditioners, making them a cost-effective and eco-friendly cooling solution. Question : How often should I clean my Symphony cooler? Ans : It is recommended to clean your Symphony cooler at least once a month during the cooling season. Regular cleaning helps maintain optimal performance and prevents the buildup of dirt, dust, and bacteria in the cooler. Question : Can Symphony coolers be used outdoors? Ans : Symphony coolers are primarily designed for indoor use. While some models may have outdoor capabilities, it's essential to check the manufacturer's specifications to ensure suitability for outdoor environments. Question : Do Symphony coolers provide air purification? Ans : Yes, many Symphony coolers come with built-in air purification technologies such as i-Pure technology. These features help remove dust, pollen, and other airborne particles, providing cleaner and healthier air in your home.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

