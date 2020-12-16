Tablet market in India grew 77% sequentially in September quarter 2020: Report

NEW DELHI: More and more people are learning and unwinding from home since the pandemic led to disruptions, and tablets, because of their larger displays when compared to smartphones, have become the go-to device, reviving the tablet market in India. According to CMR's (Cybermedia Research), tablet market in India grew 77% sequentially in the September quarter of calendar year 2020.

Demand is expected to remain strong in the current quarter as well, with CMR forecasting a 10-15% during October-December.

Demand is expected to remain strong in the current quarter as well, with CMR forecasting a 10-15% during October-December.

"We believe the tablet market will continue to maintain its current growth owing to the persistent homebound conditions. As uncertainties remain around when a potential return to the normal could be attained – whether it be for work or school, tablets will find favor with consumers and enterprises," Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.

While consumer demand was the key driver, demand from the enterprise segment also grew in the September quarter.

Having emerged as the leading smartphone brand according to two major market trackers in September quarter, Samsung has now overtaken Chinese rival Lenovo to become the number one tablet brand in India, according to CMR.

Samsung accounted for 37% of tablets sold in September quarter, ahead of Lenovo which has slipped down to number two with a 33% share in the category.

Samsung's tablet sales grew 120% QoQ, with the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 LTE alone accounting for 12% of Samsung's total market share. Samsung recently launched two new tablet series in India and CMR expects this to help them grow further.

Lenovo on its part also launched new tablets with updated features. Demand for Lenovo tablets also remained strong among enterprise buyers.

Though Apple with 16% market share has a lot of catching up to do with Samsung and Lenovo, it is on the right track in India and grew faster than either of the two. Apple iPad sales grew 135% QoQ, on the back of strong demand for Apple iPad 8, which accounted for half of Apple’s tablet market share.