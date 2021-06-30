TCL has launched its new 2021 C Series smart TVs: Mini LED QLED4K C825 with Magic Camera, QLED 4K C728 with Game Master and QLED 4K C725 with Video Call Camera. The latest models feature 120Hz MEMC, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Game Master, Hands-free voice control 2.0, TCL Smart UI, among other features.

Mini LED QLED 4K Android 11 TV C825

The new C825 is a Mini LED TV that adopts straight down backlight mode that the company claims will reduce the grain size compared to traditional LED. Thousands of light control units are used to increase the number of backlight sources. The TV comes with Full Array Local Dimming Technology for better contrast.

The TV comes with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Vision IQ. It also has120Hz MEMC.

It also has Game Master, a gaming feature with HDMI 2.1 dedicated to gaming. It also sports a 1080p magnetic magic camera which works with Google Duo and Zoom Meet.

When it comes to audio, the TV features IMAX Enhanced certified 2.1 integrated ONKYO Soundbar with Dolby Atmos along with a built-in subwoofer. The new TV is available in 55 and 65 inches the TVs are priced at ₹1,14,990 and ₹1,49,990 respectively.

Video Call QLED 4K Android 11 TV C725

C725 come with a video call camera for calling via Google Duo on the QLED display. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ technology, 4K resolution, AiPQ Engine, and supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1.

The TV is integrated with ONKYO certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos. It also offers hands-free voice control 2.0.

The C725 operates with TCL Smart UI, which includes TCL Home Entertainment Center. The TV is available in 50, 55 and 65 inches, the TVs are priced at ₹64,990, ₹72,990, ₹99,999 respectively

Gaming QLED 4K Android 11 TV C728

The C728 comes with Game Master backed by HDMI 2.1 and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), eARC, and the company’s proprietary software algorithm.

The TV comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos.

The device also offers 120Hz MEMCand offers hands-free voice control. The TV is available in 55, 65 and 75 the TVs are priced at ₹79,990; ₹1,02,990 and ₹1,59,990 respectively.

