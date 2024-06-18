Size matters, especially when you're buying a new tablet. The right size of a tablet can significantly change the way you use the device - whether it's for reading, watching your favourite movies, working, or gaming. In this comparative guide, we will look at different tablet sizes while exploring their advantages and disadvantages to help you figure out which is the best option for you.

Mostly, tablets range from compact 7-inch models to expansive 13-inch versions, and each model is designed to cater to different needs and preferences.

With small tablets, you can experience portability and ease of use like no other device, making these devices ideal for on-the-go activities. Medium-sized tablets strike the perfect balance between portability and functionality, and are suitable for your work tasks or for consuming media.

Large tablets come with a lot of space for creative work and multitasking but can be less portable if you're always on the move. By the time you're done reading this guide, you'll have a better idea of which tablet you should buy to meet your lifestyle and professional needs.

What are different tablet sizes available?

Usually, tablets range in size from 7 inches to 13 inches. The three most common categories are:

Small tablets (7-8 inches)

Medium tablets (9-11 inches)

Large tablets (12-13 inches and above)

Each size category offers different benefits and is suited to different types of use. Let's understand the advantages and disadvantages of each tablet below.

View Full Image Tablet size comparison

Small tablets (7-8 inches)

What are the advantages of small tablets?

Portability: Small tablets are highly portable and are perfect for nomads. Light and easy to carry around, 7-inch tablets can be easily carried - whether you intend to slip them into a bag or even a large pocket.

One-handed use: Owing to their size and weight, small tablets may be easily held with one hand. If your primary goal is to read e-books or to browse the internet, then small tablets are the best choice for you.

Affordability: Smaller tablets are less expensive than their larger counterparts and make for a good choice if you're a budget-conscious buyer. Such tablets are also great as secondary devices.

What are the disadvantages of small tablets?

Limited screen real estate: Some users might find the smaller screen to be a disadvantage for tasks that require a larger viewing area, such as watching movies, drawing, or multitasking.

Reduced productivity: If you wish to use the tablet for work or productivity tasks, the smaller screen of 7 or 8 inches may not provide enough space for comfortable typing. You may also not be able to use multiple apps simultaneously.

What are the best uses of small tablets?

Reading: Small tablets are great for reading e-books, magazines, and articles.

Travel: The compact size of small tablets makes them ideal for travel. You can easily fit small tablets into carry-ons or backpacks

Casual browsing: If your primary use case for a tablet is browsing the web, social media, and light gaming, then small tablets are great for you.

What are some popular models of small tablets?

Medium tablets (9-11 inches)

What are the advantages of medium tablets?

Balanced portability and functionality: Medium-sized tablets strike a good balance between portability and screen size. What does this mean for you? Medium-sized tablets are still relatively easy to carry but offer more screen real estate than small tablets.

Versatile use: Medium tablets may be used for a variety of tasks, including entertainment, work, and creative work.

Better multitasking: The larger screen size of medium-sized tablets makes multitasking easier and allows users to use split-screen features. In addition, buyers can use multiple apps more comfortably.

What are the disadvantages of medium tablets?

Less portable than small tablets: Medium-sized tablets are still bulkier than small tablets and may not be a good fit for users who want extreme portability.

Price: A bigger screen means a bigger price tag. Medium tablets are typically more expensive than small tablets and also offer better performance and features.

What are the best uses of medium tablets?

Entertainment: Medium-sized tablets are ideal for watching videos, playing games, and browsing.

Work and productivity: Medium-sized tablets are ideal for note-taking, light productivity tasks, and some degree of creative work.

Family use: Medium-sized tablets are also good for sharing among family members for various uses.

What are some popular models of medium tablets?

View Full Image Tablet size comparison

Large tablets (12-13 inches and above)

What are the advantages of large tablets?

Expansive screen: Large tablets come with a substantial amount of screen real estate, making them excellent companions for watching movies, drawing, and productivity tasks.

Impressive productivity: A larger screen size is perfect for productivity tasks, such as word processing, spreadsheet management, and running multiple apps side by side.

Creative work: Artists and designers can take advantage of the larger canvas for drawing and designing.

What are the disadvantages of large tablets?

Portability: Large tablets are less portable due to their large size and often heavy weight. They are not as easy to carry around and may require a dedicated bag.

Cost: These tablets are the most expensive and often rival or exceed the cost of laptops.

What are the best uses of large tablets?

Creative Work: Large tablets are perfect for artists, designers, and anyone who needs a large workspace.

Productivity: Perform office tasks and view presentations, and enjoy multitasking with multiple apps.

Entertainment: Large tablets provide a more immersive experience for watching movies and playing games.

What are some popular models of large tablets?

View Full Image Best tablet comparison

How to choose the right tablet size for you

To choose the right tablet size for yourself, check for specific needs and preferences. Some factors worth considering are:

Purpose: What will you use the tablet for? If it’s for reading and casual browsing, a small tablet might be sufficient. For work tasks and creative work, a medium or large tablet would be more suitable.

Portability: How often will you carry the tablet with you? If you need something that’s easy to travel with, a smaller or medium-sized tablet is the right choice.

Budget: How much money are you ready to shell out? Smaller tablets are generally more affordable, while larger, high-performance tablets can be quite expensive.

Comfort: How will you hold and use the tablet? Smaller tablets are easier to hold for extended periods. To comfortably use larger tablets, you may require a stand or keyboard attachment.

Accessories: Will you need accessories with the tablet? Accessories worth considering include a keyboard, stylus, or case. Some tablets, especially larger ones, may also be used as hybrid devices for your diverse needs.

Who should buy which tablet?

A student who needs portability should go for a medium-sized tablet if they wish to read, consume media, and take notes.

Professionals who want a tablet to support their productivity needs, along with multitasking and occasional creative tasks, should purchase a large tablet.

A casual user who intends to stream their favourite shows and values portability should buy a small to medium-sized tablet.

A creative professional who needs a tablet for drawing, design work, and high performance should go for a large tablet.

When you're looking for a new tablet, size is a critical factor that will influence your overall experience. Small tablets are ideal for users who value portability and wish to use the tablet casually. Medium tablets strike a balance between portability and functionality, while large tablets promise an expansive workspace for productivity and creative tasks.

Take into account your specific needs and how you plan to use the tablet, and buy the size that best suits your lifestyle. You must also remember to factor in budget, portability, and the availability of accessories when making your decision. With the right tablet size, you can improve your productivity, creativity, and entertainment experience. Bring home a new tablet today!

