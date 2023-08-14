Tecno announces price of Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro: Availability and other features2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Tecno unveils Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro smartphones in India, starting at ₹11,999 and ₹14,999 respectively. Available from August 22.
Tecno introduced its latest offerings, the Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro, on August 11 in India. The company has now disclosed the pricing and availability details for these phones in the country. These new models follow the Tecno Pova 4 lineup released last December, which featured MediaTek Helio G99 SoCs and 6,000mAh batteries. While the standard Tecno Pova 5 is also powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro comes equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.