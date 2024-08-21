Tablets have grown in popularity in the last few years. A tablet fits into the digital lifestyle seamlessly, bridging the gap between a smartphone and a laptop. The pandemic also contributed to the rising demand of tablets, as students and parents found an affordable tool in these devices. Tablets are ideal for buyers who want a secondary device with a large display, but how does one choose the right tablet. The buying options go far beyond the conventional Apple and Samsung models, and this can be confusing for a buyer who struggles to follow the use cases of every given feature.

That is where this buying guide comes in. We will cover every aspect that a buyer needs to be mindful of before making a purchase. A tablet is more than just a large screen and convenience. By the end of this tablet buying guide, you will know what features will work for your usage and what brands are ideal for you. Keep reading to make a solid choice while buying a new tablet in the future.

Before you take to the internet and start looking at the overflowing tablet options to buy, one should take a moment and think, "Do I really need a tablet?". The answer to this question is simple and complex at the same time. There are a few things that you need to consider before purchasing a tablet.It is important to note that a tablet is not a replacement for a smartphone or a professional laptop. It can work as a device to bridge the gap between the uses of a smartphone and a laptop, but it can replace neither. So if you are planning to work on your tablet in the same manner as a laptop, it might be a challenge.

What are the different operating systems on tablets? There are several operating systems to choose from while buying a tablet, but what are some of the popular ones and who do they work for? Let's find out.

Android OS Android is one of the most popular operating systems available for tablets. You can get a wide range of Android tablets across budget. The Android ecosystem remains the same on tablets, with some additional options to make the OS more apt for a tablet experience. You get intuitive controls, more media options, and an overall distinct experience on an Android tablet. Samsung and Lenovo are some of the long-standing brands for Android tablet, but new players like OnePlus, Realme and Redmi also deserve your attention.

Some Android tablet options for you:

Another cool aspect of an Android tablet is the price. You can get an Android tablet starting from ₹6,000 and go all the way up to more than ₹1Lakh. This gives the buyers multiple options to choose from based on what they want to do on the tablet. One significant advantage of having an Android tablet is the world of apps and games you can unlock. You can play games, sideload Android games, and enjoy numerous customizations on your device to make it your own.

Apple's iPad OS Apple is a market stalwart, and the iPad is a popular choice among buyers. Some iPad users might not be able to unlock the full potential of the device due to the unawareness of the features it offers. The tightly knit Apple ecosystem allows you to connect all your devices virtually. This means that you can use the iPad as a secondary device for your iPhone or MacBook.

Some iPad options for you:

The iPad OS brings multiple Apple apps like FaceTime, iMessage to your disposal. Some pro models of the iPad can also replace your laptop for day to day tasks, however, not every buyer might want to pay a premium for the device. The app ecosystem is also limited when compared to Android, and the possibility of sideloading apps is close to zero. The scope of customizations is also thin, and you do not get a dedicated calculator app on these devices.

Windows OS It is hard to find a Windows laptop in the market, but Microsoft has some options in their Surface line-up. A Windows tablet is your best bet to replace a laptop, if you were planning to do so. Microsoft has worked towards making the operating system compatible to all their software and programmes. This means that you can run video editing software along with the full Adobe suite.

Some Window tablet options:

Windows tablets are expensive and might not be for everyone. It is an exciting operating system to work on, replicating the app responsiveness of a laptop while giving you access to the entire Microsoft Office suite. You also get access to the newer initiatives like CoPilot and more. However, it is crucial to think about your needs from a tablet. Not everyone wants a tablet to replace their regular laptop. It is also important to note that for the price of a Windows tablet, you can get a new and powerful laptop.

Specifications Now that we have gone over the several operating systems on a tablet, let's evaluate the specifications and what they mean for the user.

Screen size This is one of the major aspects of a tablet. People buy it for a bigger screen real estate. The screen size on tablets ranges from 7 inches all the way to 14 inches. A smaller screen size would be optimal for users who are on the move with their device, as smaller screens make it more portable. However, a bigger screen size would be ideal for gaming, video editing, photo editing and other creative work.

