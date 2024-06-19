When most people think of tablets, their go-to products are the Apple iPads. With iPads, Apple has redefined the tablet category, changing the way people refer to large-screen devices. However, the world of tablets is vast and filled with alternatives that don't cost as much as iPads and are still loaded with a range of features that will keep you fulfilled.

Most people who buy tablets want a secondary computing device that serves as an extension of their smartphone. The primary reason for an iPad purchase is how seamless it works with your other Apple devices. However, using an Android tablet if you have an iPhone isn't the challenge it's portrayed to be. Contemporary Android tablets are as fast, responsive, and feature-packed as any iPad on the market.

In fact, many Android tablets of today support features that are yet to make their way onto iPads. For starters, Android tablets have fewer bezels than current iPads. In addition, iPads still can't charge as fast as the fast-charging capabilities offered by the likes of OnePlus and Xiaomi on their tablets. If you generally dislike the Android ecosystem, there's no way to make you switch. But if you want value for money and a high-performance tablet that performs just as well as any iPad, you've come to the right place.

Check out our top picks of Android tablets that not only rival iPads but can also outperform many variants of Apple iPads.

Xiaomi Pad 6

How dare someone compare an iPad to a Xiaomi tablet, right? Actually, wrong. This tablet has impeccable specifications for a modern day tablet and costs less than ₹30,000. What about the bloatware? You should be able to disable most Xiaomi apps and even then, some amount of bloatware is not a high price to pay for a product that can perform as well, if not better, than some iPads for less than half the price.

With the Xiaomi Pad 6, you get the superfast Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and the HyperOS experience. Experience something that's yet to debut on an iPad - a screen with 144Hz refresh rate on an 11-inch, 2.8K+ display that delivers smooth visuals. You also get 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Dolby Vision Atmos, quad speakers, and Wi-Fi, making it capable of delivering a premium experience!

What are the specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6?

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

Operating System: Powered by HyperOS.

Display: 11-inch (27.81cm) 2.8K+ resolution with 144Hz refresh rate.

Memory and Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage.

Audio: Dolby Vision Atmos with quad speakers.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi enabled.

OnePlus Pad

Easily one of the best Android tablets you can get in the market right now, the OnePlus Pad is absolutely stunning and easy-to-hold. Its almost bezel-less design makes it a top-notch premium tablet that can stand out in a sea of iPad lookalikes. Also designed to be used primarily in landscape mode, this tablet will be a good addition to your reading routine, and it's also powerful enough to meet your gaming needs.

Besides, the OnePlus Pad has some of the best features in this price range (it costs less than ₹40,000). The OnePlus Pad features a 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate (catch up, Apple!), powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. It offers 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and runs on Android 13.1. Users can also enjoy Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with cellular data sharing - in a gorgeous green colour.

What are the specifications of OnePlus Pad?

Display: 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD with 144Hz refresh rate.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

Memory: 12GB RAM.

Storage: 256GB internal storage.

Operating System: Android 13.1.

Audio: Dolby Vision Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

When most people think of an Apple competitor, their mind goes straight to Samsung. In terms of the price range and charging capabilities, Samsung is the true Apple equivalent in the world of Android tablets. However, there's more to a Samsung tablet than being an iPad competitor.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features a 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and trust us, a Samsung display will always have the sharpest visuals and unmatched quality. It is also equipped with mammoth 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, with expandable support for additional storage needs. Buyers will get an S Pen in-box to unleash their creativity (watch out, Apple iPads). There's also Wi-Fi connectivity and more to make this tablet a formidable alternative to Apple's iPad range - whether you're browsing, streaming, or gaming.

What are the specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9?

Display: 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X.

Memory: 12GB RAM.

Storage: 256GB ROM, expandable.

Stylus: S Pen included in-box.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi enabled.

Colour: Available in Gray.

Google Pixel Tablet

Google is no stranger to the tablet category and has pushed for the Pixel tablet to be the replacement to Apple's iPad series with its own chips, robust features, and the promise of an integrated ecosystem experience. The Google Pixel series is also well-known for its experimental features that are not available on any Apple devices yet, such as the ‘Magic Eraser.'

In addition, the Google Pixel Tablet comes with an 11-inch screen for vibrant visuals and intuitive smart home controls and is designed to seamlessly integrated with your connected devices for the ‘ecosystem experience’ everyone keeps craving.

With 8GB RAM, users can expect smooth performance for multitasking and entertainment. The Google Pixel Tablet also features long-lasting battery life and eliminates the need for frequent recharges. You also get Bluetooth connectivity for easy access to your accessories and peripherals. Are you ready to experience the best of Google? This iPad alternative, the Google Pixel Tablet, is a great device that comes in a slim and powerful package.

What are the specifications of Google Pixel Tablet?

Display: 11-inch screen.

Memory: 8GB RAM.

Smart Home: Integrated smart home controls.

Battery: Long-lasting battery life.

