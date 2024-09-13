Tech gadgets for solo travellers: Buying guide to help you stay safe and connected with survival essentials | Mint

Tech gadgets for solo travellers: Buying guide to help you stay safe and connected with survival essentials
Solo travel can be daunting for multiple reasons, but having the right and reliable tech gadgets can make it easier. Here is our round-up of tech gadgets for solo travellers.
If you've ever travelled solo, you know that sense of freedom and excitement. The ability to explore at your own pace and follow your own schedule is unmatched. But let’s face it, being on your own comes with its own set of concerns—especially when it comes to safety and staying connected. Whether it's wandering through areas with spotty cell service or walking back to your accommodation late at night, solo travellers need to be prepared.