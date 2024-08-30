Tablets set for a record year after a bad 2023 in India

Demand recovered this year as orders from states and the edtech sector returned. The consensus of four analysts polled by Mint is that tablet sales will be around 5.8-6 million units this calendar year—a growth of nearly 50% over the previous year. With analysts pegging the average selling price of tablets across the market at around $175 ( ₹14,700), the tablet market is likely to hit an all-time high in sales volumes and revenue, which is expected to top $1 billion for the first time.