Connectivity: Bluetooth enabled.

Colour: Available in Hazel.

reMarkable 2 tablet

This one's an oddball! While it may not have the OS-support like an Android tablet or an iPad, this paper tablet is designed to impress. Its maker claims that this device offers the paper that's never been experienced before on a digital device. This one's not for gaming or multimedia consumption, but is for reading and note-taking and just any other word-heavy task.

At 4.7mm, the reMarkable 2 is pitched as the world's thinnest tablet. It comes with the Marker Plus Pen, featuring a built-in eraser for easy corrections. You also get a 1-year free Connect trial for unlimited cloud storage. If you get distracted easily and just want to focus on work, this paper tablet is an ideal choice for you, for it can last for up to 2 weeks before needing to be replugged. It also has no social media apps - just good old paper feel for your work tasks.

While it's no competitor to the feature-packed capabilities of Apple iPads, this device will impress users who want a separate device for reading and work-purposes.

What are the specifications of reMarkable 2 tablet?

Display: 10.3-inch paper-like display.

Design: Ultra-thin at 4.7 mm, the world’s thinnest tablet.

Pen: Includes Marker Plus pen with built-in eraser and 9 spare tips.

Connectivity: 1-year Connect subscription with unlimited cloud storage and sync.

Functionality: Write on PDFs, convert handwriting to text, and organize with folders and tags.

Battery Life: Up to 2 weeks of battery life.

Lenovo Tab P12

Lenovo is among the most well-known brands in the world of tablets. This particular tablet is a high-end option that rivals the best iPads you can buy in the market right now. This versatile touchscreen tablet features a spacious 12.7-inch 3K display for vivid visuals, so you can indulge in the beauty of your content all-day-long.

In addition, it comes with a strong camera setup, including a 13MP camera along with 8GB memory and 128GB UFS storage. This tablet is also powered by Android 13, which means you get to enjoy a seamless user experience that's made even better by Dolby Atmos and Quad JBL speakers.

With the included pen, you can add a layer of precision to your creativity and productivity. Entertain yourself and stay on top of all your tasks with this Lenovo tablet, a strong alternative to the iPad.

What are the specifications of the Lenovo Tab P12?

Display: 12.7-inch 3K touchscreen display.

Camera: 13MP rear camera for high-resolution photos.

Memory: 8GB RAM for seamless multitasking.

Storage: 128GB UFS storage for ample space.

Operating System: Android 13 for the latest features and updates.

Audio: Dolby Atmos with Quad JBL speakers for immersive sound experience.

Included: Pen for precise input and creativity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

An expensive tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is great for professionals who rely on their tablet for computing tasks. This tablet by Samsung rivals the iPad Pro and costs over ₹90,000. At this price, you can expect a buttery smooth performance, the best-in-class display and the Android integration that's built to impress. Even an Apple loyalist would be impressed by how powerful this tablet is.

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, users get a 12.4 inch sAMOLED display that delivers vibrant visuals. In addition, you also get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM that's expandable for additional storage. This means that you'll always get smooth performance and ample space for your files. The tablet includes an S Pen in-box for precise input and creative tasks. Combined with Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity options, you can expect connectivity wherever you go - in a stunning silver colour.

What are the specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+?

Display: 31.49 cm (12.4 inch) sAMOLED display.

Memory: 8 GB RAM.

Storage: 128 GB ROM, expandable.

S Pen: Included in-box for precise input and creativity.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and 5G support.

Colour: Available in Silver.

Should you buy an iPad alternative?

That's the end of our attempt to convince you that there's more to the world of tablets than Apple's iPads. You get higher refresh rates, faster charging, better camera set-ups, and the latest chips - at a fraction of the price.

Which Android tablet brands are the best?

As stated above, there are numerous brands to choose from - whether it's Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus, or Xiaomi. If you want a tab, there's probably an option that suits your needs and budget.

How are Android tablets different from iPads?

Android tablets and iPads differ primarily in their operating systems and ecosystem integration. Android tablets offer more customisation options and support a wider range of hardware configurations. iPads, powered by iOS, are known for their seamless integration with other Apple devices, extensive app ecosystem, and intuitive user interface designed specifically for Apple's hardware.

Which tablet screen size is best for you?

Choose based on portability vs. productivity. Smaller screens (7-8 inches) are portable; larger screens (10-12 inches) are better for multitasking and media consumption.

How to measure tablet screen size?

Measure diagonally from one corner to the opposite corner of the screen, excluding the bezel.

What is the standard tablet screen size?

The standard size ranges from 9.7 to 11 inches, ideal for a balance of portability and usability.

What is the largest tablet screen size?

The largest screens typically measure around 12.9 inches diagonally, offering ample space for productivity and immersive media experiences.

Should I buy an iPad?

If you're still not convinced about the power of Android tablets, you can check out the best iPads that are available in the market below, especially if you want the Apple experience.

iPad Pro

iPad Air

Apple iPad

