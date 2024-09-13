Tech gadgets for solo travellers: Buying guide to help you stay safe and connected with survival essentials | Mint

If you've ever travelled solo, you know that sense of freedom and excitement. The ability to explore at your own pace and follow your own schedule is unmatched. But let’s face it, being on your own comes with its own set of concerns—especially when it comes to safety and staying connected. Whether it's wandering through areas with spotty cell service or walking back to your accommodation late at night, solo travellers need to be prepared.

Luckily, today’s tech has made it easier than ever to navigate these challenges. With the right gadgets, you can protect yourself, stay connected, and make solo travel a lot less stressful.

As someone who's taken a fair share of solo trips, I can tell you first-hand that having these devices on hand has saved me from some seriously nerve-wracking situations. Let’s dive into the essentials.

Personal alarms and flashlights to keep you calm

Ever felt uneasy walking down a deserted street late at night, far from home? As a solo traveller, that feeling can hit hard. That’s why having the right safety gadgets can make all the difference.

Personal alarms and flashlights are essential safety tools for solo travellers. A personal alarm provides an immediate way to alert others in case of danger, emitting a loud sound that can scare off threats and attract attention. Meanwhile, a reliable torch helps navigate poorly lit areas, ensuring you always see where you're going. Both gadgets are compact and easy to carry, making them ideal for added security on the go.

Walking through a quiet street on one of my travels, I felt secure knowing I could alert others in seconds, whether with a personal alarm or a flashlight.

You can choose from the following products:

Stay online no matter where you go with portable Wi-Fi and signal boosters

There’s nothing more isolating than realizing you’re without Wi-Fi in a new location, especially when you’re trying to book a ride or find directions. For solo travellers, reliable connectivity is crucial—not just for convenience, but for safety too.

Portable Wi-Fi hotspots ensure you have secure internet access wherever you go. They’re especially helpful when public Wi-Fi is either unreliable or non-existent, letting you stay connected for maps, bookings, or emergency contacts.

For those heading into more remote areas, signal boosters become invaluable. If you're trekking through mountains or camping in isolated locations, these devices amplify weak mobile signals, keeping you connected even when network coverage is poor.

On a solo trip through Himachal, I camped in a remote area. Without my signal booster, my phone would’ve been useless, but it allowed me to stay in touch with locals for logistics and safety updates.

Reliable options to choose for staying connected:

Smart locks and portable security devices for peace of mind

If you're like me, you probably worry about your belongings when leaving your hotel room or hostel dorm. It can seriously ruin the experience if you're constantly wondering about the safety of your belongings. That's where some smart security tools come in handy.

Smart locks are a game-changer for keeping your bags or lockers secure. They allow you to lock and unlock your items with your phone, ensuring only you have access. They’re perfect for shared spaces like hostels, where security is often a concern.

Another great tool is a portable door lock, which adds an extra layer of security to your accommodation. These locks give you more control over who enters your room, helping you sleep more soundly at night.

Choose from our recommendations below:

When off the grid: Satellite phones and emergency beacons

What happens when you're truly off the grid and there’s no cell service at all? For adventurers heading into remote areas, staying connected isn't just about convenience—it’s about survival.

Satellite phones are essential when you're in places with no mobile coverage. They allow you to make calls from the most remote locations. These devices ensure that you can reach emergency contacts or local guides, even when traditional networks fail.

In extreme situations, Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs) can be a literal lifesaver. These gadgets send SOS signals, along with your GPS location, to emergency services with just the press of a button. Having a PLB means help is never too far away.

Stay connected with the following products:

Solo travel doesn’t have to be scary when you have the right tech by your side. From personal alarms to portable Wi-Fi and smart locks, these gadgets can make a huge difference in how secure and connected you feel on your journey.

Exploring new cities or hiking remote trails becomes much more enjoyable when you know you have the right tools for safety and communication. With a few smart devices in your pack, you’ll be prepared to handle anything that comes your way and focus on what really matters—enjoying the adventure.

FAQs

Question : What are the best personal safety gadgets for solo travellers?

Ans : Some of the best personal safety gadgets include personal alarms, which emit a loud noise to deter threats and alert others, and portable door locks, which enhance security in hotels or rentals. Flashlights with added features like emergency signals can also help ensure safety during nighttime travel or in poorly lit areas.

Question : How can I protect my data when using public Wi-Fi while travelling?

Ans : To protect your data on public Wi-Fi, use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to encrypt your internet connection, making it harder for hackers to intercept your data. Additionally, avoid accessing sensitive accounts like banking or emails without 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) and ensure your device's software is always up-to-date.

Question : Are portable Wi-Fi hotspots reliable for international travel?

Ans : Yes, portable Wi-Fi hotspots are generally reliable for international travel, especially if they are equipped with global coverage options or eSIM technology. They provide a secure and consistent internet connection, allowing you to avoid relying on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. However, their effectiveness can depend on network availability in more remote regions.

Question : What is a signal booster, and when should I use one?

Ans : A signal booster strengthens weak mobile signals, making it easier to stay connected in areas with poor network coverage, such as mountains or rural areas. It’s particularly useful for travellers who venture into remote locations where traditional mobile networks struggle to maintain a connection.

Question : How do personal locator beacons (PLBs) work for travellers?

Ans : Personal locator beacons (PLBs) are emergency devices that send your GPS coordinates to search and rescue teams when activated. They work through satellite systems, ensuring that even when you’re far off the grid, help can be dispatched. PLBs are especially useful for hikers, campers, and adventurers in isolated areas.