Wi-Fi or cellular Connectivity is one of the first choices you will have to make while choosing a laptop. This is an important aspect that dictates the price of the device. Wi-Fi option are cheaper and more easily available. You can make calls via internet, but they do not come with SIM support. Even in models with cellular capability, you will have to rely on earphones, or earbuds for taking calls as tablets do not come with a dedicated earpiece.

Processor Processors make the backbone of any electronic device, and tablets are no different. The processing power of tablets varies based on the price. A budget tablet priced at around ₹10,000-20,000 will have an average or an old flagship processor. The processing power will constantly increase as you move up the budget ladder. For instance, the Samsung Tab S9 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor. It is the choice of the buyer to choose a tablet with a processor that can handle all their required tasks like working, gaming, viewing content and more.

RAM RAM or memory manages the multitasking aspect of your tablet while ensuring that your apps open smoothly. The RAM varies from 2 GB to 12 GB based on your requirements. 2-3 GB RAM should suffice the needs of a student, whereas working professionals wanting to replace their laptops with tablets will require 8 GB RAM or more. You can look beyond the RAM configuration if you are buying an Apple iPad because of the optimized memory management. However, Android users should not settle for anything below 4 GB.

Screen and refresh rate Screen or display is the most important aspect of a tablet. Most people feel tempted to buy a tablet due to the large screen size, often ignoring the display technology and refresh rates. Tablets offer a wide range of display technologies starting from LCD going all the way up to Dynamic AMOLED, but which one is right for you? A basic user can have a good experience while using an LCD, but you might want to opt for an LED display if your goal is to consume content. If you want to use a tablet for video editing, photo editing, animation or as a workstation, opting for a high resolution and high quality screen would be the right option.

All the gamers out there know how important refresh rate is. Most tablets come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There are some tablets that have variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. The presence of high refresh rate does not only translate into better gaming performance, but it also enhances the overall user experience. The content you view will also be better and sharper.

Battery life Tablets are big devices, and they will require enough juice to run. Battery life is important for all users since tablet is a portable device. Ideally, you should opt for more than 7,500 mAh battery. This will again vary based on what you want to do on your tablet. The ideal battery capacity would be something more than 10,000 mAh. This can take you through the entire working day on a full charge. This is again variable based on how you use your device. Gamers and content viewers will need to carry their chargers around. Battery life can be an issue for heavy users, irrespective of the brands they go for.

What will you use a tablet for? For Home Use If your primary need for a tablet revolves around casual home use, such as browsing the web, checking emails, listening to music, or streaming movies and shows, you won’t need to splurge on a high-end device. Most mid-range tablets, priced around ₹20,000, can efficiently handle these tasks. Tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A series or the base model iPad provide excellent value for money, offering smooth performance and decent display quality without breaking the bank.

For Work When it comes to using a tablet for work, especially as a laptop replacement, you'll want a device with a larger screen and powerful internals. Tablets with a 10-inch or larger display are ideal for productivity tasks, offering better multitasking and a more comfortable typing experience. Consider options like the iPad Pro or Microsoft Surface Go, which provide powerful processing, support for keyboard attachments, and stylus input. These tablets can handle everything from document editing to video conferencing with ease, making them perfect for professionals on the go.

For Gaming For gaming enthusiasts, performance is key. The iPad Pro series, equipped with Apple’s M1 or M2 chip, delivers top-notch gaming experiences with smooth graphics and high frame rates. The ProMotion display further enhances the gameplay with its 120Hz refresh rate. If you prefer Android, look for tablets with high-end processors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or better, and an AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 series are great choices, providing powerful performance and vibrant visuals for games like PUBG, Asphalt, and more.

For Media Consumption If your main use for a tablet is watching movies, TV shows, and listening to music, you’ll want a device with a high-quality display and good speakers. The iPad Air and iPad Pro stand out in this category with their Retina displays and immersive sound. For those who prefer Android, tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with its AMOLED screen offer excellent colour reproduction and deep contrasts, making your media content pop. These tablets ensure that your binge-watching sessions are nothing short of spectacular.

