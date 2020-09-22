Tata Sky Binge+ set-top-box price in India drops to 2,999 for new customers

Tata Sky has dropped the price of its Android TV-powered Smart Set-top-box -Tata Sky Binge+ in India. The device will now be available at ₹2,999 for new subscribers and ₹2,499 for existing subscribers opting for an upgrade or a secondary Multi TV connection. The device was earlier available for ₹3,999. The new prices have already come into effect.

Tata Sky’s Binge+ is a smart set-top-box which runs on Android. The company is offering 6 months of access at no extra cost to premium content from eight OTT platforms as part of the Tata Sky Binge subscription. The catalogue includes content from Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, VOOT Select, VOOT Kids, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. Tata Sky is also bundling 3-months of Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost.

The new smart set-top-box from Tata Sky features a built-in Chromecast which enables users to mirror content from their laptop or smartphone to the TV. The smart set-top-box also supports Google Assistant which makes it easier for users to navigate and search for content through voice commands. It comes with Google Play Store to allow users to download games and applications. The smart set-top-box covers all latest TV formats including 4K, HD, LED, LCD, and even plasma TVs.

New pricing has gone live from 18th September across all channels of purchase for new and existing subscribers.

